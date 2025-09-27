Youth, Foreign Workers, and the Quiet Collapse of Canada’s Entry-Level Job Market

By Clint Mason

Beyond the Barrel

(September 2025)

Canada’s labour market is shifting. Unemployment is rising, particularly among youth, and yet employers across the country claim they can’t find workers. At the same time, the number of foreign workers employed in Canada has reached record highs, filling jobs once seen as the natural entry point for Canadian teenagers, students, and young adults.

Are Canadian youth unwilling to work? Or have the jobs they once relied on been structurally redirected to a workforce designed to be temporary, compliant, and disposable?

This article examines the history, growth, and sectoral impact of the Temporary Foreign Worker (TFW) system, placing it in direct relation to youth unemployment. What emerges is a complex but deeply uncomfortable truth: we are building an economy where young Canadians are increasingly excluded from the ground floor.

The Long Arc: Youth and Unemployment in Canada

Youth unemployment has always been higher than the national average. Since the 1970s, it has hovered between 1.5x and 2.5x the rate seen in the general population. But recent years have exposed more than just cyclical variation — they’ve revealed structural failure.

As of August 2025, Canada’s youth unemployment rate stood at 14.5%, nearly triple the general unemployment rate. Among specific groups, the numbers are even worse:

Black youth: 22.3%

Indigenous youth: 18.2%

Youth with disabilities: 18.8%

In the same month, over 280,000 Canadians between the ages of 15 and 24 were actively looking for work — and couldn’t find it. Most were not university graduates; they were high school students, vocational learners, and those hoping to build a life from the bottom up.

Instead, the bottom is disappearing.

Where the Youth Jobs Went

Historically, Canadian youth entered the workforce through a handful of industries that offered low barriers to entry:

Accommodation and Food Services (restaurants, fast food, hotels)

Retail Trade (grocery, clothing, department stores)

Arts and Recreation (gyms, camps, tourism)

Construction (entry-level labourers, apprenticeships)

Combined, these sectors accounted for nearly 60% of all youth employment. But they now also host a growing share of Canada’s temporary foreign worker population.

In Accommodation and Food Services, youth still dominate — but foreign workers now make up 10–11% of the total workforce. In Construction, the TFW presence is estimated at 18%. Agriculture, which traditionally hired students for seasonal work, is now almost entirely foreign-supplied.

Where once employers advertised part-time summer jobs for students, they now sponsor seasonal or full-time TFWs who can be housed on-site, scheduled without restriction, and replaced without penalty.

The Rise of the TFW System

Canada’s Temporary Foreign Worker Program was never meant to be this big. Introduced in the 1970s, it was initially used to fill highly specialized roles — engineers, doctors, researchers. Over time, political and economic pressures opened the gates to low-skill categories.

By 2011, there were 356,000 TFWs in Canada.

By 2021: 845,000.

That number continues to climb. Many TFWs now arrive not through the TFWP directly, but through the International Mobility Program (IMP) or study permit streams — both of which allow full or partial work authorization. This makes it harder to track where they work, how long they stay, or whether Canadians were ever offered those roles.

In 2024 alone, 33,775 TFWs were brought in specifically through the Seasonal Agricultural Worker Program (SAWP) — a program that operates on the premise that no Canadians are available or willing to pick fruit, clean barns, or process poultry.

But are we asking the right question?

TFW Growth and Share of Population (2010–2025)

The number of Temporary Foreign Workers (TFWs) in Canada has nearly tripled since 2010, rising from 300,000 to over 820,000 by 2025. As a share of the total population, TFWs now represent more than 2% — a structural shift in Canada’s labour supply.

Are Canadians Unwilling, or Uninvited?

The dominant narrative in political and business circles is that young Canadians “don’t want to work.” They’re portrayed as fragile, picky, entitled.

But that story doesn’t match the data.

Tens of thousands of youth apply for entry-level jobs every month and are turned down. Many employers don’t even interview Canadian applicants. In rural and suburban areas, especially where housing or transportation is a barrier, employers often prefer foreign workers who arrive ready to work and live on-site.

This isn’t to say youth are lining up to pick strawberries for 14 hours in 35°C heat — they aren’t. But is that proof they’re spoiled? Or is it evidence that we’ve created a bottom rung that only exists for those with no choice?

There’s a moral sleight-of-hand at play: we hold Canadian youth to higher expectations than we do the people we import to replace them. Then we punish them for not meeting the standard we refuse to demand elsewhere.

The Sector-by-Sector Impact

Let’s examine the verifiable footprint of TFWs in the sectors that traditionally offered youth their first job:

Accommodation & Food Services

Youth: ~32% of all employees

TFWs: ~11% of all employees (2021)

Employers increasingly use LMIA-exempt streams (e.g. students, spouses, youth exchange visas)

Wage compression, fewer part-time options for students

Retail Trade

Youth: ~24%

TFWs: smaller direct presence, but growing under open-permit streams

Shift patterns often go to foreign workers who can accept long or irregular hours

Agriculture / Agri-food

Youth: traditionally seasonal roles (berries, hay, farm labour)

Now: ~90%+ of seasonal roles filled by SAWP workers from Mexico, Jamaica, Guatemala

Employers report reliability, efficiency, and government-subsidized housing makes TFWs “non-negotiable”

Construction / Trades

TFW presence growing, especially in urban centres

Youth apprentices increasingly delayed or displaced in entry-level roles

Other sectors (Manufacturing, Logistics, Services)

Many TFWs work in packaging, cleaning, warehousing, support services

These roles previously hired youth and newcomers with limited experience

Across sectors, the trend is consistent: jobs once seen as “starting points” for Canadian youth are now structurally filled by foreign workers.

TFWs vs Youth Unemployment by Sector

This sector-by-sector comparison shows the overlap between unemployed Canadian youth and employed TFWs. In industries like food service, construction, and agriculture, youth unemployment remains high even as tens of thousands of TFWs are actively working in those same roles.

The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

The Good:

TFWs fill legitimate labour shortages — especially in agriculture and remote communities

Employers benefit from a stable, predictable workforce

Some TFWs transition to permanent residents and contribute long-term

The Bad:

Entry-level wages stagnate or decline

Youth are crowded out of critical early employment experiences

Employers under-invest in domestic hiring and training

Pathways to middle-class stability are eroding

The Ugly:

Some employers exploit the program: hiring TFWs not because Canadians won’t apply, but because foreign workers are easier to manage and less likely to push back

The system tolerates poor housing, minimal rights, and dependency as structural features — not bugs

We’ve normalized an underclass that labours, disappears, and is replaced — while Canadian youth are told to “just try harder”

So Would Youth Do These Jobs?

This is the pivotal question — and it deserves honesty, not ideology.

The answer is: some would, many wouldn’t.

Youth aren’t a monolith. Some are unwilling to do hard manual labour for low pay. Others are eager, but get shut out because the job has already been filled by someone flown in from across the world.

What’s clear is this: we are no longer building an economy that trains and transitions youth into the workforce. We’re bypassing them entirely, then blaming them for not keeping up.

Conclusion

A country that stops investing in its youth is a country in decline.

A country that builds a workforce it doesn’t have to train, doesn’t have to retain, and doesn’t have to empower is not solving a labour shortage — it’s manufacturing one.

The TFW system in Canada has grown from a short-term solution to a long-term dependency. It’s not just propping up our farms and fast food — it’s reshaping the bottom of the economy. And in doing so, it’s quietly locking out a generation of young Canadians who are being told the ladder is still there, even as we dismantle the rungs beneath their feet.

If we want to fix this, we need to start with the truth — and with the young people we’ve left behind.