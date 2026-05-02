Clint Mason

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Kevin McInnes's avatar
Kevin McInnes
May 3Edited

Once again, very well researched and written. I was born and raised literally across Canada, living in 7/10 provinces. I do not want to leave Canada but I want Canada to respect the rights and positions of ALL provinces and stop giving Quebec and Ontario undue favouritism. We need fair representation in this province and to be respected for the financial contributions made to this country. I was once a proud Canadian, I am not now. I believe we have absolutely lost our moral compass, once part of the Constitution found in the supremacy of God, now completely ignored by courts and politicians. Throughout history, those countries that lost their moral compass eventually lost their country. I’d rather see us find our moral compass again. My thoughts

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JuliesGems
May 3Edited

Exactly Gary. I have one foot in the --Alberta’s Separation movement and the other in hope for a fair Canada Sea to Sea to Sea. To be fair Ottawa policies must be fair or what is Canada? A democracy? Or the basis of the song “Hotel California”?. How does Canada move toward: No more Laurentian Elites hogging the vote results for a strong hold in our “democracy of sorts”. There are so many ways to chop up the “for or against Alberta separation”. When doing so, I beg people to know their Canadian history. Start by looking at the former map of Ruperts’ Land, and compare it to the arbitrary straight lines currently drawn between Alberta, Saskatchewan, and the Yukon.  The last 2 provinces to  join Canada were Alberta and Saskatchewan on the exact same date and time in1905. Why did they wait so long? Look around the world and find other places with such distinct borders and ask why? Manitoba joined Confederation in 1870 due to the Red River Resistance problem. Alberta and Saskatchewan waited another 35 years? So as someone who retired early due to the loss a of Oil and Gas work, along side my husband, daughter and son-in-law--one can confirm yes, I have animosity toward Liberal Leaders. Nonetheless, we in the “West” should all be asking how and why the landmass of a Saskatchewan, Alberta and the Yukon have non-landscape driven provincial dividers. And similar to Australia yet not so much in Africa. Landscapes separated by strait lines, could be the result of lower population numbers requiring less Parliamentary and Senate seats.  And to me, more than just a thought. So for me its more about fairness, inclusion within current policies. 

Will Central Canada ever come to terms necessary within a democracy: that all legislation must be fair and equal toward all provinces and all citizens—no matter the size of the population of a Province?

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