When Alberta’s largest unions stood at the microphones on October 29, 2025, warning the government that a general strike was now “on the table” and vowing to “topple this government,” the comments seemed like an escalation triggered by the province’s use of the notwithstanding clause. It looked spontaneous. Emotional. Reactionary. But the deeper you dig, the clearer the picture becomes: nothing about this moment was spontaneous.

Months before a single teacher walked a picket line, Alberta’s unions had already built the organizational machinery, signed the political pacts, and endorsed a strategy that explicitly included recalls, citizen initiatives, and escalated confrontation with the United Conservative Party government. The teaching crisis and Bill 2 weren’t the cause of the plan—they were the activation of it.

The first component of this quietly constructed political machine appeared in March 2025, when the province’s largest unions, led by AUPE and guided by the Alberta Federation of Labour, gathered at what AUPE later called “the largest union leaders’ summit in decades.” It was at that closed-door event that the Common Front was born: a solidarity pact tying together more than two dozen unions representing over 300,000 workers. The pact committed all signatories to supporting each other across industries in any conflict deemed necessary—and union leaders openly described the political environment as a “high-stakes game” in which they would not “reveal their cards.”

Then, in late April, just four weeks after the Solidarity Pact, the AFL assembled hundreds of delegates at its 54th Constitutional Convention. Delegates endorsed the Worker Agenda, a roadmap that openly included recall campaigns, citizen initiatives, coordinated cross-union action, and preparation for a general strike. The AFL itself describes the Worker Agenda as a province-wide plan “to build political power” and to launch “recall and initiative campaigns” as tools of pressure. All of this happened months before teachers rejected government mediation, before any strike vote, and long before the October walkout.

This matters because the public narrative surrounding the teachers’ strike is that it pushed unions into escalation. In reality, the infrastructure for that escalation—the solidarity pact, the strike coordination network, the recall strategy, and the cross-sector coalition—was already in place by the end of April. The fuse may have been lit in education, but the dynamite was stacked long before.

By contrast, the Alberta Teachers’ Association did not enter the decisive phase of its labour dispute until May, when members rejected the mediator’s recommendations. In June, teachers authorized strike action with a 94.5% vote. By late September, they rejected the tentative settlement. The province-wide strike began on October 6. Only after that did the government pass Bill 2 and invoke the notwithstanding clause. Only then did headlines erupt with talk of recalls, general strikes, and an existential assault on democracy.

But by that point, the unions were not scrambling—they were executing. The political machine they had quietly built in the spring was activated exactly when the crisis they needed finally appeared.

It is impossible to ignore the political overlap. In April 2024, the AFL’s Executive Council formally endorsed its own president, Gil McGowan, to become the next leader of the Alberta NDP. McGowan entered the NDP leadership race one month later, and although he ultimately withdrew, that bid cemented a direct personal bridge between the union leadership driving the recall strategy and the political party poised to benefit from government instability. McGowan had also been a federal NDP candidate in 2015. Political alignment isn’t incidental here—it is structural.

This overlap does not end at personalities. For years, the NDP’s federal and provincial roots have been deeply intertwined with organized labour. Reporting from The Tyee as recently as August 2025 confirms that the party’s architecture is still heavily shaped by labour’s influence. Even if tensions existed under Naheed Nenshi’s leadership, the moment Bill 2 landed, the bond between unions and the party snapped tightly back into place. The political opportunity was too perfect.

That opportunity took the shape of Alberta’s Recall Act—legislation introduced by the UCP itself. Under the Act, an elector who has lived in the riding at least three months can apply to recall their MLA. Elections Alberta then gives a 90-day window to collect signatures from 60% of all voters who cast ballots in the last election in that constituency. In Calgary-Bow, that number is 16,006. In Airdrie-East, it’s over 14,800. These thresholds are intentionally difficult to meet. They’re meant to prevent frivolous attempts, not to withstand mobilized union machines and political infrastructures that were built months in advance.

The first recall petition, unsurprisingly, was issued against Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides. The second was launched against Angela Pitt. Both petitions were technically initiated by private citizens—as required by law. But the law does not prevent unions from providing volunteers, manpower, digital targeting, and logistics. It doesn’t stop unions from assisting canvassers, offering training, or deploying ready-made communications networks. It doesn’t stop them from using third-party advertiser structures, which AFL, CUPE, ATA, and others have operated for years. As recently as 2023, the UCP filed formal complaints alleging AFL and ATA ran NDP-aligned advertising during the election.

The education crisis made recall campaigns politically viable. The pre-built union infrastructure made them operationally possible. And the political alignment with the NDP made them strategically valuable.

This is the part that raises the most serious democratic concern: the decisions to join the Common Front, sign the Solidarity Pact, endorse the Worker Agenda, and prepare for recall campaigns were not made by union members through membership-wide votes. They were made by executive councils, provincial leadership bodies, and convention delegates. Not one union has published evidence of a full-rank-and-file referendum approving the strategy now being deployed. Members were informed after the fact, not asked beforehand.

That is not a grassroots uprising. That is a leadership-engineered political strategy.

And when you map the sequence cleanly, the pattern is impossible to ignore:

March: Common Front & Solidarity Pact April: Worker Agenda including recalls May–Sept: ATA bargaining collapses October: Strike begins → Bill 2 → Unions escalate October–November: Recall campaigns launch]

The education crisis did not create the union–NDP recall strategy. It triggered it. The political machine was built long before, calibrated to convert any major labour confrontation—especially one involving students, parents, and schools—into a campaign that could wound or destabilize the government.

None of this argues that teachers, nurses, or public-sector workers lack genuine concerns. But it does show that Alberta’s recall wave is not an organic expression of democratic frustration. It is a coordinated political operation, built months in advance by union leadership, aligned with NDP political objectives, and deployed strategically the moment the government entered a position of vulnerability.

Albertans have every right to demand better from their governments. But they also have the right to know when recall laws—meant to be citizen-driven tools of accountability—are being weaponized by political machines operating behind the scenes. If unions and the NDP want to defeat the government, they should do it at the ballot box. What Alberta faces right now is something different: a political war fought between elections, using infrastructure built outside public view, with the recall system as the battlefield.

And in this conflict, the calendar doesn’t lie.

It is difficult to look at this timeline and conclude anything other than this: Alberta’s unions were preparing a political offensive long before a single teacher voted on a strike. While union leaders now cry foul over Bill 2, the evidence shows they were already organizing the Common Front, endorsing a Worker Agenda that explicitly included recall campaigns, and building a province-wide attack infrastructure months before the education dispute ever reached a boiling point. The ATA publicly insists it is “non-political,” yet its refusal to accept mediation, its coordination with union leadership, and its near-instant shift from bargaining to political messaging paint a very different picture. This was not a spontaneous grassroots eruption. It was a pre-planned, leadership-driven campaign designed to destabilize the UCP government and open a path for an NDP return to power — a return that would richly reward the same union executives who helped engineer the crisis. When you line up the dates, the decisions, and the actions, the pattern becomes impossible to ignore: the teaching strike wasn’t the start of anything. It was the spark unions needed to ignite a political operation that had already been carefully built behind closed doors.