By Clint Mason

July 2025

A Liberal partisan will proudly tell you Bill C-69 was passed to “fix the failures of the Conservatives.”

That is completely false. Let me tell you why.

The Conservative System Worked

Before Bill C-69, Canada’s regulatory process wasn’t broken — it was functioning, streamlined, and attracting capital. The 2012 Conservative reforms did three critical things:

Set clear timelines: 365 days for panel reviews, 180 days for standard ones.

Reduced overlap: No more duplicate reviews between federal and provincial regulators.

Focused the scope: Reviews were based on science, not politics.

From 2012 to 2015:

99% of federal environmental assessments were completed on time.

Major projects like the Kearl Oil Sands and Northern Alberta Transmission Line got built.

Investors had clarity. Provinces had jurisdiction. Canada got projects done.

Then Came Bill C-69

In 2019, the Trudeau government passed Bill C-69, replacing the Canadian Environmental Assessment Act with the Impact Assessment Act. The government said it would “restore trust.” What it actually did was expand federal power and bury projects in a swamp of subjective ideology.

C-69 introduced:

Vague and unquantifiable criteria like “climate commitments,” “social license,” and “gender-based analysis.”

Federal veto power, even after a project passed environmental review.

New triggers for assessments, giving Ottawa wide discretion over virtually any project.

Longer timelines, with less certainty — killing investor confidence.

It wasn’t about improving the system. It was about controlling it.

The Damage: By the Numbers

Since C-69 became law, Canada has seen a wave of project cancellations, investor flight, and legal battles:

Over $150 billion in major resource projects cancelled or abandoned. Teck Frontier Mine – $20.6B Energy East – $16B Northern Gateway – $7.9B Grassy Point LNG, Aurora LNG, Goldboro LNG, and more



Canada fell from 4th to 14th globally in the Fraser Institute’s investment attractiveness index.

Foreign direct investment in oil and gas dropped 50% since 2014.

Indigenous-led projects like Cedar LNG took over 3 years for federal approval — despite strong support and no land use conflict.

In 2023, the Supreme Court ruled key parts of Bill C-69 unconstitutional, confirming it violated provincial jurisdiction and overstepped Ottawa’s authority.

C-69 Was a Political Weapon — Not a Policy Solution

Let’s stop pretending this was about trust, transparency, or environmental performance. It was none of those things.

C-69 was a political tool designed to:

Appease activist groups,

Project climate virtue abroad,

And consolidate federal control over Canada’s natural resources — especially Alberta’s.

What we got was not a “fix,” but a top-down ideological overhaul that crippled our ability to build, gutted provincial autonomy, and killed Canada’s competitive edge in energy and infrastructure.

If You Build Nothing, You Become Nothing

Canada needs a permitting system that enables progress — not one that paralyzes it.

We need:

Science-based reviews, not virtue tests.

Firm timelines, not political delays.

Respect for provinces, not unconstitutional power grabs.

And a government that sees infrastructure as opportunity — not a threat.

Bill C-69 did the opposite. It wasn’t a solution. It was a sledgehammer — and we’re still digging out from the rubble.

Clint Mason is the President of Kaizen Well Solutions and a frequent contributor on Canadian energy policy, infrastructure, and economic sovereignty.