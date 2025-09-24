Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JuliesGems's avatar
JuliesGems
1d

Its as if The Liberals and the NDP work hard to push Alberta to fail. Their agendas hurt young Albertans the most. Being a voice is not enough we must all get involved in solving the problems of our provincial institutions. A good start would be for many to write their MP and suggest we can no longer stand by and accept Liberal government interference or sending unvetted immigrants to the province. Then begin work on creating an Immigration Program run by the Province of Alberta; as is done in Quebec.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Clint
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture