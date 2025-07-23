— That Trudeau Said Doesn’t Exist

By Clint Mason | Beyond the Barrel

The image says it all:

Canada could supply 7.5% of global LNG by 2030.

But what does that actually mean in terms of volume, value—and lost opportunity?

🔹 The Real Numbers

If Canada reaches that 7.5% share, we’re talking:

52.5 million tonnes of LNG per year

Equivalent to 72.5 billion cubic metres of natural gas

Or roughly 2.5 trillion cubic feet (Tcf) annually

🔹 The Market Value

At a modest $10 USD per MMBtu (well below current Asia spot pricing), the math is simple:

2.5 Tcf × 1,000,000 MMBtu/Tcf × $10 = $25 billion USD/year

Converted, that’s $34 billion CAD per year in gross export value

And that’s just at the ship’s edge. Factor in upstream royalties, midstream infrastructure, construction jobs, Indigenous equity partnerships, and long-term operations—and you’re looking at a $50+ billion/year economic engine.

🔹 What Could That Fund?

Canada’s LNG export potential could cover:

All equalization payments (and then some)

Double Canada’s national defence budget

Full elimination of the federal deficit—within 3 years

All by responsibly exporting a resource we have in abundance—and the world desperately wants.

🔹 The Global Context

While Canada dithers:

Germany has built 11 LNG import terminals in less than two years

Japan and South Korea are locking in 20-year LNG contracts

Qatar and the U.S. are expanding exports with aggressive state backing

Even Mozambique and Papua New Guinea are selling LNG to Europe and Asia

Canada? We’re still debating whether it’s even “worth it.”

🔹 A Prime Minister Who Said There’s “No Business Case”

In October 2022, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said there was “no business case” for LNG exports to Europe.

No business case?

At $34 billion per year in GDP, it’s hard to imagine a bigger blind spot. This wasn’t just a poor economic take—it was a national failure of vision.

❌ Canada doesn’t lack the gas.

❌ Canada doesn’t lack the technology.

❌ Canada doesn’t lack the market.

✔️ What Canada lacks is political leadership with the courage to get out of the way.

