“We Took on Debt So You Don’t Have To”

Prime Minister Trudeau’s now-famous line was meant to sound compassionate.

But it’s economically impossible. When a government borrows, it borrows against the same taxpayers who fund it.

The debt doesn’t disappear; it simply migrates forward in time.

Who Actually Owes the Money

Canada’s federal net debt stands near C$ 1.46 trillion.

Add provinces and territories and the combined total approaches C$ 2.3 trillion.

Every dollar is guaranteed by Canadians themselves — by our future income through taxes.

Who Lends It — and Who Collects

About 72 % of Ottawa’s bonds are held domestically; the other 28 % belong to foreign investors Fig 2.

They share the C$ 54 billion in annual interest Canada now pays.

Roughly C$ 15 billion flows abroad each year before a single classroom, clinic, or road sees a cent.

The Cost of Standing Still

Public-debt charges now consume 10–11 % of federal revenue — about the same as the entire Canada Health Transfer.

The chart below Fig 3 shows the scale:

Comparing the Cost of Interest to Core Services

Interest: ≈ C$ 54 B

Health Transfer: ≈ C$ 52 B

Indigenous Services: ≈ C$ 21 B

Interest has become a silent program of its own — a payment for the past that limits what can be done today.

What It Takes to Hold the Line

If the interest rate (i) exceeds the growth rate (g) of the economy, the debt ratio rises unless the government runs a surplus.

Current estimates:

Interest ≈ 3–3½ % Debt/GDP ≈ 42 % Primary balance ≈ 0 %

That means Canada needs ≈ 3 % nominal GDP growth just to keep the debt ratio flat.

Even a small deficit (–0.5 % of GDP) pushes the requirement toward 4–5 % nominal, or 2–3 % real growth with 2 % inflation.

How Fast GDP Must Grow to Stand Still

Population vs. Productivity

Since 2020, Canada’s population grew from 38 million to 41.6 million, while real GDP per capita declined.

Immigration lifted headline GDP but diluted per-person output.

Immigration: Headline Growth vs. Fiscal Reality

Population growth alone can’t fix deficits.

Closing a C$ 50 B gap purely through new taxpayers would require 4½ million fully-contributing residents with no added costs — arithmetically impossible.

Without productivity gains, growth just spreads the burden thinner.

The Carney Plan — More Borrowing, Same Problem

The Carney government pledges to “invest in growth” while balancing the budget in three years.

But forecasts show otherwise:

2025–26 deficit: ~C$ 62 B (Fraser) / C$ 68.5 B (PBO)

Cumulative borrowing 2025–29: ≈ C$ 225 B — nearly C$ 100 B more than the previous plan

Projected debt by 2029: ≈ C$ 1.68 T



The Carney Plan: Debt Trajectory 2025–2029

Even as yearly deficits shrink, total debt and interest still climb.

At this pace, Canada must sustain > 4 % nominal growth each year just to stand still.

The Endgame Math

To stabilize debt without major tax hikes, Canada must:

Run a small primary surplus (0.3–0.5 % of GDP ≈ C$ 10–15 B per year) Lift nominal growth ≥ 4 % through productivity-driven industries Restrain spending so interest doesn’t outpace revenues

Otherwise, compounding interest turns into a debt trap — borrowing costs rising faster than national income.

Canada’s Fiscal Crossroads

Canada’s Fiscal Crossroads — 2025 Snapshot

Our Debt Has Doubled in a Decade

Federal Net Debt ≈ C$ 1.46 T (2025) | + C$ 700 B since 2015 | Total ≈ C$ 2.3 T

Interest Now Costs More Than Health Transfers

Interest = C$ 54 B | Health = C$ 52 B | Indigenous = C$ 21 B

What It Takes to Stand Still

Interest ≈ 3 % → Need ≈ 4 % Nominal Growth

Carney Plan → + C$ 225 B Debt by 2029

Projected Debt ≈ C$ 1.68 T

Without productivity gains or restraint, Canada enters a debt trap where interest grows faster than the economy.

The Generational Cost

Debt is not abstract. Every dollar borrowed today must be repaid — with interest — by future taxpayers.

When governments spend beyond their means, they aren’t creating prosperity; they’re shifting the bill forward.

In plain terms:

Our debt is a promise that the next generation will pay for our mismanagement.

The interest we pay each year isn’t investment; it’s a transfer of wealth from tomorrow’s citizens to today’s bondholders.

Without real productivity gains or spending discipline, that burden compounds until correction comes through inflation, austerity, or stagnation.

The Inevitable Tax Spiral

Debt doesn’t just burden the next generation — it quietly raises their tax bill.

As interest costs consume a growing share of federal revenue, Ottawa must either raise taxes or cut services to maintain the same level of public support Canadians enjoy today. The math isn’t political; it’s mechanical.

In 2025, the federal government will collect roughly C$460 billion in total revenue and spend about C$54 billion of that on interest — just over 11 % of every tax dollar. The rest funds programs like health transfers, Indigenous services, defence, and infrastructure.

Under the current debt trajectory and population trends:

By 2030, interest costs are projected to reach ≈ C$72 billion, while total revenue rises only to ≈ C$534 billion.

Population growth (≈ 1.3 % per year) will add about 2.6 million more Canadians, meaning more people drawing on the same pool of services.

If Ottawa maintains today’s programs without cuts, it will need ≈ C$548 billion in annual revenue by 2030 — roughly C$14 billion more than projected.

That gap equals about C$320 per person per year in additional taxes, or roughly a 3-point increase in the effective federal tax rate, just to stand still.

It’s not about ideology — it’s arithmetic.

Every new dollar of debt shifts fiscal gravity away from health, education, and infrastructure, and toward interest payments that fund no public good.

Without higher productivity or tighter spending, the only way to preserve existing services is to raise taxes every year as the interest share grows.

The Inevitable Tax Spiral — Holding Services Flat Costs More Each Year

Reading the Chart: The Tax Spiral in Real Terms

This chart translates Canada’s rising interest costs into household dollars.

For a typical Alberta family earning $100,000, the federal income tax bill today is about $11,600.

If Ottawa continues its current debt path, interest payments will consume a larger share of revenue each year.

To maintain the same level of public services per person, that family’s tax burden would need to rise steadily — reaching roughly $16,100 by 2030, or an extra $3,300 per year.

That is a 40% increase in the average earners tax paid.

The shaded gap represents the growing fiscal pressure: every dollar diverted to interest must be replaced by new taxes or offset by service cuts.

The Choice Ahead

Unless Canada stops adding debt, our core services will be funded less and less by real dollars — swallowed instead by the rising cost of interest.

That’s not theory; it’s arithmetic. By 2030, the federal government will either need to raise taxes by roughly 40 percent or find a way to grow the economy fast enough to outpace the debt.

Only true wealth creation can close that gap — the kind that expands GDP through real output:

developing our resources, rebuilding oil and gas capacity, mining critical minerals, and investing in actual production and productivity.

Without that shift, the numbers lead to one outcome:

A fiscal death spiral, where interest consumes growth, and growth can no longer pay the interest.

Canada doesn’t have a revenue problem — it has a productivity problem.