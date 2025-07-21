Beyond the Barrel

By Clint Mason

Substack | July 2025

There’s a lot of noise in the global energy debate— much of it rooted in ideology rather than facts. But when you strip away the spin and look at the numbers, one thing becomes clear:

Canada produces the most secure, stable, and responsible oil in the world. And the only thing stopping us from maximizing its value is infrastructure.

1. Long-Life, Low-Cost Oil

Canadian oil sands are often misunderstood. These aren’t conventional wells with fast declines—they’re engineered projects designed to run for decades. In-situ oil sands, which now make up over 80% of oil sands production, behave more like industrial operations than traditional drilling.

Once capital costs are recovered, the operating cost per barrel falls to between $10 and $15 USD—placing Canadian production among the lowest-cost sources in North America and comparable to Saudi Arabia.

In comparison:

U.S. shale averages $30–$50 USD per barrel

Brazil’s offshore pre-salt production averages $35–$45 USD per barrel

Even Saudi Arabia’s costs range between $7–$13 USD

What really sets Canadian oil apart is its extremely low decline rate—typically just 1–3% per year, compared to as high as 70% in the first year for U.S. shale. That means less reinvestment, more predictability, and a lower overall environmental impact.

2. ESG Leadership: Setting the Global Standard

No major oil-producing country scores higher than Canada on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance.

Environmental: Oilsands emissions per barrel have dropped nearly 30% since 2009. Leading companies are deploying carbon capture, solvent technology, co-gen, and water recycling at world-class levels.

Social: Over $2.6 billion in Indigenous procurement contracts were awarded in 2023 alone. Many communities also hold equity stakes in pipelines and major projects.

Governance: Canada has enforceable environmental laws, publicly reported emissions, and democratic oversight—something authoritarian oil-producing nations simply don’t offer.

This is not greenwashing. It’s verifiable, regulated, and accountable development under one of the most transparent systems in the world.

3. Pipeline Access = Global Competitiveness

Canada currently exports about 4.6 million barrels of oil per day to the U.S., mostly via pipeline. When used efficiently, this infrastructure makes Canadian oil extremely competitive.

Pipeline transport to the Gulf Coast costs around $5–$8 per barrel

Rail transport can cost $10–$14 per barrel

Tanker shipments from the Middle East average $3–$6 per barrel, but come with geopolitical risks

When you combine Canada’s low production cost with pipeline transport, our delivered cost to U.S. refineries is just $15–$23 per barrel—making Canadian oil one of the best deals on the planet.

The issue is that without coastal access, Canada is trapped in a one-customer market and forced to sell at a discount. Western Canadian Select (WCS) crude typically trades $10–$15 below West Texas Intermediate (WTI), cutting into national revenue and producer margins.

4 . WCS–WTI Differential: Billions Left on the Table

The WCS–WTI discount has averaged around $11 USD in 2025. Improved market access—especially through pipelines to tidewater—could reduce that spread by 20% or more.

A 20% narrowing of the WCS–WTI differential would improve prices by $2.20 per barrel. Applied across the full post-pipeline production base of 5.5 million barrels per day, this equates to:

$5.2 billion USD per year in recaptured value for Canada’s oil industry and governments.

That’s money currently lost due to limited infrastructure and constrained market access—not because of product quality or cost.

5. Port Rupert Pipeline: A $34 Billion Opportunity

Now let’s look at the case for building a 1 million barrel per day pipeline to Port Rupert, opening Canada to full participation in global markets.

This one pipeline could create two streams of economic benefit:

An additional 365 million barrels per year sold globally At $80 USD per barrel, that’s $29.2 billion USD in gross market value annually Improved pricing across all Canadian barrels due to a reduced discount A 20% narrowing of the WCS–WTI spread generates another $5.2 billion USD per year Total annual impact: ~$34.4 billion USD

This isn’t a fantasy. These numbers are grounded in conservative pricing assumptions and current pipeline performance (e.g., TMX’s effect on narrowing the discount).

More importantly, a Rupert pipeline would allow Canada to:

Displace barrels from high-emission, low-governance regimes

Access premium markets in Asia and Europe

Boost provincial and federal revenues

Strengthen Canada’s role in global energy security

6. The Global Market Still Needs Oil—So Let’s Deliver the Best

Even under the most aggressive net-zero scenarios, the world will still require over 24 million barrels of oil per day in 2050 for transportation, petrochemicals, shipping, steel, and agriculture.

That oil has to come from somewhere. The choice is between:

Oil from unstable, authoritarian regimes with zero transparency

Or oil from a democratic country with low decline, high ESG, and world-class infrastructure

It’s time we stopped pretending Canada’s oil is part of the problem. It’s the best solution the world has.

7. What’s Holding Us Back Isn’t the Resource—It’s Access

Canada has:

World-class reserves

Long-life, low-cost production

Transparent ESG performance

Engineering and environmental leadership

What we don’t have is enough pipeline capacity to tidewater. Until that’s fixed, we’re undercutting our own value and strengthening the global market share of bad actors.

The world needs responsible oil.

Canada produces it.

Now we just need to deliver it.

Let’s stop exporting opportunity—and start exporting the truth.

Written by Clint Mason

Founder of Beyond the Barrel

