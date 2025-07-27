By Clint Mason

You’ve probably seen the headlines: “Alberta turns its back on clean energy,” “Alberta bans renewables,” or “Alberta goes backwards on climate.”

But the data tells a very different story. Far from “hating” renewables, Alberta has led Canada in renewable energy investment over the past few years—by a staggering margin.

According to data from the Canadian Renewable Energy Association (CanREA) and project trackers from the Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO), Alberta accounted for about 90% of all new wind and solar investment in Canada in 2023 and 2024. That’s billions in private capital flowing into the province’s power grid, creating jobs, tax revenue, and local benefits.

In 2024 alone, utility-scale wind and solar projects under construction in Alberta represent roughly $2.7 billion in investment. When including the broader pipeline of proposals, there’s as much as $8.4 billion worth of new renewable projects planned for Alberta over the next few years.

This surge isn’t coming from government subsidies or forced procurement. Instead, it’s driven by private developers and large corporations signing power purchase agreements (PPAs) because Alberta’s unique open-market design makes it the most attractive jurisdiction in Canada for large-scale wind and solar.

By comparison, provinces like Ontario, Quebec, and B.C.—which are often praised as “leaders” in clean energy—have seen little to no new private utility-scale wind or solar development in recent years. Ontario hasn’t procured large-scale wind since 2016, and Quebec hasn’t run major competitive renewables tenders since the early 2010s. Meanwhile, Alberta’s grid has quietly become home to the fastest-growing renewables market in the country.

So why the narrative that Alberta “hates renewables”?

In 2023, the Alberta government introduced a pause and then new rules to better manage where large wind and solar projects are built. These rules protect:

• Prime agricultural land critical to food production

• The Eastern Slopes of the Rocky Mountains

• Sensitive areas like the Cypress Hills

• Landscapes with unique ecological or tourism value

This isn’t a ban—it’s planning. Similar protections for farmland and special areas already exist in many European countries often hailed as renewable energy champions. Alberta’s move aligns with how mature renewable markets balance growth with landscape, agricultural, and local community considerations.

The numbers show Alberta isn’t turning away from renewables. Quite the opposite: it’s become the biggest destination for renewable investment in Canada, with growth driven by market forces, not government mandates.

Maybe the real question we should be asking isn’t “Does Alberta hate renewables?”

It’s: “How did Alberta end up doing more for renewable investment than provinces whose governments claim to love them?”

