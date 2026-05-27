Eastern Canada’s Energy Blind Spot
Ontario and Quebec may carry the highest energy delivery risk in Canada — not because the supply isn’t there, but because the infrastructure to guarantee it isn’t either.
Canada is not running out of oil.
Alberta sits on the third-largest proven oil reserves in the world. Canadian production continues to grow. North America as a whole remains one of the most resource-rich energy regions on the planet.
And yet Ontario and Quebec — home to roughly 22 million Canadians, Canada’s two largest provincial economies, and the industrial and manufacturing heartland of the country — are arguably the most exposed jurisdictions in Canada to a sustained energy delivery crisis.
Not a supply crisis. A delivery crisis.
That distinction is the one most Canadians have never been asked to sit with. And right now, with the Strait of Hormuz effectively closed and global energy markets under the most severe supply disruption in recorded history, it demands serious attention.
The Infrastructure Gap Nobody Fixed
For years, Canadians were told that Eastern Canada depended on foreign oil because Western Canadian crude could not economically reach Eastern refineries. That changed significantly after pipeline reversals and expansions like Enbridge Line 9, which now moves Western Canadian crude from Ontario into Quebec at a capacity of approximately 300,000 barrels per day.
Progress, yes. Problem solved, no.
The core delivery vulnerability was never fully addressed. Much of the oil feeding Ontario and Quebec still moves through the United States before returning to Canada — through systems like Enbridge Line 5 and the broader Mainline network. Line 5 itself runs from Superior, Wisconsin, through Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, crosses the environmentally sensitive Straits of Mackinac, and re-enters Canada at Sarnia, Ontario. Critics in Michigan have long pointed out that their state functions largely as a transit corridor for Canadian-to-Canadian supply.
The Canadian federal government acknowledged the stakes plainly in a legal filing during the Line 5 shutdown dispute: Line 5 supplies approximately 66 percent of Quebec’s crude oil needs and about 50 percent of the petroleum used by Ontario’s refineries to produce gasoline and other fuels.
Think about that number. Two thirds of Quebec’s crude. Half of Ontario’s refinery feedstock. Both moving through infrastructure that sits entirely within U.S. regulatory jurisdiction.
Even when the oil originates in Alberta, the delivery system runs through another country.
There Is No Train That Fixes This
When Line 5 has faced shutdown threats in the past, a predictable response has surfaced in some quarters: Canada could move the oil by rail if it had to.
It cannot. Not at anything close to the volumes that matter.
Line 5 carries 540,000 barrels per day of crude oil and natural gas liquids. That is not a volume that rail can replace — it is a volume that rail cannot even meaningfully supplement under current infrastructure.
The numbers are unambiguous. Quebec’s three existing rail terminals — located in Montreal, Lévis, and Sorel-Tracy — have a combined receiving capacity of approximately 123,000 barrels per day. That is the ceiling for all crude-by-rail delivery into Quebec under existing infrastructure. Against a Line 5 contribution that covers roughly two thirds of Quebec’s crude needs, that receiving capacity covers a fraction of the shortfall — even if every terminal ran at full utilization simultaneously.
Ontario’s situation is worse. Most of Ontario’s refineries were not built to receive crude by rail at scale. The unloading facilities required to handle meaningful rail volumes do not currently exist at several of these sites. Building them would require years of permitting, engineering, and construction — infrastructure timelines measured in half-decades, not months.
And that is before confronting the practical realities. Rail carries crude at fundamentally higher cost than pipeline. It introduces meaningful safety risk — the Lac-Mégantic disaster in 2013, where 47 people were killed in a derailment and explosion, remains the sharpest reminder of what crude-by-rail accidents look like in populated areas. And rail capacity in Canada is not idle, waiting to be redirected. The loading infrastructure is concentrated in Western Canada. The receiving infrastructure in Eastern Canada is structurally insufficient.
The rail alternative is not a backstop. It is a talking point.
For Ontario and Quebec, there is no credible emergency delivery mechanism that comes close to replacing pipeline volumes at the scale these provinces require. That is the honest answer — and it is the answer Canadian energy policy has declined to give for the better part of a decade.
Why Delivery Risk Is the Right Frame
There is a reason this matters more than a simple supply shortage argument.
In a conventional supply disruption — a producing region goes offline, reserves run low — the market signal is price. Expensive, painful, but ultimately solvable through substitution, conservation, and drawdowns.
A delivery constraint is structurally different. It does not respond to price the same way. You cannot bid your way around a pipeline that is unavailable, restricted, or operating under the allocation priorities of a foreign government responding to its own domestic pressures. You cannot substitute your way around receiving infrastructure that does not exist.
Ontario and Quebec are not insulated from this by Canada’s resource wealth. Alberta’s oil in the ground does nothing for a Sarnia refinery if the barrels cannot move through the pipe. The abundance upstream is irrelevant if the delivery architecture downstream is compromised — and the backup delivery options are either insufficient in capacity, unbuilt in infrastructure, or controlled by the same foreign regulatory environment that creates the risk in the first place.
This is precisely the vulnerability the cancelled east-west infrastructure projects were meant to address. And never did.
The Hormuz Shock Is Exposing the Margin
The International Energy Agency’s May 2026 Oil Market Report confirmed that cumulative supply losses from Gulf producers have now exceeded one billion barrels, with more than 14 million barrels per day shut in — the largest oil supply disruption in recorded history. Global inventories are drawing down at a pace the IEA described as unprecedented.
The United States has emerged as a critical swing exporter, moving barrels to replace lost Middle Eastern supply for Europe and Asia. But that surge is coming primarily from U.S. inventories and Strategic Petroleum Reserve releases — not from a step-change increase in production. The U.S. Energy Information Administration confirmed in its April 2026 outlook that diesel and distillate inventories remain materially below the five-year average, with diesel prices peaking above $5.80 per gallon — their highest level in real terms in over two years.
The margin of safety in the continental system is shrinking in real time.
For Ontario and Quebec, the question this raises is direct: if U.S. domestic supply tightens to the point where Washington faces political pressure to prioritize American consumers first, what happens to Canadian delivery?
Not Canadian supply. Canadian delivery.
Even without formal export restrictions, market forces and allocation decisions could leave Eastern Canadian refineries competing for pipeline capacity and throughput against American industrial and consumer demand. The barrels may exist. The guaranteed path to move them may not. And the alternative delivery infrastructure — as the rail capacity numbers make plain — is not there to absorb the difference.
The Decision Canada Made — And Its Consequences
The most consequential missed opportunity remains Energy East. TransCanada’s proposed 4,500-kilometre pipeline would have carried more than one million barrels per day from Alberta and Saskatchewan to refineries and export terminals in Eastern Canada — entirely within Canadian jurisdiction, entirely insulated from U.S. regulatory control. It was cancelled in October 2017 amid regulatory expansion, political opposition, and shifting economics.
The Eastern Mainline project died alongside it.
The result is not a supply problem. Canada produces far more oil than it consumes. The result is a delivery architecture that routes two of Canada’s largest provincial economies through a foreign country’s infrastructure and leaves them exposed to that country’s crisis-time priorities — with no credible domestic alternative capable of filling the gap.
That was an acceptable risk when continental energy markets were loose, inventories were ample, and geopolitical disruptions were temporary and distant.
None of those conditions currently apply.
The Position Ontario and Quebec Are Now In
Eastern Canada’s energy security increasingly rests on a single assumption: that the United States will always have surplus capacity available and will always prioritize Canadian throughput during a crisis.
That assumption has never been formally tested under conditions like these.
Under normal markets, it probably holds. Under a prolonged global supply shock — with U.S. inventories drawing down, export demand surging, domestic political pressure mounting, and no rail or alternative delivery infrastructure capable of replacing pipeline volumes — it becomes an assumption built on goodwill rather than infrastructure.
Ontario and Quebec are not short of oil in the ground. They are short of the domestic delivery certainty that a fully Canadian pipeline system would have provided. And when the question moves from theory to operational reality, the rail terminals that might nominally exist as a fallback cannot cover even a quarter of the exposure.
If the Strait of Hormuz reopens in the near term, inventories stabilize and this registers as a severe but temporary price shock. Canada absorbs it, debates it briefly, and moves on.
If it remains constrained through the summer and into the fall, the delivery question stops being theoretical. Two provinces. Twenty-two million people. Pipeline infrastructure routed through another country. Rail capacity that covers a fraction of the need. No domestic alternative built. The tightest global supply environment in recorded history.
Canada has the oil.
What it has never fully built is the guaranteed path to move it where Canadians need it most.
Beyond the Barrel is published by Clint Mason. Views expressed are the author’s own.
The problem is the result of a recommendation made by a Royal Commission on Energy in 1958. It rejected an oil pipeline from Edmonton to Montreal as it was more economic to import oil to supply Quebec refineries. None have been proposed since.
No Eastern Canadian refinery can process large amounts of bitumen so the need would be for an alternative northern pipeline route that would shift delivery of conventional oil northwards and render Enbridge’s existing system for transporting Canadian oil through the USA to Sarnia largely useless.
Energy East was a hedge against Keystone XL and was intended as an alternative route to Gulf refineries. Irving Oil committed to take some oil from EE requiring an investment of over $1 billion to enable it to process 100,000bpd of bitumen. Energy East went nowhere near Ontario refineries and there were no plans that I know of to supply Quebec refineries. Once Keystone XL was approved by Trump, EE was withdrawn as TCPL could not fill two pipelines.
Energy East was mainly the repurposing of the TransCanada Mainline natural gas pipeline. Had it gone ahead, your article would now focus on delivery risks for getting natural gas to Ontario and Quebec as there would be no natural gas pipeline instead of no oil pipeline.
To the point of your article, though, in 2019 the Keystone pipeline sprung a major leak and was shut down before being allowed to operate in a reduced capacity. This more or less coincided with the shutdown of a major US refinery for scheduled maintenance. The result was that the price of WCS cratered due to oversupply. The Notley government had to impose production constraints on the industry and negotiate long-term contracts for rail distribution which cost the Alberta government a small fortune to terminate once things stabilized.
Two articles in a day! you mad man. I already made my points in a reply to another, but I will add here that the synthetic crude and NGLs Ontario and Quebec run on are not the same as DilBit, and the original Energy East proposal was mainly an attempt to export DilBit rather than ensure a domestic pipeline route (although, perhaps if it were built, the US would have felt freer to end the Line 5 permit and that would have been the result).
And, as you said, shipping these NGLs and Synthetic crudes really isn’t an option by rail. Both in terms of capacity, and the safety of shipping these light liquids and liquids, respectively. Very much different than aiming to export a relatively small amount of bitumen needed for Europe’s heavy oil demand, which can be done more safely by rail than pipeline, as bitumen doesn’t spill and is near impossible to ignite so long as the train doesn’t crash into a steel furnace.