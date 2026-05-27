Canada is not running out of oil.

Alberta sits on the third-largest proven oil reserves in the world. Canadian production continues to grow. North America as a whole remains one of the most resource-rich energy regions on the planet.

And yet Ontario and Quebec — home to roughly 22 million Canadians, Canada’s two largest provincial economies, and the industrial and manufacturing heartland of the country — are arguably the most exposed jurisdictions in Canada to a sustained energy delivery crisis.

Not a supply crisis. A delivery crisis.

That distinction is the one most Canadians have never been asked to sit with. And right now, with the Strait of Hormuz effectively closed and global energy markets under the most severe supply disruption in recorded history, it demands serious attention.

The Infrastructure Gap Nobody Fixed

For years, Canadians were told that Eastern Canada depended on foreign oil because Western Canadian crude could not economically reach Eastern refineries. That changed significantly after pipeline reversals and expansions like Enbridge Line 9, which now moves Western Canadian crude from Ontario into Quebec at a capacity of approximately 300,000 barrels per day.

Progress, yes. Problem solved, no.

The core delivery vulnerability was never fully addressed. Much of the oil feeding Ontario and Quebec still moves through the United States before returning to Canada — through systems like Enbridge Line 5 and the broader Mainline network. Line 5 itself runs from Superior, Wisconsin, through Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, crosses the environmentally sensitive Straits of Mackinac, and re-enters Canada at Sarnia, Ontario. Critics in Michigan have long pointed out that their state functions largely as a transit corridor for Canadian-to-Canadian supply.

The Canadian federal government acknowledged the stakes plainly in a legal filing during the Line 5 shutdown dispute: Line 5 supplies approximately 66 percent of Quebec’s crude oil needs and about 50 percent of the petroleum used by Ontario’s refineries to produce gasoline and other fuels.

Think about that number. Two thirds of Quebec’s crude. Half of Ontario’s refinery feedstock. Both moving through infrastructure that sits entirely within U.S. regulatory jurisdiction.

Even when the oil originates in Alberta, the delivery system runs through another country.

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There Is No Train That Fixes This

When Line 5 has faced shutdown threats in the past, a predictable response has surfaced in some quarters: Canada could move the oil by rail if it had to.

It cannot. Not at anything close to the volumes that matter.

Line 5 carries 540,000 barrels per day of crude oil and natural gas liquids. That is not a volume that rail can replace — it is a volume that rail cannot even meaningfully supplement under current infrastructure.

The numbers are unambiguous. Quebec’s three existing rail terminals — located in Montreal, Lévis, and Sorel-Tracy — have a combined receiving capacity of approximately 123,000 barrels per day. That is the ceiling for all crude-by-rail delivery into Quebec under existing infrastructure. Against a Line 5 contribution that covers roughly two thirds of Quebec’s crude needs, that receiving capacity covers a fraction of the shortfall — even if every terminal ran at full utilization simultaneously.

Ontario’s situation is worse. Most of Ontario’s refineries were not built to receive crude by rail at scale. The unloading facilities required to handle meaningful rail volumes do not currently exist at several of these sites. Building them would require years of permitting, engineering, and construction — infrastructure timelines measured in half-decades, not months.

And that is before confronting the practical realities. Rail carries crude at fundamentally higher cost than pipeline. It introduces meaningful safety risk — the Lac-Mégantic disaster in 2013, where 47 people were killed in a derailment and explosion, remains the sharpest reminder of what crude-by-rail accidents look like in populated areas. And rail capacity in Canada is not idle, waiting to be redirected. The loading infrastructure is concentrated in Western Canada. The receiving infrastructure in Eastern Canada is structurally insufficient.

The rail alternative is not a backstop. It is a talking point.

For Ontario and Quebec, there is no credible emergency delivery mechanism that comes close to replacing pipeline volumes at the scale these provinces require. That is the honest answer — and it is the answer Canadian energy policy has declined to give for the better part of a decade.

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Why Delivery Risk Is the Right Frame

There is a reason this matters more than a simple supply shortage argument.

In a conventional supply disruption — a producing region goes offline, reserves run low — the market signal is price. Expensive, painful, but ultimately solvable through substitution, conservation, and drawdowns.

A delivery constraint is structurally different. It does not respond to price the same way. You cannot bid your way around a pipeline that is unavailable, restricted, or operating under the allocation priorities of a foreign government responding to its own domestic pressures. You cannot substitute your way around receiving infrastructure that does not exist.

Ontario and Quebec are not insulated from this by Canada’s resource wealth. Alberta’s oil in the ground does nothing for a Sarnia refinery if the barrels cannot move through the pipe. The abundance upstream is irrelevant if the delivery architecture downstream is compromised — and the backup delivery options are either insufficient in capacity, unbuilt in infrastructure, or controlled by the same foreign regulatory environment that creates the risk in the first place.

This is precisely the vulnerability the cancelled east-west infrastructure projects were meant to address. And never did.

The Hormuz Shock Is Exposing the Margin

The International Energy Agency’s May 2026 Oil Market Report confirmed that cumulative supply losses from Gulf producers have now exceeded one billion barrels, with more than 14 million barrels per day shut in — the largest oil supply disruption in recorded history. Global inventories are drawing down at a pace the IEA described as unprecedented.

The United States has emerged as a critical swing exporter, moving barrels to replace lost Middle Eastern supply for Europe and Asia. But that surge is coming primarily from U.S. inventories and Strategic Petroleum Reserve releases — not from a step-change increase in production. The U.S. Energy Information Administration confirmed in its April 2026 outlook that diesel and distillate inventories remain materially below the five-year average, with diesel prices peaking above $5.80 per gallon — their highest level in real terms in over two years.

The margin of safety in the continental system is shrinking in real time.

For Ontario and Quebec, the question this raises is direct: if U.S. domestic supply tightens to the point where Washington faces political pressure to prioritize American consumers first, what happens to Canadian delivery?

Not Canadian supply. Canadian delivery.

Even without formal export restrictions, market forces and allocation decisions could leave Eastern Canadian refineries competing for pipeline capacity and throughput against American industrial and consumer demand. The barrels may exist. The guaranteed path to move them may not. And the alternative delivery infrastructure — as the rail capacity numbers make plain — is not there to absorb the difference.

The Decision Canada Made — And Its Consequences

The most consequential missed opportunity remains Energy East. TransCanada’s proposed 4,500-kilometre pipeline would have carried more than one million barrels per day from Alberta and Saskatchewan to refineries and export terminals in Eastern Canada — entirely within Canadian jurisdiction, entirely insulated from U.S. regulatory control. It was cancelled in October 2017 amid regulatory expansion, political opposition, and shifting economics.

The Eastern Mainline project died alongside it.

The result is not a supply problem. Canada produces far more oil than it consumes. The result is a delivery architecture that routes two of Canada’s largest provincial economies through a foreign country’s infrastructure and leaves them exposed to that country’s crisis-time priorities — with no credible domestic alternative capable of filling the gap.

That was an acceptable risk when continental energy markets were loose, inventories were ample, and geopolitical disruptions were temporary and distant.

None of those conditions currently apply.

The Position Ontario and Quebec Are Now In

Eastern Canada’s energy security increasingly rests on a single assumption: that the United States will always have surplus capacity available and will always prioritize Canadian throughput during a crisis.

That assumption has never been formally tested under conditions like these.

Under normal markets, it probably holds. Under a prolonged global supply shock — with U.S. inventories drawing down, export demand surging, domestic political pressure mounting, and no rail or alternative delivery infrastructure capable of replacing pipeline volumes — it becomes an assumption built on goodwill rather than infrastructure.

Ontario and Quebec are not short of oil in the ground. They are short of the domestic delivery certainty that a fully Canadian pipeline system would have provided. And when the question moves from theory to operational reality, the rail terminals that might nominally exist as a fallback cannot cover even a quarter of the exposure.

If the Strait of Hormuz reopens in the near term, inventories stabilize and this registers as a severe but temporary price shock. Canada absorbs it, debates it briefly, and moves on.

If it remains constrained through the summer and into the fall, the delivery question stops being theoretical. Two provinces. Twenty-two million people. Pipeline infrastructure routed through another country. Rail capacity that covers a fraction of the need. No domestic alternative built. The tightest global supply environment in recorded history.

Canada has the oil.

What it has never fully built is the guaranteed path to move it where Canadians need it most.

Beyond the Barrel is published by Clint Mason. Views expressed are the author’s own.