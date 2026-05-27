Clint Mason

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Paul Griss's avatar
Paul Griss
5d

The problem is the result of a recommendation made by a Royal Commission on Energy in 1958. It rejected an oil pipeline from Edmonton to Montreal as it was more economic to import oil to supply Quebec refineries. None have been proposed since.

No Eastern Canadian refinery can process large amounts of bitumen so the need would be for an alternative northern pipeline route that would shift delivery of conventional oil northwards and render Enbridge’s existing system for transporting Canadian oil through the USA to Sarnia largely useless.

Energy East was a hedge against Keystone XL and was intended as an alternative route to Gulf refineries. Irving Oil committed to take some oil from EE requiring an investment of over $1 billion to enable it to process 100,000bpd of bitumen. Energy East went nowhere near Ontario refineries and there were no plans that I know of to supply Quebec refineries. Once Keystone XL was approved by Trump, EE was withdrawn as TCPL could not fill two pipelines.

Energy East was mainly the repurposing of the TransCanada Mainline natural gas pipeline. Had it gone ahead, your article would now focus on delivery risks for getting natural gas to Ontario and Quebec as there would be no natural gas pipeline instead of no oil pipeline.

To the point of your article, though, in 2019 the Keystone pipeline sprung a major leak and was shut down before being allowed to operate in a reduced capacity. This more or less coincided with the shutdown of a major US refinery for scheduled maintenance. The result was that the price of WCS cratered due to oversupply. The Notley government had to impose production constraints on the industry and negotiate long-term contracts for rail distribution which cost the Alberta government a small fortune to terminate once things stabilized.

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Neolithic's avatar
Neolithic
6d

Two articles in a day! you mad man. I already made my points in a reply to another, but I will add here that the synthetic crude and NGLs Ontario and Quebec run on are not the same as DilBit, and the original Energy East proposal was mainly an attempt to export DilBit rather than ensure a domestic pipeline route (although, perhaps if it were built, the US would have felt freer to end the Line 5 permit and that would have been the result).

And, as you said, shipping these NGLs and Synthetic crudes really isn’t an option by rail. Both in terms of capacity, and the safety of shipping these light liquids and liquids, respectively. Very much different than aiming to export a relatively small amount of bitumen needed for Europe’s heavy oil demand, which can be done more safely by rail than pipeline, as bitumen doesn’t spill and is near impossible to ignite so long as the train doesn’t crash into a steel furnace.

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