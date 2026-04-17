What looks like a fuel-price crisis is also a story about inflation, weak growth, and a middle class under pressure.

There are few prices in this country that piss people off faster than gasoline.

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You can ignore a lot for a while. Property taxes come and go. Credit card statements get shoved aside. Even groceries only really land when the total flashes on the screen and you stand there wondering how that little pile cost that much.

Gas is different.

Gas sits out in public, up on a pole, in giant glowing numbers, daring you to take it personally.

So when gas prices jump, people jump too.

Fair enough.

But the story most people pull from that sign is still too simple.

If you look at gasoline in straight current dollars, yes, it looks like it ran away. No argument there. But when you rebuild the chart in constant 2000 dollars and compare gasoline to Western Canadian Select, the picture changes. The pressure is still there. What fades is the idea that we are living through some historic fuel-price break from reality.

In real terms, the answer is not as obvious as most people would expect.

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That matters because the sign at the corner is showing more than the price of fuel. It is also showing what inflation did to the dollar. Canada’s annual average CPI rose from 121.7 in 2012 to 164.2 in 2025. If you do not correct for that, you end up blaming gasoline for something inflation has done to almost everything.

And gasoline was never just “the price of oil” anyway.

What you pay at the pump is a stack. Crude is part of it. Refining is part of it. Transportation and marketing are in there. Taxes are in there too. The Canada Energy Regulator has laid that out plainly: gasoline prices are made up of the crude oil price, refining margin, marketing margin, and taxes, with crude usually the biggest piece, but far from the only one. That is why the price at the pump does not move up and down in perfect lockstep with the barrel.

That is also why tax-cut politics around gasoline are usually more satisfying than useful.

Sure, shaving a few cents off might buy people a little breathing room. Nobody is going to complain about that. But it does not solve the deeper problem. It just knocks a bit off one very visible bill while the rest of the household budget keeps leaning the wrong way. Ottawa did remove the consumer fuel charge effective April 1, 2025, which is a reminder that taxes matter, but are still only one part of the total price.

And that is the part too many people miss.

People do not buy gasoline in isolation. They buy it on top of mortgage payments, rent, groceries, insurance, utilities, and debt. A tank of gas does not feel punishing because gasoline alone is destroying the family budget. It feels punishing because it lands in a country where the family budget is already getting worked over from every direction.

That is where the easy wage story starts to fall apart too.

On paper, the national averages do not support the simple line that wages collapsed while gas prices exploded. Average weekly earnings in Canada were about $908 in December 2012 and $1,316.18 in December 2025. In broad national terms, wages did rise faster than inflation over that stretch. So the lazy version of the story — wages down, gas up, case closed — does not actually hold.

But averages are where people hide bad arguments.

Averages smooth over provinces. Averages smooth over sectors. Averages smooth over the difference between people doing fine and people getting squeezed to death. They tell you what happened in aggregate, but they do not tell you what it feels like to buy groceries, fill the tank, cover the mortgage, and hope there is still enough left at the end of the month that one more hit does not shove you over the edge.

Averages are what politicians love to quote, because inside an average the single mother, the young man starting his career, and the family barely hanging on all get swept under the economic rug.

That is the real disconnect.

People are not imagining the squeeze. They are just blaming its most visible symbol.

And that is why this debate goes off the rails so often. People see the biggest number in view and decide it must explain everything. But once you strip out inflation and actually look at the chart properly, gasoline itself does not look nearly as out of line as the public mood suggests. What looks out of line is the broader cost of living. What looks broken is the expectation that ordinary households can carry all of it at once.

Housing is a big part of that. Statistics Canada’s annual review for 2025 reported shelter prices up 3.0% on average, mortgage interest cost up 5.3%, and rent up 5.0%. That is why the gas bill hurts more than it used to. It is not just competing with one or two other rising costs. It is competing with all of them at once.

That is also where the bigger national failure comes in.

Suspending fuel taxes might buy people a little relief, but it does not solve the real problem. Canada’s bigger failure has been weak per-capita growth. Statistics Canada reported in 2024 that real GDP per capita had fallen in five of the previous six quarters and was back near 2017 levels. Then in March 2026, Statistics Canada showed that from 2015 to the third quarter of 2025, Canada’s real GDP per capita grew at an annualized 0.82%, compared with 2.07% in the United States.

Prosperity may or may not trickle down.

But stagnation absolutely does.

When a country underperforms for long enough, the pain does not stay in economic reports or government tables. It works its way down into weaker buying power, tighter household margins, less confidence, and a middle class that feels like it is always one bad month away from trouble.

That is what people are feeling.

Not just the price of gas.

The weight of a country that has gotten worse at turning effort into a better life.

So are we really paying more at the pump?

In straight dollar terms, yes. Obviously.

In real terms, the answer is not as obvious as most people would expect.

That does not mean people are wrong to be angry. It means they may be angry at the wrong thing.

The gas station sign is easy to blame because it is visible. It is immediate. It feels personal. But the sign is not the whole problem. It is one line item sitting inside a much more expensive life.

That is the story.

Not that fuel is cheap. It isn’t.

Not that governments, refiners, or producers get a free pass. They don’t.

Just that if you want to understand why people feel poorer, you have to look past the most obvious number in view. What is crushing people is not just one price. It is a whole cost structure that got heavier while the country got weaker on a per-person basis.

The gas station sign is not the cause of the crisis.

It is the billboard advertising it.

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