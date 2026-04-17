Clint Mason

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Dr Joanny Liu's avatar
Dr Joanny Liu
Apr 18

You hit it right on the nail. I don’t believe what Stats Can says about our country’s inflation rate anymore. They also mess up our employment rates. These two things are what they report on the most often and they don’t go into either deep enough!

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Kevin McInnes's avatar
Kevin McInnes
Apr 17

good review once again

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