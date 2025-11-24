Every few weeks someone posts a meme warning that “Alberta is privatizing health care” or “bringing in American-style medicine.”

The problem is simple: that story bears almost no resemblance to how Alberta’s health system actually works today, and it ignores the thousands of “private” providers people happily use every single day under public funding.

If we want to fix what’s broken, we have to start by being honest about how the system is built and what the real tradeoffs are.

This article has three jobs:

Separate the lies from the facts about “privatization.” Show how deeply private providers are already integrated into public health care. Look at actual cost-per-surgery numbers, the aging curve, and the opportunities created if we design this properly.

THE CORE LIE: “ALBERTA IS PRIVATIZING HEALTH CARE”

When people say “privatizing health care,” they usually mean one of two things:

Ending public insurance and sending patients a hospital bill (American-style), or

Letting people buy their way to the front of the line for medically necessary care.

Neither of those things is happening in Alberta right now.

Canada’s health system is built on the Canada Health Act (CHA). Provinces must run a publicly administered, non-profit insurance plan that covers medically necessary hospital and physician services to receive full federal health transfers.

The key point is “public administration” of the insurance plan. The CHA does not say that every doctor’s office, every lab, every pharmacy, or every surgical facility has to be government-owned. It says:

The payer (the provincial insurance plan) must be public and non-profit.

The delivery can be public, private, or non-profit, as long as insured services are billed to the plan and not to patients (no extra-billing or user charges).

Alberta’s insurer is the Alberta Health Care Insurance Plan (AHCIP). It is public, non-profit, and still the one paying for medically necessary hospital and physician services.

So the real question is not “public vs private” — it’s:

Who is allowed to deliver publicly funded care under contract, on what terms, and are we getting good value for money while protecting access?

FACT #1: MOST “PUBLIC” HEALTH CARE IS ALREADY DELIVERED BY PRIVATE CORPORATIONS

If you’ve ever gone to:

A family doctor in a medical building,

A specialist at a private clinic,

A community X-ray or ultrasound clinic,

A pharmacy to pick up prescriptions covered by a public plan,

A continuing care or supportive-living facility,

then you’ve already used “private health care” — funded by public dollars.

This is the part almost no slogan mentions.

1. Doctors

Most doctors in Alberta are independent contractors, not government employees.

They typically practice through a professional corporation that:

Leases clinic space,

Hires staff,

Buys equipment,

Pays utilities and admin.

When you show your health card, that clinic bills AHCIP (the public plan), not you. The money flows from taxpayers to a private professional corporation that delivers insured services under provincial rules.

If someone is truly opposed to “private health care,” they’d have to start by demanding:

No more doctor corporations.

Every doctor a salaried AHS employee.

All clinics government-owned and operated.

Almost nobody actually wants that once they understand what it means.

2. Community Imaging (X-ray, Ultrasound, etc.)

Across Alberta, a huge share of X-rays and ultrasounds are done in private radiology clinics whose work is funded publicly:

MIC, Insight, Glenwood, and many others in Edmonton, Calgary, and regional centres.

Most of the time:

If the test is insured, the clinic bills AHCIP.

You don’t pay.

So if you’re against “private health care,” you’re also against the model that runs a big chunk of Alberta’s imaging system today.

3. Labs

Alberta has used a mix of public and private labs for years:

Alberta Precision Laboratories (public), and

Private providers like DynaLIFE that have operated community sites and processing labs under contract.

The politics around which company holds the contract are messy. The principle – public money paying private labs to perform insured tests – has been standard practice under multiple governments.

4. Pharmacies

Every time someone uses a public or quasi-public drug plan (like Alberta Blue Cross) at:

Shoppers,

Rexall,

Safeway,

or an independent pharmacy,

public money is flowing to private pharmacies to dispense medications.

No one screams that “Shoppers is privatizing health care” because people instinctively understand the model:

Public insurance pays.

Private providers deliver.

The same logic applies to clinics and surgical centres.

5. Continuing Care and Home Care

Alberta’s continuing care system is a deliberate mix of public, private, and non-profit operators:

AHS case managers assess and place people.

Care is delivered in publicly owned sites, non-profit facilities, and for-profit facilities under contract.

Many of those beds and services are at least partly funded with public dollars.

If you’re allergic to any private involvement at all, you’re opposing a large portion of Alberta’s existing continuing care model.

6. Chartered Surgical Facilities (Non-Hospital Surgery)

This is where most of the heat is today, but the basic idea is not new.

Alberta uses chartered surgical facilities (CSFs) – accredited non-hospital clinics – to perform certain day surgeries like:

Cataracts and other eye surgeries (Gimbel, LASIK-type centres, etc.),

Some gynecologic procedures,

Dental surgeries under general anesthetic,

Dermatologic and plastic procedures,

Endoscopy and other lower-acuity surgeries.

These clinics are:

Privately owned, but

Regulated and accredited (e.g., by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta),

Paid public funds to perform publicly insured surgeries, with no extra-billing allowed.

If you ever had cataract surgery at one of these centres and handed over only your health card, you already used a private facility to receive public care.

FACT #2: THE REAL FIGHT IS ABOUT CONTRACTS, COSTS, AGING, AND TWO-TIER RISK – NOT “PUBLIC VS PRIVATE”

None of this means Alberta’s current government is doing a flawless job. It isn’t.

There are several real issues that deserve serious debate.

1. Contracting and Cost Control

The province is expanding use of CSFs under the Alberta Surgical Initiative.

The controversy around Alberta Surgical Group (ASG) is a good example of how easy it is to weaponize half-baked numbers:

A leaked AHS chart estimated Edmonton hospital hip replacements at just over $4,000 per case.

ASG was being paid about $8,300 per hip.

Another private competitor was just over $3,600.

On its face, that looks like “private is double the cost.”

But the fine print matters: that $4,000 hospital figure explicitly excluded implants, diagnostic imaging, and lab services – big chunks of the real cost.

At the same time, CIHI’s data on joint replacement costs put average hospital hip/knee replacement costs around $11–12k per case in Canada, including physician fees and hospital costs (excluding rehab).

So depending on which numbers you use and how complete they are, you can “prove” either that private is cheaper or that private is more expensive.

That’s exactly why you can’t trust simple memes from either side. Some contracts probably are overpriced; others likely save money. We need better transparency, not more slogans.

2. Staffing and System Stability

Even if a CSF can do some cases more cheaply, we still have to ask:

Are we pulling scarce nurses, anesthetists, and surgeons out of hospitals to staff those facilities?

Are CSFs cherry-picking lower-acuity, profitable cases and leaving high-complexity, high-cost work in hospitals?

Canada and Alberta do face real physician and nurse shortages — but the story isn’t “we stopped training doctors.” It’s this:

The absolute number of physicians is going up every year. CIHI reports 99,555 physicians in Canada in 2024, up 2.2% from 2023.

But the population has been growing even faster, driven by record immigration and a surge in temporary residents. StatCan reports population growth of about 1.8% in 2024 alone, with 97% of 2023’s growth coming from international migration.

Over the last decade, the number of family physicians in direct-care roles rose almost 20%, but growth slowed to about 1% per year recently, while population and demand kept accelerating.

In other words:

Headcounts are rising, but

Per-capita access is flattening or slipping, because the denominator (population) is growing faster than the physician supply.

On top of that, many surgeons are under-utilized inside the current system because operating room time is rationed. CIHI notes that surgeries for adults 65+ increased 14% in 2023–24, while surgery volumes for younger adults remained below pre-pandemic levels, indicating demand is shifting into older, high-use groups.

Surgeons are often ready and willing to do more, but:

OR blocks are capped,

Hospital theatres are limited,

Funded capacity doesn’t match the demand curve.

Put those pieces together and you get a more nuanced reality:

We’re not sitting on a giant pool of idle nurses and anesthetists.

But we are sitting on underused surgical potential, because OR time and funded theatre capacity are the choke points.

If you expand CSFs without parallel investment in:

Training and recruiting more staff,

Improving retention and hospital working conditions,

Smarter scheduling that actually unlocks this underused surgical capacity,

then you risk just shifting the same people and the same number of cases into different buildings.

If you expand CSFs with those pieces in place, you can:

Let existing surgical teams run more cases,

Turn immigration-driven population growth into actual service capacity, and

Make better use of the surgeons we already have instead of leaving them blocked by limited hospital OR time.

Done right, CSFs can help retain and attract staff, unlock underused surgical volume, and relieve hospital pressure. Done badly, they can hollow out hospitals without adding real net capacity. That design question matters a lot more than whether the building is technically “public” or “private.”

3. The Aging Curve: Why Joint Surgeries Keep Climbing

There’s another piece almost everyone skips over when they argue about “privatization” or wait times: we’re just living longer, and that changes the math.

Canada’s population is getting older fast:

CIHI notes the number of Canadians 65+ grew 19% between 2019 and 2024, almost twice the rate of overall population growth.

Joint replacements are heavily concentrated in this older group:

In CIHI’s joint replacement reports, most hip and knee replacement patients are 65+, with hip replacements most common in 75+ and knee replacements most common in the 65–74 age range.

CIHI also reports that revision surgeries — re-doing older joints that have reached end-of-life — are growing as well.

So compared with 20 years ago, we now have:

More people living into the high-arthritis, high-wear-and-tear years, and

A higher per-capita demand for hip and knee replacements inside that older age band.

On top of first-time replacements, there’s a growing stream of revision surgeries as implants from prior decades wear out.

Put simply:

Even if the cost per surgery stayed perfectly flat, the total cost and volume pressure on the system is rising because we’ve added millions more seniors — and each one now has more healthy years where a replacement joint makes sense.

That’s a big reason why “just fund hospitals more” on its own doesn’t magically fix everything. The demand curve itself is bending upward:

We have more older patients,

Each one has more years where major orthopedic surgery is appropriate, and

Many will need more than one major joint operation over their lifetime.

In that world, the question isn’t “public or private?” so much as:

How do we build enough capacity — hospital ORs and accredited surgical facilities — to handle a structurally higher volume of joint replacements and other age-related procedures?

And how do we do it while keeping the core rule intact: medically necessary surgery paid by the public plan, not by a credit card at the bedside?

4. Two-Tier Risk

Allowing private facilities to deliver publicly funded surgeries is one thing.

Allowing people to pay privately to jump the queue for medically necessary, insured services is another.

The Canada Health Act bans user fees and extra-billing for medically necessary insured services, and the federal government can claw back transfers if provinces allow it.

Right now, when Danielle Smith talks about chartered or private surgical clinics for hips, knees, cataracts, etc., she’s very clear: those surgeries are “paid for in the public system.” They are billed to AHCIP, not to patients. In that lane, she’s talking about private delivery of publicly funded care, which is exactly how cataract and day-surgery contracts have worked for years.

Separate from that, however, the government has floated a dual practice model for surgeons:

Surgeons would commit to a minimum number of publicly funded surgeries.

After meeting that quota, they could offer additional elective procedures paid for by patients or private insurance.

Supporters say this will help retain surgeons, add capacity, and give people more choice.

Critics argue it risks creating a clear two-tier stream where surgeons spend more time on high-paying private cases and less on the public queue, potentially brushing up against the spirit (or letter) of the CHA.

That dual-practice layer is where the future two-tier fight lives — not in the block of surgeries Smith keeps emphasizing as “publicly funded,” but in the extra private-pay layer she wants to bolt on top.

CONTEXT: PRIVATE-PAY SURGERY ALREADY EXISTS IN OTHER PROVINCES

Here’s the part almost nobody on either side wants to admit:

If you have enough money, you can already fly to another province and pay cash for surgery today, including knee replacements. This is not hypothetical.

Across Canada:

Clinics like Surgical Solutions Network openly sell private orthopedic surgeries – hip and knee replacements – at accredited Canadian centres, specifically marketed as patient-paid and “not covered by public healthcare,” pitched as a way around wait lists.

Cost guides from private centres routinely quote $20,000–$28,000 for a knee replacement and $20,000–$34,000 for a hip replacement, depending on province and facility.

In other words:

The ability to “fly to Ontario (or Calgary, or Vancouver) and pay for a knee” already exists. It’s not something Alberta is inventing from scratch. It’s been quietly operating inside Canada for years.

That doesn’t mean Alberta should blindly copy it. It does mean that anyone pretending Alberta is “introducing” the concept of private-pay surgery is either uninformed or being dishonest. The two-tier reality already lives in those private clinics in other provinces — and now, increasingly, in-province as well.

FACT #3: WHEN YOU COUNT REAL COSTS, PRIVATE SURGERY ISN’T NECESSARILY MORE EXPENSIVE – AND CAN BE CHEAPER

If you want a fair, grown-up comparison between hospital ORs and CSFs, you have to count the same cost buckets on both sides.

For hospital surgeries, full cost per case should include:

OR time, nurses, anesthetists, recovery room,

Physician fees (surgeon + anesthesiologist),

Implants and prostheses,

Imaging and lab work,

Housekeeping, sterilization, admin, IT, plant operations,

Depreciation on buildings and equipment.

CIHI’s joint replacement data shows that in 2021–22:

The average estimated hospital cost (including physician costs, excluding rehab) for a hip or knee replacement in Canada was about $11,979.

Earlier and later years are in the same ballpark (roughly $11–12k per case).

For chartered surgical facilities, a fair public cost per case must include:

The CSF facility fee,

Surgeons’ and anesthesiologists’ billings to AHCIP,

Any implants, imaging, or labs not bundled into the facility fee,

Any extra hospital costs if complications require transfer.

Put together, the honest summary looks like this:

When you compare full costs per surgery (including implants, diagnostics, overhead, and staff), typical hospital hip/knee replacements land around the $10–12k range per case, while chartered surgical facilities are often contracted in the roughly $7–9k range for the same procedures once you bundle their facility fee with physician billings. When you stop using the stripped-down “$4,000 hospital vs $8,300 private” meme and look at all the real costs, the private facilities doing publicly funded surgeries are generally similar in cost and in some cases actually cheaper than hospital ORs on a per-case basis.

That doesn’t mean every CSF deal is a bargain – some contracts (like the ASG example) may very well be overpriced and should be renegotiated or cancelled.

What it genuinely means is:

Some private contracts look overpriced and need scrutiny.

Others likely save the system money per case when you count everything.

We badly need standardized, transparent, apples-to-apples cost reporting for both hospital and CSF surgeries.

Until we have that, anyone claiming that private is always cheaper or always more expensive is selling ideology, not evidence.

FACT #4: THE OPPORTUNITY SIDE – MORE FACILITIES, MORE DOCTORS, MORE CAPACITY

There’s another part almost nobody talks about: what happens to the workforce and access when you open up more places to work.

In the current system:

A surgeon’s income and productivity are capped by available OR time and facility capacity, not just by willingness to work.

If hospitals are backed up, under-resourced, or jammed with other priorities, surgeons and procedural specialists can sit on waitlists with no room to work, even when patients are waiting.

When you allow more accredited facilities to provide publicly funded surgeries and procedures, several things happen.

1. The Ceiling on Physician Income and Activity Moves Up

More ORs and procedure rooms mean doctors can do more of what they’re actually trained to do instead of just watching a backlog grow.

Their earning potential is no longer throttled purely by a limited block of hospital time.

That doesn’t mean double-billing or gouging patients — it means more publicly funded work can actually be performed, for more patients, in more locations.

For a highly trained surgeon, being able to book more cases in accredited CSFs while still billing the public plan is a direct way to both increase income and reduce wait lists.

2. Alberta Becomes More Attractive to New Doctors and Health Professionals

A young surgeon or specialist deciding where to practice looks at:

How easy it is to get OR time,

How flexible the practice models are,

Whether there’s infrastructure that lets them actually use their skills.

If Alberta can say:

“We have hospital ORs and a network of accredited, publicly funded surgical facilities where you can work more, earn more, and clear more cases,”

that’s a powerful recruitment pitch.

The same logic applies to:

Anesthesiologists,

Surgical nurses,

Pain specialists,

Interventional radiologists,

And other professionals whose work depends on procedural capacity.

3. Patients Benefit from More Capacity and Shorter Waits – If It’s Managed Well

More facilities delivering publicly funded procedures means more total slots per day for hips, knees, cataracts, scopes, injections, and more.

If contracts are structured correctly so they don’t undermine hospitals, that extra capacity can relieve hospitals rather than cannibalize them:

Routine, lower-risk, day-stay procedures move to CSFs.

Hospitals focus on complex, emergency, and ICU-level work.

Waits drop where bottlenecks are capacity-driven rather than purely staff-driven.

4. The Public System Can Focus on What Only It Can Do

If community and charter facilities handle routine, lower-risk, day-stay procedures:

Hospitals can concentrate on high-acuity trauma, complex cancer surgery, ICU, and emergency coverage.

That division of labour is a feature, not a bug, if it’s designed intentionally.

The end goal of this kind of mixed model shouldn’t be to “create profit opportunities” for their own sake. The end goal should be:

Build the right infrastructure and opportunities so that more doctors, nurses, and specialists choose Alberta, can actually use their skills, earn a good living, and treat more patients — all within a publicly funded system.

That’s not “privatizing health care.” That’s using private capacity to strengthen access in a public system.

IF YOU’RE TRULY AGAINST “PRIVATE HEALTH CARE,” BE HONEST ABOUT WHAT YOU’RE ASKING FOR

If you take the “no private” rhetoric seriously and apply it consistently, you’re not just opposing new surgical contracts. You’re asking to dismantle most of the way Alberta delivers care today.

You would have to argue that we should:

Shut down or nationalize almost every family physician corporation and turn doctors into salaried AHS employees.

Bring community radiology clinics into public ownership or close them and push all imaging back into hospitals.

Eliminate private contracts for community labs.

Ban public drug plans from paying private pharmacies.

Convert or close large portions of non-profit and for-profit continuing care.

Terminate contracts with all chartered surgical facilities, including those doing cataracts and other day surgeries that have been running for years.

And, in the process, make Alberta a less attractive place for ambitious doctors and nurses who want to practice at full capacity.

Very few people are willing to say that out loud.

Instead, we get slogans like “keep health care public,” which sound nice but ignore:

The public–private blend that has existed in Alberta for decades, and

The reality that private-pay surgery already exists in other provinces (and now in-province) if you can afford the $20–30k bill.

WHERE THE REAL CONVERSATION SHOULD BE

Once you strip away the noise, the serious questions look like this:

Are medically necessary hospital and physician services still fully insured by a public plan, with no extra-billing? Are private providers delivering publicly funded care under clear rules, quality standards, and contracts? Are those contracts cost-effective when you count the full, all-in cost per case? Are we protecting hospital capacity and staffing so CSFs complement, rather than cannibalize, the public system? Are we stopping truly two-tier setups where people can buy their way to the front of the line for insured care inside Alberta? Are we building enough infrastructure and opportunity that doctors, nurses, and specialists want to come to Alberta and stay? And are we being honest that aging and population growth mean more surgeries per capita are baked into the future, whether we like it or not?

Those are the conversations worth having.

Screaming that “Alberta is privatizing health care” every time a cataract contract is signed or a day-surgery clinic opens is not analysis. It’s a way to avoid the more uncomfortable truth:

Alberta already runs a publicly funded system delivered by a mix of public, private, and non-profit providers.

Almost everyone uses that mix without thinking twice.

Private-pay surgery already exists elsewhere in Canada for those who can afford it.

If we’re smart, we’ll use private capacity inside a single-payer system to attract more doctors, grow capacity, and shorten waits — while keeping the core promise that medically necessary care is based on need, not on the size of your bank account.

Alberta isn’t privatizing health care — it’s modernizing how publicly funded care is delivered. By opening up more accredited facilities, creating better practice models, and giving doctors and nurses more places to work at full capacity, the province is trying to build a system that actually attracts talent instead of driving it away.

The health system of 20 years ago will not survive the next 20. Between a surging population and a rapidly growing senior cohort, demand for care and joint replacements is climbing far faster than the old model can handle. If we refuse to change course and find new ways to bring in and retain health professionals, the facts are simple: no matter how much money we throw at it, the traditional hospital-only public system will buckle under the pressure. Modernizing delivery inside a single-payer framework isn’t a threat to public health care — it’s the only realistic way to keep it alive.

