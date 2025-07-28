How Foreign Money and Disinformation Cost Canada Billions

By Clint Mason

You really have to wonder: how much of the so-called “environmental noise” that stopped Canadian energy projects came from genuine grassroots concern—and how much was pushed, funded, or amplified by foreign interests that stood to benefit?

A closer look at the timeline shows this wasn’t just random activism. It was a coordinated pattern of foreign money and online disinformation that undermined Canada’s economic interests, cost billions, and left us landlocked—while authoritarian regimes cashed in.

A timeline that tells the real story

2010 — U.S. foundations launch the Tar Sands Campaign

Around 2010, the Rockefeller Brothers Fund and the Tides Foundation funded what became known as the Tar Sands Campaign. The stated aim: stop Canadian oil sands growth by blocking pipelines and tankers.

In practice, this kept Canadian crude selling to U.S. refineries at a steep discount—protecting U.S. industry and weakening Canada’s negotiating position in Asia.

(Sources: Vivian Krause, Financial Post, 2011–2019; Rockefeller Brothers Fund grant database; Tides Foundation grants)

2015 — Russia fuels online disinformation

By 2015, Russia stepped in with a massive social media disinformation effort. Thousands of fake accounts promoted anti-pipeline protests and the “Anything But Conservative” (ABC) campaign during Canada’s federal election.

This push helped shape public sentiment and added pressure for the west coast tanker ban and the rejection of Northern Gateway.

A 2018 report by the U.S. House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology confirmed that Russian-backed entities produced thousands of social media posts opposing North American energy development—while Russian exports kept flowing.

(Sources: U.S. House Committee on Science, Space & Technology, 2018; “Russian Attempts to Influence U.S. Domestic Energy Markets by Exploiting Social Media”)

2018 onward — China quietly benefits

By 2017, China became the world’s largest oil importer. While Canadian oil was landlocked, China secured long-term supply deals elsewhere and expanded control of global critical minerals.

Meanwhile, environmental campaigns—some genuinely grassroots, some echoing foreign messaging—continued to block or slow Canadian LNG, oil, and even renewable projects, helping China’s strategic position.

(Sources: International Energy Agency (IEA), 2017; Chinese National Oil Companies investment reports; commentary by David Staples, Edmonton Journal, 2021)

The human cost at home

The result of these foreign-funded campaigns was anything but abstract:

• Billions in revenue that could have funded health care, schools, and infrastructure.

• Thousands of jobs never created in communities that needed them most.

• Canadian oil trapped at a discount while authoritarian states kept global market share.

This was never just about the climate

Environmental protection is crucial. But the history shows some of the loudest campaigns weren’t purely about reducing emissions. They were about money, market share, and keeping Canada from becoming an energy superpower.

It’s time we asked: who shaped our national debate? Who paid for it? And at what cost to Canadians?

Clint Mason is a writer and commentator on Canadian energy and policy.

