Clint Mason

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Bevvie's avatar
Bevvie
7d

A strong and solid piece … almost painful to read at all that has been lost because of the lack of vision … or should I say, common sense.

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Neolithic's avatar
Neolithic
6dEdited

I largely agree with this, but there are some points I will push back on or caveat.

I think Energy East had far less to do with Canadian regulation than the approval of KXL. The US Gulf coast is really the only market we could feed bitumen to, and KXL offered both a shorter pipeline and no shipping requirement. Maybe you could find 100-200bbl/ in Europe and the Caribbean, but I doubt that would have been the material market, and it could very reasonable be served by RailBit.

I do think there is a certain hypocrisy in the Canadian oil conversation on needing to use our own oil and cut imports. Almost all our imports come from the US. We (rightfully) demand fair access to their market for our exports, but seem to balk at the idea we would import oil from them, even when it is a different grade in a different part of the continent. Irving in particular exports something like 2/3rds of output to the US - is it really wrong that we would be processing American oil to feed that?

I am very much hesitant to believe that building a new 1000km pipe from Montreal to St. John to feed a 300kbbl/d refinery (which frankly, is among the more economically precarious in Canada, and I don’t know will exist when the pipeline gets there) makes sense, and again if some bitumen is needed, railbit is an option. That said, I would like to see part of the TransCanada NG pipeline (one of the 42” segments of the four pipes) converted to carry RPPs, NGLs, and Synthetic crude, and have the Line 9 re-reversed to bring that to Sarnia. But I have very little appetite for DilBit to be shipped along the coast of Lake Superior.

In fact, I don’t have much appetite for shipping DilBit at all, and I do think the comparisons made with oil on the St. Laurent are somewhat misleading. I do think it is critical we expand West Coast access, where there is pacific demand for heavy crude (and growing at that). I think it will be DilBit that is shipped - but I wish the environmentalist would fight for a requirement that this is partially upgraded at the least, so that a spill floats, rather than fight the pipeline outright.

The Tar sands campaign was filled with a lot of misinformation, the term “tar” being the start. I will say, however, the other area I am uncomfortable with around our oil industry and the environment is the tailings ponds, particularly the PFT tailings that are growing so quickly while the work on NFT tailings is used to show progress. I am concerned if not confident that eventually, when oil prices are low again in the future, Imperial or otherwise is going to simply declare bankruptcy and walk away from the clean up. Again, I wish environmentalists could draw a distinction between fighting the Mines and the In-Situ aspects of the industry, because there really, really should be more pressure on the mines.

The last thing I will say about ESG and investment, is that there is a contradiction between investment and current demand. Even needing the oil today, investors aren’t going to back a 30 year project they think will be shaky in a decade. Frankly, if there is one reason I voted for Carney, it is because he understood the concept of a Minsky moment, and that capital by necessity retreats ahead of demand which in tern creates an economic imbalance where companies seemingly profitable today are suddenly insolvent tomorrow. I think in this framing it is clearer why publicly owned oil sectors have not seen this issue - shareholder aren’t pulling money out with buy backs and banks aren’t accessing risk. And again, those tailing liabilities really accentuate that.

All that said, as I started, I do largely agree. I agree we will get more value buy building tide water access, I agree we should be able to serve most eastern refineries with pipelines fully within national boundaries, and I agree there was a wide alignment of campaigns with both heartfelt and nefarious reasons aiming to slow or paralyze the industry. And frankly, if we can’t put the industry on long-term legs, the liability dumping will be in earnest.

But oh boy, do I wish we would take the asphaltenes out of the bitumen before putting it to sea, and I wish we would do something with them other than pour it in a hole in the ground for later.

Edit: Also, before 2020, LNG prices really were quite weak, and the only way Canadian LNG really makes sense is of we can convince partners it is a safe hedge and environmentally better, and so worth the premium of getting it over a mountain range and building the greenfield liquification infrastructure. Qatar is far cheaper, and the US had a lot of brownfield infrastructure to repurpose. I’m pretty bearish on LNG, while I am much more bullish on heavy crude.

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