In Part 1, we laid out the scale of the challenge. The United States has committed to supplying $750 billion worth of energy to the European Union over three years. But with only $64.6 billion in U.S.–EU energy exports recorded in 2024, the commitment requires a dramatic increase in production and exports—almost quadrupling current volumes.

Let’s now examine what happens if the U.S. attempts to actually fulfill that pledge—not from a political standpoint, but from an economic one.

More Exports = Higher Domestic Prices

Energy is not created in a vacuum. Every barrel of oil or cubic foot of gas shipped overseas is supply removed from the domestic market. That basic trade-off means:

Less supply at home

More competition abroad

Higher prices for U.S. consumers

How Much Would Prices Rise?

To export an additional 1.5–2 million barrels of crude oil per day and another 8–10 billion cubic feet/day of LNG, domestic markets would feel the pinch.

Crude Oil (WTI): Estimated price increase of $10–$20 per barrel

Gasoline: Price increases of 25–60 cents per gallon

Natural Gas (Henry Hub): Spot price increases of 20%–40%

Electricity: Increased rates in gas-reliant regions like Texas, Florida, and the Northeast

These are not short-term volatility spikes. These are structural increases caused by a deliberate shift of domestic production to export markets.

The Inflationary Ripple Effect

Higher energy prices don’t just hit the pump. They move through the entire economy.

Shipping and Freight: Higher diesel costs affect trucking, rail, and supply chains

Farming and Fertilizer: Increased diesel and natural gas prices push up food production costs

Manufacturing: Higher utility bills and input costs reduce competitiveness

Consumer Budgets: Energy becomes a larger share of household spending

Economists estimate that if the export surge were implemented, U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation could rise by 0.5 to 1.2 percentage points, erasing real wage gains and tightening household budgets.

Federal Reserve Response

The Fed would have limited choices:

Raise interest rates further to slow inflation

Delay or cancel rate cuts, prolonging borrowing pressure on businesses and households

Both responses would have negative effects on the broader economy—cooling real estate, delaying investment, and increasing debt servicing costs.

Trade Surplus vs. Household Deficit

Yes, more exports improve the trade balance. Yes, energy producers would profit. But the price of that trade gain would be:

Higher prices at the pump

Increased utility bills

Slower economic growth

Pressure on middle- and low-income households

For the average American, this is not a clear win. It’s a redistribution of burden: benefits to exporters, costs to consumers.

👉 Up next in Part 3: “Drill, Baby, Reality — Why the U.S. Can’t Just Pump Its Way Out of This.” We’ll look at rig counts, labor shortages, geology, and what it would actually take to meet this promise from the ground up.

