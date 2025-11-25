Share

The quiet joke in Houston and Singapore is that Canada is the only major oil superpower that never quite made it to the ocean.

On paper, we’re enormous. Canada produces nearly five million barrels of oil a day and sits on one of the largest hydrocarbon endowments on earth. We’re politically stable, relatively predictable, and wrapped in the kind of rule-of-law investors claim to dream about.

In practice, we behave like an upstream annex of someone else’s coastline. Almost every incremental barrel of Canadian crude and nearly every molecule of Western Canadian gas flows south first, into refineries and export terminals in another country. We ship the rock; someone else sells the sculpture.

Look west, across the Pacific.

On the far side sit China, Japan, and South Korea—the gravitational centre of global energy demand. They are the world’s largest buyers of crude oil, the world’s largest buyers of liquefied natural gas (LNG), and three of the most important consumers of petrochemical feedstocks that eventually become plastics, fibres, and industrial chemicals. Together, they are a black hole for hydrocarbons and materials.

Between those two realities—Canada’s resource base and Asia’s appetite—lies a simple, unsentimental question:

What happens if Canada finally builds a true West Coast energy corridor and uses it?

Asia at the End of Every Pipe

Energy statistics feel abstract until you imagine them moving.

Picture the map lit up at night. In East Asia, three clusters burn brightest: the industrial coasts of China, the neon islands of Japan, and the tight crescent of South Korea. Those lights do not run on applause. They run on tankers.

China imports vast quantities of crude and LNG to feed refineries, power plants, and giant refinery–petrochemical complexes along its shoreline. Japan, with limited domestic resource, is structurally dependent on imports for both oil and gas. South Korea has turned itself into something rarer: a conversion machine, importing crude and feedstocks and exporting high-value fuels, petrochemicals, and plastics.

A growing share of what they buy is not just fuel, but feedstock—naphtha, LPG, condensate, ethane—cracked into ethylene, propylene, benzene, and xylene, then transformed into polyethylene pellets, polypropylene containers, polyester fibres, packaging films, and engineering plastics. Every parcel that lands in a Shanghai mall wrapped in plastic carries a little piece of Middle Eastern naphtha or U.S. shale liquids in its skin.

For crude oil, LNG, and petrochemical feedstocks, these three countries together account for a towering share of global traded volumes. When they shift buying patterns, an entire region feels it. When they sign a twenty-year contract, a new pipeline gets laid.

They are the market Canada keeps circling, but never quite flies into.

Figure 1 – Crude Oil Imports into China, Japan, and South Korea (Stylized, 2010–2024)

China’s crude imports rise steadily over the period, more than offsetting Japan’s gradual decline and keeping total regional demand on an upward path.

Who Feeds Asia Now

Today’s supply architecture into China, Japan, and Korea rests on two pillars and a ring of satellites.

From the west, the Middle East sends its tankers. Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Iraq and their neighbours load crude, naphtha, and LPG onto VLCCs and VLGCs, thread them through the Strait of Hormuz, and push them across the Indian Ocean toward Malacca and the East China Sea. The same region that fuels European diesel cars and American pickup trucks also feeds East Asian crackers that turn oil into plastic.

From the east and south, the U.S. Gulf Coast and Australia do the rest. Shale has transformed the Gulf from a major importer into one of the world’s leading exporters of LNG and LPG. Gas and NGLs are chilled, fractionated, and shipped through the Panama Canal or around the Cape, eventually landing in Japanese and Korean ports. Australia has built an LNG armada that quietly powers much of Asia’s grid.

Around these pillars orbit Russia’s ESPO pipeline and Arctic LNG, Southeast Asia’s own exports, and occasional cargoes from West Africa or Latin America. The petrochemical trade follows the same pattern: Middle Eastern and U.S. feedstocks dominate manifests into Northeast Asia.

Canada, despite being a G7 producer with reserves measured in centuries, plays its part one step removed. Our hydrocarbons overwhelmingly flow south to U.S. refineries, gas plants, and petrochemical complexes. From there they are upgraded and exported again—often to the very same Asian buyers who might otherwise have signed contracts directly with us.

We are the upstream; the U.S. Gulf Coast is the coast.

Figure 2 – Stylized Source Mix of Hydrocarbon Imports into China, Japan, and South Korea

The Middle East still dominates oil, gas, and feedstock flows into Northeast Asia, with the U.S. Gulf Coast as the main secondary supplier and Russia and others filling the margins.

Canada’s Awkward Starting Line

None of this is happening because Canada lacks molecules.

We produce millions of barrels per day of crude. We have enormous gas fields in Alberta and British Columbia. The Alberta oil sands alone hold a recoverable reserve base that can sustain high production levels for many decades; total bitumen in place is measured in the trillions of barrels. On resource, we are not constrained by geology in any time frame that matters to politics.

What we lack is a Pacific escape hatch sized to match the resource.

West of the Rockies, there is one major crude artery to tidewater: the Trans Mountain system into Burnaby and the Westridge Marine Terminal near Vancouver. Even after expansion, its capacity is measured in hundreds of thousands of barrels per day, not in the multi-million-barrel flows that shape global markets. It is also pointed primarily at California and U.S. West Coast refineries, not at larger deepwater facilities built to anchor a continental export strategy.

On gas, LNG Canada and its associated pipeline have finally broken ground in Kitimat and will send long-term cargoes to Asia. Additional projects up and down the coast represent tens of millions of tonnes per year of potential LNG exports. This is the largest industrial investment wave in Canadian history—and still only a fraction of what our resource base could support.

We built a continental energy system in an era when the United States was the obvious, insatiable buyer. Now the U.S. is an exporter, and the centre of gravity has shifted across the ocean. Our export system has not.

Figure 3 – Destination of Canadian Crude Oil Exports (Stylized)

Nearly all Canadian crude exports still go to a single buyer: the United States, leaving Canada highly exposed to one market’s politics and refining capacity.

The Corridor We Haven’t Built

So imagine, for a moment, that we stop trying to tune a 1970s pipeline map and instead sketch the system that makes sense for the next hundred years.

At its core is a simple idea: a West Coast energy and materials corridor capable of moving the equivalent of four million barrels per day to Pacific markets—two million barrels per day of crude and condensate, and another two million barrels per day in LNG, natural gas liquids, and petrochemical feedstocks.

This is not a replacement for existing exports to the United States or for flows on Trans Mountain. It is a layer on top: a second door.

On the oil side, such a corridor would allow heavy, medium, and synthetic Canadian blends to sail west to complex refineries in China and Korea that already process a diverse slate of crude. Pricing would be anchored more closely to Brent and Dubai, not only inland U.S. benchmarks, easing the chronic discounts that punish Canadian producers whenever U.S. pipeline politics tighten.

On the gas side, it would tie Western Canadian gas fields to a chain of LNG plants along the B.C. coast. Each Bcf of gas brings an associated stream of propane, butane, condensate, and ethane—exactly the liquids Asian petrochemical complexes now buy from Qatar and the Gulf of Mexico.

Around those flows, you can build something bigger than pipes: fractionators that split liquids into saleable streams, stabilizers that turn condensate into ship-ready cargoes, steam crackers that convert ethane and propane into ethylene and propylene, polymer plants that convert ethylene into polyethylene pellets that move in containers instead of crude tanks.

A West Coast that functions not as a loading arm of somebody else’s refinery row, but as Canada’s own Gulf Coast North.

The Price Tag of Building a Coast

Big visions come with big invoices.

Canada already has a few reference points. The Trans Mountain Expansion, threading a pipeline across mountain ranges into the Lower Mainland, came in at tens of billions of dollars for under a million barrels per day of capacity. LNG Canada—upstream development, a new pipeline, and a multi-train liquefaction facility at Kitimat—is another tens-of-billions-scale investment, and that is only Phase 1. Other LNG projects along the coast collectively represent well over a hundred billion dollars of potential capital.

World-scale petrochemical complexes, of the sort built in the Arabian Gulf or on the U.S. Gulf Coast, routinely cost in the high single-digit to low double-digit billions of dollars apiece. One integrated refinery, steam cracker and polymer complex can cost as much as a major metro transit project.

To move an additional four million barrels per day equivalent to Asia—two million in crude and condensate, two million in gas-derived streams and feedstocks—Canada is realistically looking at an incremental investment envelope in the range of ninety to a hundred and fifty billion dollars over one or two decades.

It is a daunting figure. But if you see the corridor for what it is—long-life infrastructure that could underpin roughly C$140 billion in export sales and more than C$60 billion in domestic value added annually once fully ramped—it starts to look less like a gamble and more like a toll road with a very long revenue tail.

In this chart, the capital for the corridor is assumed to come from private and Indigenous investors, not from taxpayers. The orange line shows the total net economic surplus created inside Canada (profits, wages, reinvested earnings, taxes, royalties), using a conservative assumption that only about 25% of the corridor’s direct GDP shows up as net surplus each year, and allowing ten years to ramp up. The blue dashed line shows the government’s share of that surplus, assumed at about 10% of GDP through taxes and royalties.

Four Million Barrels: A Thought Experiment

The scale is easier to grasp if you reduce it to a single number and let it run.

Four million barrels per day equivalent is about 1.46 billion barrels of product and feedstock moving through the corridor each year. Half of that is crude and condensate; half is LNG, NGLs, naphtha, LPG, and other petrochemical-oriented streams.

Now assume conservative long-run pricing.

Suppose Canadian crude delivered off the West Coast clears at roughly the mid-US$60s per barrel, a modest discount to seaborne benchmarks. Suppose gas-derived and upgraded feedstocks—LPG destined for crackers, naphtha for petrochem, condensate for blending, some polymers—realize an average of roughly US$80 per barrel equivalent.

Taken together, that corridor generates on the order of US$105 billion per year in export revenue. In Canadian dollars, depending on exchange rates, that’s about C$140 billion of annual export sales.

Not all of that is “ours.” Some pays for imported equipment, shipping, foreign-currency debt. But a large share—wages, domestic profits, royalties, corporate and personal taxes, local services—does stay. If roughly forty-five percent of gross export value shows up as Canadian value added, the corridor contributes in the neighbourhood of C$60+ billion to GDP each year once mature.

In a national economy of around C$2.7 trillion, that is two to three percentage points of level GDP, anchored in real, export-driven activity.

One year at a time, it adds up.

Figure 6A – Corridor Volume Split at Full Utilization

In the stylized corridor, half the flow is crude and condensate and half is gas-derived products and petrochemical feedstocks, for a total of 4 M bbl/d equivalent.

Figure 6B – Annual Export Revenue by Stream (Stylized)

At equal volumes, LNG, NGLs, and petrochemical feedstocks generate slightly more export revenue than crude and condensate, underlining the value of moving up the chain into higher-value products.

How the Benefits Spread

From thirty thousand feet, it’s a clean number on a spreadsheet. On the ground, it looks very different in each province.

Alberta is the upstream engine. If something like three-quarters of the molecules in the corridor originate in Alberta’s oil sands and gas fields, then three-quarters of the value added lands there: perhaps forty to fifty billion dollars a year of additional GDP tied to production that now has two seaboards to choose from. That implies a more diversified royalty base and a slightly less hair-raising budget cycle, because every barrel is no longer hostage to one customer’s regulations and refinery margins.

Saskatchewan’s share is smaller but proportionally powerful. If fifteen to twenty percent of corridor volume flows from its conventional and heavy oil, plus its gas and liquids, that would mean in the range of ten billion dollars a year of incremental GDP in a province whose total economy today sits in the high tens of billions. The corridor doesn’t erase volatility, but it anchors it in more than one market.

British Columbia is where molecules meet water and steel meets tide. The province would host the terminals, LNG plants, fractionators, petrochemical complexes and port infrastructure that turn inland resource into seaborne trade. Port fees, terminal revenues, long-term operations jobs, engineering and fabrication work, tug and pilotage services, logistics chains—all of that clusters where ships dock. Even a modest slice of corridor value, say ten to fifteen percent, translates into six to nine billion dollars a year of additional GDP in B.C.

Layer on top Indigenous equity stakes in pipelines and LNG projects, local government taxes in coastal communities, and income taxes from a generation of workers trained in heavy industrial and maritime skills, and the corridor stops being an abstraction. It becomes an industrial spine running through three provinces and tugging on the rest of the country’s manufacturing, finance, and service sectors.

Figure 7 – Stylized Annual Direct GDP Impact by Province

Alberta captures the bulk of the corridor’s upstream value, Saskatchewan gains a powerful secondary share, and British Columbia becomes the coastal engine for ports, LNG plants, and petrochemical facilities, together adding tens of billions of dollars of GDP per year.

Ten, Twenty-Five, Fifty, One Hundred Years

The corridor looks different depending on how far into the future you’re willing to see.

In the first decade, it is mostly cranes and welders. Capital is pouring into steel and concrete. Thousands of tradespeople are working long shifts in mountain passes and coastal inlets. Export volumes are climbing but not yet at their four-million-barrel-per-day equivalent. Cash flow is rising, but costs and political noise are still front-loaded. It’s the messy, contentious part of any large build-out.

By year ten or so, most of the big cheques have been written. The new infrastructure is largely in service. The benefits are no longer theoretical; they are showing up in provincial budgets, local employment numbers, and national trade statistics.

At twenty-five years, the corridor has become part of the economic landscape. The big projects have been through at least one full commodity price cycle and several elections. Pipelines have been debottlenecked; LNG plants and petrochemical units have been optimized or modestly expanded. A generation has built careers operating and maintaining a West Coast energy and materials complex.

Cumulatively, that quarter-century would add on the order of one and a half trillion dollars of direct value from the corridor alone, before second-order effects. The initial ninety to one hundred and fifty billion dollars of capital would be long since amortized in the national accounts.

At fifty years, the corridor has crossed over into something else: a permanent part of how Canada plugs into the world. Individual assets have been rebuilt, twinned, replaced. Product slates have tilted toward higher-value, lower-emissions goods: more petrochemicals and industrial materials, fewer pure combustion barrels. But the function remains the same—turning Western Canadian molecules into value on Pacific shores.

Push the horizon to a century, and the question shifts again. At four million barrels per day equivalent for one hundred years, the corridor would move roughly 146 billion barrels of products and feedstocks. Against the size of Canada’s resource base—particularly in the oil sands—that is a demanding number, but not an impossible one. The binding constraint is not geology.

At that horizon, the real questions are about stewardship and adaptation. Did we treat the resource as a wasting asset or a foundation? Did we use the rent from those decades to build the next layer of our economy—cleaner technologies, new industries, stronger human capital—or did we simply consume it?

Figure 8 – Cumulative Direct GDP from the Corridor Over Time (Stylized Case with 10-Year Ramp)

Even with a 10-year build-out and conservative constant-dollar assumptions, the corridor generates roughly C$1.3T of direct GDP in 25 years, C$2.8T in 50 years, and nearly C$6T over a 100-year horizon.

The Resource Isn’t What’s Holding Us Back

The “we have 400 years of oil” line is often dismissed as boosterish bravado. Strictly speaking, the exact figure depends on how you define recoverable reserves, technology changes, and demand trajectories. But for the argument at hand, the precise number is less important than the order of magnitude.

When you compare a century of four-million-barrel-per-day flows to the proven and probable reserves in the oil sands alone—let alone the broader bitumen in place—it becomes clear that depletion is not the binding constraint in any plausible planning horizon. Even if only a fraction of today’s in-place resource ever becomes recoverable, it is more than enough to support strong production for several generations.

What will bind us instead are human choices: global climate policy, domestic regulation, Indigenous partnership, international competitiveness, and our ability to convince buyers that Canada is a reliable supplier worth signing twenty-year contracts with.

This is where our national conversation about projects like a West Coast corridor often collapses into false choices. Either we do nothing, in the name of climate, and watch our molecules continue to flow south for upgrading and export from other shores. Or we pretend global policy and technology aren’t changing and talk as if the world will happily burn more oil forever and in any quantity we can ship.

Neither position is serious.

We are going to live through a century in which both realities are true: energy systems will decarbonize, and billions of people will continue to climb into higher-energy lifestyles. Fossil fuel use will peak and decline, but not disappear overnight. Materials demand—especially for plastics, fibres, and petrochemical feedstocks—will keep growing even as combustion demand slows.

In that world, Canada’s task is not to flood the market with every possible barrel at any price. It is to decide whether we want to supply part of the hydrocarbons and materials the world will still need, for as long as they are needed, in ways that are cleaner, more predictable, and more politically stable than the alternatives.

Figure 9 – 100-Year Corridor Flow vs Canadian Oil Resource (Stylized)

A century of 4 M bbl/d equivalent flows moves about 146 billion barrels. Canada’s stylized oil resource is shown as a single bar: roughly 400 billion barrels recoverable with today’s technology, sitting inside a much larger 1,800 billion barrel in-place endowment. Even on a recoverable basis, geology is not the binding constraint; policy and infrastructure are.

A Century-Scale Decision

Seen clearly, a West Coast pipeline and petrochemical corridor is not just another infrastructure file. It is a statement about what kind of country we intend to be in the twenty-first century.

We can continue on the path we’re on: a resource-rich nation that ships almost all of its hydrocarbon wealth to one customer and allows others to capture most of the refining and petrochemical value. We can double down on being an upstream appendage to other people’s coasts and industrial clusters, then wonder why our productivity and real incomes lag.

Or we can admit that geography and geology have handed us a different role. We have the resource base to sustain high production for many decades. We have a Pacific coastline staring straight at the densest energy demand on earth. We have the engineering talent to build complex pipelines, LNG plants, and petrochemical facilities. We have a public that, rightly, insists on high standards for safety, Indigenous partnership, and environmental performance.

What we lack is not capacity. It is a decision.

A four-million-barrel-per-day Pacific corridor—the pipes, ports, and plants that would carry it—would not solve all of Canada’s problems. It would not remove the need to decarbonize or relieve us of the obligation to invest in cleaner technologies. But it would turn us from a raw-feedstock supplier into a direct participant in the value chain that runs from a reservoir in northern Alberta to a plastic pellet feeding a factory in Busan.

It would take a generation to build and generations to fully harvest. It would draw protests and criticism. It would also, if done well, anchor tens of billions of dollars a year of real domestic value and help pay for the very transition projects its loudest opponents say they want.

We have the rocks. We have the coastline. We have the markets waiting on the far side of the Pacific.

The only open question is whether we want to be the country that finally connected those three facts—or the one that left the opportunity sitting, untapped, beneath its own feet.

Figure 10 – Corridor Payback, Government Netback, and Total Economic Surplus (Stylized)

With private and Indigenous capital covering an initial C$120B build, and assuming 25% of corridor GDP shows up as net economic surplus (public + private) and 10% as taxes and royalties, cumulative surplus to Canadians overtakes the original investment around Year 13 and reaches roughly C$600B after 50 years. Governments alone collect nearly C$300B in taxes and royalties over the same period without providing the upfront capital.

The Future of Oil: Less Combustion, More Chemistry

It’s easy to talk about “the end of oil” if all you picture is gasoline and diesel. If you stop there, you miss the part that actually grows.

Most serious long-term outlooks now agree on two things:

Direct combustion use of oil (cars, trucks, boilers) will peak and then decline. Demand for oil-derived petrochemicals keeps rising for decades.

Today, roughly 10–15% of global oil consumption ends up in the petrochemical sector—naphtha, LPG, condensate and other streams that are cracked into ethylene, propylene, aromatics, and then turned into plastics, fibres, solvents, resins, coatings, and other industrial materials.

That share is small now, but it’s the part with the most headroom. Several drivers all point the same way:

Urbanization and rising incomes in Asia and Africa mean more packaging, appliances, vehicles, building materials, textiles, medical devices, and consumer goods—all of which are heavily dependent on petrochemical feedstocks.

Light-weighting and materials substitution are pushing industries away from metals and toward polymers and composites. Plastics, resins, and carbon-fibre-reinforced materials are central to everything from EVs and aircraft to wind turbine blades and grid components.

“Energy transition” technologies themselves are materials-intensive. Solar panels, batteries, EVs, chargers, high-voltage cables, and insulation are all polymer-heavy. You can cut combustion without cutting plastics use; in many cases you increase it.

Even aggressive climate scenarios that assume a rapid decline in oil burned as fuel still show petrochemicals as one of the only segments where oil demand continues to grow or plateaus late, because there are fewer scalable substitutes at comparable cost and performance, especially outside a handful of niche applications.

If you extend that logic over a 50–100 year horizon, a plausible picture emerges:

The world uses less oil to move people and heat buildings, but

Uses more oil in the form of high-value materials: advanced plastics, engineered resins, elastomers, and carbon-based structural materials like carbon fibre and its descendants.



In that world, the question isn’t “Will oil disappear?” It’s “Who supplies the feedstock side of oil, and who captures the value from turning carbon into material rather than heat?”

That’s where a Pacific corridor gets interesting. It doesn’t just ship barrels to be burned. It ships:

Naphtha and LPG for steam crackers.

Condensate and NGLs for petrochemical feeds.

Over time, potentially semi-processed intermediates and polymers instead of raw streams.

If petrochemicals are the slowest-declining or even last-growing segment of oil demand, then the countries that supply petrochemical-grade feedstocks and materials, not just generic fuel, will own a disproportionate share of whatever oil demand is left.

Canada can either be one of them—or stay what it is today: the upstream annex that sells the rock and lets someone else sell the sculpture.

Canada as Asia’s Natural Feedstock Supplier

If petrochemicals and materials are the long game, the next question is simple: who feeds Asia?

On almost every structural measure, Canada is set up to be one of the best long-term feedstock suppliers on the planet:

We have enormous, long-life resource bases in the Montney (gas, condensate, NGLs) and the oil sands (bitumen, heavy crude) that can support stable production for generations, not election cycles.

We sit on the right side of the Pacific: a West Coast corridor puts Canadian barrels, molecules, and polymers days closer to China, Japan, and Korea than the U.S. Gulf Coast or many Middle Eastern routes.

We are a politically stable, rule-of-law democracy with low expropriation risk, transparent contracts, and the ability to do long-term Indigenous equity partnerships. Asian buyers care deeply about that when they’re locking in 20- to 40-year offtake deals.

Our barrels are exactly what a petrochemical world wants: Montney gas and liquids for LNG, ethane, propane, and condensate feed. Oil sands and heavy crudes that, once upgraded, yield naphtha, LPG, and aromatics—and leave behind heavy fractions that are ideal “carbon ore” for carbon fibre, anodes, and advanced materials.



With a built-out Pacific corridor, Canada doesn’t have to beg for market share; it simply has to show up with pipe and port capacity. In a world where Asia is still growing, population peaks near the end of the century, and materials demand keeps rising, no one is going to out-compete a stable, resource-rich Canada on long-term feedstock reliability—not on volume, not on contract security, and not on proximity to the key markets.

The only real question is whether we choose to occupy that lane, or leave it open for everyone else.

Figure – Oil’s Real Price Band and an Average-Based Future Path

The shaded area shows the real (inflation-adjusted) price band where oil has spent most of its time since 1950: roughly $40–$100 per barrel in today’s dollars. The orange line is a stylized history of Brent in constant 2025 US dollars; the green dashed line marks the long-run average, about $50/bbl. The red curve on the right axis shows what happens if you simply hold that real average constant and let ordinary 2% inflation do the rest: by 2050 the “average” barrel screens around $80, by 2100 around $220, and by 2150 around $600. In other words, you don’t need a scarcity crisis to see high nominal oil prices—just time and inflation. The underlying real value sits in the same band we’ve lived in for 70 years.

Who’s Writing This

Clint Mason is an Alberta-based entrepreneur, oil and gas operator, and unapologetic numbers nerd. He spends his days building real hardware for real wells and his nights digging through data on energy, economics, and policy to figure out where Canada is actually headed—not where the talking points say we are.

If you found this useful, consider subscribing to Beyond the Barrel for more deep dives into Canadian oil and gas, politics, and the opportunities we keep leaving on the table.

