The Export of Sovereignty

We used to talk about sovereignty like it was sacred—like it lived in borders, flags, and constitutions.

But sovereignty isn’t something you wave. It’s something you leverage. And when you don’t, someone else will.

For two decades, Canada has built itself into the perfect supplier: reliable, clean, democratic—and politically disorganized. We’ve mastered the first mile of every supply chain and abandoned the last. We punch holes in the ground, load the tankers, and watch as others refine, manufacture, and monetize the future.

We didn’t lose anything through theft or war.

We gave it away—deal by deal, government by government.

And whether the buyer was American, Chinese, or anyone else didn’t matter nearly as much as the fact that we never acted like owners of what we had.

The real tragedy isn’t that China or the U.S. played their hands well. It’s that Canada never bothered to sit at the table.

If we want that to change, we don’t need a new ideology.

The Open Door (2006–2012)

How a Conservative Prime Minister Opened the Gate to a Communist Superpower

When Stephen Harper became Prime Minister in 2006, nobody would’ve pegged him as a friend of Beijing. He took a hard line on human rights, openly criticized China’s authoritarianism, and famously met the Dalai Lama—something that infuriated Chinese officials.

But in politics, principles often bend when oil and capital are on the table.

In the late 2000s, Canada was booming. Oil prices were climbing. Alberta’s oilsands were exploding with investment potential. But even back then, producers knew they had a problem: almost all our oil flowed south to the U.S., and the Americans were starting to talk about energy independence.

Canada needed new markets. China needed oil.

The timing was perfect. The oversight wasn’t.

The Influx Begins

Starting around 2007, Chinese state-owned enterprises—CNOOC, Sinopec, and PetroChina—began quietly making their way into the Canadian oil patch. These weren’t just shareholders. These were arms of the Chinese Communist Party, directed by Beijing to acquire strategic global energy assets.

Canada welcomed them with open arms.

The justification was simple: “We need investment.”

And to be fair, the Harper government wasn’t wrong—capital was needed. But what Canada failed to appreciate was that this wasn’t neutral money. This was geopolitical investment masquerading as business.

The $119 Billion Flood

Between 2007 and 2013, Chinese SOEs invested an estimated $119 billion in Canadian energy—acquiring oilsands stakes, tight gas assets, and liquefied natural gas interests.

Some examples:

Sinopec grabbed a 9% share of Syncrude, one of the largest oilsands projects in the world.

PetroChina moved in on the Duvernay Basin and bought into LNG Canada, giving Beijing a foothold in Western Canada’s next major gas play.

And then came the crown jewel…

The Nexen Bombshell (2012)

In 2012, CNOOC—China’s third-largest oil company—offered $15.1 billion to buy Calgary-based Nexen Inc. Nexen wasn’t a minor player. It controlled major oilsands leases, offshore production, and a global portfolio of upstream assets. It was Canadian. It was strategic. And soon, it would be Chinese.

The deal landed on the desk of Stephen Harper and his Industry Minister, Christian Paradis, for review under the Investment Canada Act, which required that large foreign takeovers provide a “net benefit” to Canada.

Despite national security concerns, economic pushback, and warnings from Western premiers, Harper’s cabinet approved the deal.

The Justification: Net Benefit?

The Harper government claimed the Nexen sale would:

Bring capital to Canadian energy

Create jobs and maintain headquarters in Calgary

Strengthen trade ties with Asia

Uphold Canadian rules on transparency and governance

It sounded reasonable—on paper.

But what it ignored was this:

CNOOC was not a private company. It was a weaponized investment arm of the Chinese Communist Party.

It wasn’t coming to compete. It was coming to control.

The Consequences

With the stroke of a pen, China gained control of:

Oilsands leases and infrastructure

Offshore oil production in Canadian waters

A Canadian-based company with international upstream holdings

It marked the largest foreign acquisition in Canadian energy history—and it fundamentally shifted who held the cards in the oil patch.

Looking Back

At the time, Harper believed he was doing the pragmatic thing: securing capital, opening Asian markets, and maintaining Canada’s “open for business” image.

But by letting a Chinese SOE swallow Nexen whole, his government set a precedent that would shape everything that followed—including the trade imbalance, TMX export flows, and the erosion of Canadian resource sovereignty.

The door was now wide open.

Signed, Sealed, Locked In (2012–2014)

How a 31-Year Treaty Made Chinese Ownership of Canadian Energy Untouchable

In the wake of the Nexen deal, public anger simmered across the country. The idea that a state-owned enterprise controlled by the Chinese Communist Party could buy up a major Canadian oil producer didn’t sit well with many—especially in Alberta, where sovereignty over resources isn’t just a policy position, it’s a cultural identity.

Stephen Harper tried to calm the storm. He said future takeovers by foreign SOEs would be “exceptional”—a signal that Nexen was a one-off. A necessary evil. A calculated risk.

But what most Canadians didn’t know at the time was that another deal was already quietly underway—one that would lock in China’s power over our resources not for a few years, but for a generation.

The Treaty Few Canadians Heard About

In 2012, the Harper government signed the Canada–China Foreign Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement (FIPA).

On the surface, it looked like a standard investment treaty. It promised to protect Canadian companies investing in China, and vice versa. But when you read the fine print, it became clear: this was not a typical handshake between equals.

FIPA gave Chinese companies operating in Canada the right to sue our government in secret tribunals—if any regulation, policy, or law interfered with their expected profits.

And the kicker?

It would be binding for 31 years.

What FIPA Actually Did

Let’s break it down. Under FIPA:

If Canada passed a law that limited Chinese energy profits (say, for environmental or national security reasons), Chinese firms could take the federal government to a private, international arbitration panel.

These cases wouldn’t go to Canadian courts.

They wouldn’t be public.

And they wouldn’t be appealable.

In other words, once Chinese firms had control of Canadian oil and gas, our own elected governments would be handcuffed in how they regulated them.

Why Did Harper Sign It?

That’s still up for debate.

Some say it was about access—making it easier for Canadian firms to operate in China. But ask any Canadian business that’s tried to invest in China: the rules there change when the CCP wants them to. Contracts aren’t worth much. You play by Beijing’s rules, or you don’t play at all.

Others argue that Harper was trying to appease Beijing after years of strained relations over human rights and Tibet. Remember: early in his tenure, Harper had frozen diplomatic ties and openly criticized China’s regime.

FIPA may have been the olive branch.

But it was Canada that bled.

Legalizing Dependence

In 2014, the Harper government ratified FIPA, and it came into force.

From that moment forward, Chinese firms that had invested in Canada—including CNOOC, Sinopec, PetroChina, and other SOEs—were granted legal protections no Canadian company enjoys on Canadian soil.

Want to limit their control over a new pipeline? They can sue.

Want to impose new environmental rules that cost them money? They can sue.

Want to block a new acquisition on national security grounds? Be ready to pay.

The agreement wasn’t just ill-advised—it was a formal surrender of sovereignty over one of the most strategic sectors in our economy.

Locked in for a Generation

FIPA includes a minimum 15-year term, after which it can be canceled—but even then, existing investments remain protected for 15 additional years. In other words: once they’re in, they’re protected until 2045.

No matter who’s in power.

No matter what new risks arise.

No matter how the geopolitical landscape changes.

Chinese ownership is legally insulated.

The Consequences

Combined with the Nexen deal, FIPA ensured that:

Chinese SOEs had the legal tools and physical assets to extract value from Canada’s resources.

Future Canadian governments would be discouraged from interfering, knowing they could face billion-dollar lawsuits.

Energy policy itself could be shaped not just by Canadians, but by the profit expectations of Chinese firms backed by a foreign government.

And it all happened with barely a whisper of public debate.

Harper would later try to walk it back—limiting future SOE takeovers and sounding tougher on China—but the damage was done.

Canada didn’t just sell the oil.

We signed over the rulebook.

The Great Reversal (2018–2024)

How Trudeau’s Pipeline Nationalization Helped China Get Canadian Crude—Faster and Cheaper

In 2015, Justin Trudeau swept into power with sunny ways, fresh branding, and a promise to lead Canada into a low-carbon future. He pledged to phase out fossil fuel subsidies, prioritize climate change, and earn a “social license” for any remaining oil development by balancing it with green commitments.

Fast forward three years.

The Trudeau government bought a pipeline.

Not just any pipeline—Trans Mountain: a symbol of Canadian oil’s fight for market access and the most politically torched infrastructure project in modern history.

The move shocked both sides of the spectrum.

Environmentalists cried betrayal.

Industry cheered—sort of.

And China? China smiled.

Because the nationalization of TMX wasn’t just about saving the project—it was about guaranteeing access. And Beijing knew it.

The Backstory: Private Risk Meets Public Politics

The original Trans Mountain pipeline had been moving Alberta crude to the West Coast since the 1950s. In the early 2010s, Kinder Morgan Canada proposed the Trans Mountain Expansion (TMX): a twin line that would triple capacity to 890,000 barrels per day, giving Alberta producers long-sought access to Asia-Pacific markets.

But the project quickly became a lightning rod.

Activist groups chained themselves to bulldozers.

BC’s NDP government launched legal challenges.

Federal courts intervened over First Nations consultation.

Foreign-funded campaigns amplified opposition through U.S. and EU-based environmental groups.

By 2018, Kinder Morgan had had enough. They were ready to walk.

That’s when the Trudeau government

stepped in—not to stop the project, but to buy it. For $4.5 billion.

Why Did Trudeau Buy TMX?

Officially: to ensure the pipeline got built, protect jobs, and secure a better price for Canadian oil.

Unofficially: it was the only way to avoid political humiliation. TMX had become a symbol—if it died, so did any credibility Trudeau had with Alberta.

The move was sold as temporary. “We don’t want to be in the pipeline business,” Trudeau said.

But the truth was more complicated.

Because by the time TMX started flowing in May 2024, the cost had ballooned to over $30 billion—7 times the original estimate.

And the first ships to load up at the expanded Westridge Marine Terminal?

They were bound for Asia.

And most notably: China.

The China Connection

To understand the magnitude of this pivot, you have to go back to Chapters 1 and 2.

China now owned a slice of Canadian oil production through Nexen (CNOOC), Syncrude (Sinopec), and LNG Canada (PetroChina).

China was legally protected under FIPA from future interference.

And now, thanks to TMX, China had tidewater access—through a pipeline built and paid for by Canadian taxpayers.

It was the perfect play:

Invest upstream (own the oil). Secure downstream access (via TMX). Buy Canadian oil at a discount. Ship it home. Refine it. Re-export finished product—or hoard it for domestic energy security.

And Canada?

We built the railway and sold the cargo—cheap.

What Canadians Got for $30 Billion

A pipeline that runs full—but doesn’t necessarily deliver higher prices for producers

A taxpayer-owned project still facing political calls for divestment

A critical piece of infrastructure whose top customer is a foreign regime openly hostile to Western interests

And here’s the kicker: TMX doesn’t just benefit China as a buyer. It benefits China as a producer.

Why?

Because CNOOC, Sinopec, and PetroChina—the Chinese SOEs that invested here—now had cheap access to move their own Canadian crude to refineries in Asia.

It’s like paying to build a toll road, then handing the gate keys to your competitor.

For all the promises of energy independence and “climate-balanced” development, TMX has become something else entirely:

A taxpayer-funded export artery

A strategic win for China

And a perfect example of what happens when governments try to play both sides of the energy game

Trudeau said he bought TMX to help Canadian producers.

But when you follow the money, the real winners sit in Beijing.

The Buyer Returns (2024–2025)

China Didn’t Just Wait. It Watched, It Waited, and Then It Bought Big

The last weld had barely cooled on the Trans Mountain Expansion before the tankers started lining up.

Canada had finally done it. After years of protests, court delays, political posturing, and a $30-billion taxpayer price tag, the long-promised gateway to tidewater was real. Alberta crude could now sail west instead of south. Producers cheered. Politicians posed. Pundits declared it a new era for Canadian energy independence.

But across the Pacific, there was no ceremony. No speeches. Just spreadsheets. Purchase orders. And a long-standing plan falling perfectly into place.

Because China didn’t need to build the pipeline.

It just needed us to.

The Long Game Pays Off

For over a decade, China had been playing the slow game in Canada’s energy patch.

They bought Nexen. They bought into Syncrude. They got a slice of LNG Canada. They embedded themselves upstream—not to make a quick profit, but to gain strategic positioning. They knew Canada was too dependent on the U.S. market, too bogged down in internal politics, too easily divided by environmental pressure campaigns.

So they waited.

They watched as we tied ourselves in regulatory knots. They watched as Kinder Morgan walked away. They watched as the federal government stepped in, bought the pipeline, absorbed the cost, and fought the public backlash.

They didn’t need to interfere.

All they had to do was wait for the ribbon to be cut.

The First Tankers Tell the Truth

When TMX officially launched in May 2024, it didn’t take long to see who was really waiting at the dock.

By April 2025, China had become the number one buyer of oil shipped through the new pipeline. On a single day, they took in 299,000 barrels—more than the U.S. and more than any other destination.

Their average daily intake? Around 207,000 barrels.

That’s about a quarter of TMX’s total capacity—day in, day out.

At $80 a barrel, that’s:

Over $16 million per day

More than $6 billion a year

How We Got Played by the Playbook

China’s approach wasn’t sneaky. It was strategic.

It wasn’t just about access—it was about control without confrontation.

They didn’t protest TMX. They didn’t block it. They didn’t lobby against it. That was left to others—often foreign-funded groups sowing division inside Canada.

Meanwhile, China positioned itself as a “friendly buyer.” No strings. No demands. Just cash and quiet contracts.

The moment TMX became operational, they flipped the switch.

They didn’t just return.

They arrived exactly when the system was built to serve them.

What Did Canada Get?

A $30-billion debt-financed pipeline

Massive political friction between provinces and Ottawa

Endless delays and litigation

A short-term sense of victory

And in the end… a top customer who plays by no one’s rules but their own

China is now Canada’s biggest marine oil customer. They buy it. They refine it. They profit from it. All while owning a piece of the supply and holding long-term legal protections through FIPA.

Most Canadians still think TMX was built to help Alberta.

It was—just not in the way we hoped.

It would be comforting to call this an accident. A miscalculation. An unintended outcome.

But the signs were always there.

China doesn’t think in election cycles. It thinks in decades. And it saw what we refused to:

That Canada was resource-rich but politically weak

That we would sabotage our own development to appear virtuous

And that in the end, someone else would pay for the infrastructure they needed

The Red Ledger (2025)

The Cost of Playing Short-Term in a Long-Term World

Canada’s trade relationship with China doesn’t collapse with a bang. It erodes — quietly, predictably, and month after month.

There are no fireworks. No breaking news. Just balance sheets. Shipping manifests. Purchase orders. And a growing number in red ink at the bottom of the page.

And when you lay it all out, what becomes clear is this: China didn’t exploit us. They simply played the game better.

Where the Numbers Stand

Let’s start with the facts.

In May 2025, Canada exported $2.4 billion in goods to China and imported $6.1 billion. That’s a $3.7 billion trade deficit — in just 31 days.

The month before? A $2.8 billion shortfall.

This isn’t an outlier. It’s the pattern. Canada consistently sends out raw materials — crude oil, potash, grain, wood, copper — and buys back finished goods.

Solar panels. Phones. Drones. Chemicals. Batteries. Processed steel. Lithium. Industrial parts.

In 2025, we’re on pace for an annual goods trade deficit with China of over $36 billion.

Trade Deficit ≠ Failure, But It Does Mean Dependence

A trade deficit isn’t inherently bad. But it becomes a problem when:

It persists year after year

It’s concentrated in high-margin, value-added goods

It reflects lost domestic capacity and leverage

That’s where we are now.

Canada runs a growing trade deficit while sitting on some of the world’s most valuable resources. But instead of capturing full value, we sell early in the chain — then spend more importing it back.

Strategic vs. Tactical Thinking

China’s strength isn’t just in trade volume. It’s in how they prioritize long-term advantage.

They’re not afraid to buy upstream assets and sit on them for a decade.

They protect those investments with treaties.

They build refineries before pipelines are even complete.

They secure access, not just product.

Meanwhile, Canada often moves one budget cycle at a time.

We build infrastructure under one government, then hesitate to use it under the next.

We sign agreements for short-term gain, then regret their long-term implications.

We prioritize politics over planning.

This isn’t a criticism. It’s a cultural observation. And it’s costing us — not because China is taking, but because we’re offering.

So What Could We Do?

The path forward isn’t confrontation. It’s correction.

Not to punish trade — but to shape it with purpose.

Here’s what a more balanced approach might look like:

Shift from Raw Export to Value Creation

Invest in Canadian refining, battery-grade processing, and petrochemicals.

Support industry efforts to move up the value chain before export.

Negotiate Trade Balance Benchmarks

Pursue frameworks that aim to reduce long-term imbalances through reciprocal trade, not tariffs.

Modernize Foreign Investment Rules

Revisit agreements like FIPA with transparency in mind.

Ensure new deals reflect strategic interests, not just economic ones.

Tell the Public the Truth About Trade

A $36B annual deficit isn’t neutral.

It’s a signal — one we should pay attention to.

What we’re seeing in 2025 isn’t the result of any single bad decision. It’s the compound interest of short-term thinking in a long-term world.

China planned.

Canada responded.

They built leverage.

We built infrastructure.

To be clear, They are not villains and we are not victims.

They simply understood what we didn’t: trade is about power, not just price.