How big is gun crime in Canada—really?

Total scale:

In 2023, police reported 14,416 firearm-related violent incidents nationwide. That’s just 2.6% of all violent crime in Canada — meaning 97.4% of violent incidents did not involve a gun. The rate was 36.9 incidents per 100,000 people, actually down 1.7% from 2022.

Where it happens:

Gun violence is concentrated. About 71% of firearm-related violent crime occurs in the urban south, with Toronto alone recording 2,449 firearm incidents in 2023 — nearly one in six cases nationwide. Rural and northern communities see higher rates per capita, but much lower total volumes.

Type of crime:

Most firearm cases are robberies and assaults, with homicides making up a small share by volume but dominating the headlines. Police also clear firearm crimes more often: in 2023, 46.4% of gun-violent incidents were cleared by charge, compared to 39.4% for non-firearm violent incidents.

Legal vs. illegal guns:

For robberies and assaults, ownership and licensing status isn’t tracked nationally. But homicide investigations — where gun origin is known — tell the story. In 2022, of 113 firearm homicides with known origin, about half involved a gun of legal origin. Yet only ~21% (≈24 cases) were committed by the lawful registered owner. That means crimes committed by a legal gun owner with their own registered firearm account for well under 1% of all violent crime in Canada.

Would a $750M buyback change this picture?

The Liberal/ Carney government is ready to spend $750 million buying back legally purchased firearms from lawful owners. The Parliamentary Budget Officer estimates compensation alone could run anywhere from $47M to $756M — before administration costs.

And the impact? Almost nothing. Buybacks collect low-risk firearms from compliant owners, not crime guns. Decades of studies show they don’t reduce urban gun violence. Australia’s 1996 program reduced suicides and ended mass shootings, but it didn’t touch routine robberies or gang shootings — the exact problem Canada faces.

So we’d spend three-quarters of a billion dollars to buy back guns from people who aren’t committing crimes in the first place.

What if we spent $75M a year for 10 years on targeted policing?

For the same $750M, Canada could fund a 10-year program of $75M annually dedicated to actually reducing violence.

At ~$210k per RCMP officer-year, that sustains ~350 officer-years annually — plus analysts, community partners, and forensic labs.

Where to focus:

Hot-spot patrols: Targeting the micro-places where half of gun violence happens. Evidence shows 6–13% crime reductions in treated areas.

Focused deterrence: Concentrating sanctions and services on the small groups driving shootings. Proven to deliver double-digit violence drops.

Gun-crime intelligence & forensics: Speeding up ballistics and DNA to solve crimes faster, prevent retaliations, and raise clearance rates.

Community partnerships: Hospital-based and grassroots violence interrupters, paired with enforcement, to stop cycles of revenge shootings.

The ROI: Real savings vs symbolic gestures

Each firearm-violent crime costs society about $301,000 (healthcare, justice, lost productivity). Canada saw ~14,400 of these crimes in 2023.

If targeted policing trims 5–10% of those incidents, that’s 721–1,440 crimes prevented each year. That equals $217M–$434M in annual savings — on a $75M annual investment.

That’s a 3x to 6x return every year.

But here’s the kicker: because gun crime is just 2.6% of all violent crime, a buyback targets less than 1% of the entire crime stream. Meanwhile, a $75M/year policing program touches the full 100% — robbery, assault, domestic violence, homicide — with measurable improvements in response times, clearances, and deterrence.

In other words: the buyback spends $750M to shave a tiny fraction of a percent off crime. The policing plan uses the same money to impact virtually the whole violent crime picture.

The real choice

This is where Canadians should be angry. The Liberal government is willing to spend $750 million dollars to effectively do nothing. The numbers prove it: buybacks don’t touch the illegal guns driving crime, they only claw at a sliver of cases involving lawful owners — far less than 1% of violent crime.

Meanwhile, redirecting that same money into policing would:

Deliver a 3–6x annual ROI,

Save hundreds of millions each year,

And reduce 99% more crime than a buyback ever could.

So why is Ottawa pressing ahead? Because the buyback isn’t about safety — it’s about votes in downtown Toronto. It’s symbolic politics dressed up as public safety.

If this government actually cared about Canadians’ safety, it would invest where the violence is, not where the applause lines are.

