Not a pitch. A risk map.

Executive Summary (for skimmers)

I’m not writing this as a pitch for or against Alberta separation.

I’m writing it the way I would approach any large, irreversible financial decision: by asking what happens to my balance sheet if things don’t go perfectly.

I’m a business owner, and I’m likely three to five years from retirement. That changes how I look at the question. I care about purchasing power, refinancing risk, and whether the institutions I rely on can keep functioning while being rebuilt.

This is a scenario exercise, not a forecast. Where I use sourced numbers, I cite them. Where I use assumptions, I label them. Where outcomes depend on decisions nobody has made yet, I show ranges instead of pretending to know the answer.

The scenario I’m testing (hard mode, deliberately)

To avoid arguing politics, I assume a “hard mode” separation:

Alberta becomes sovereign. Federal support ends in its current form. Alberta must replace functions that are currently federal, including major transfers, border and immigration systems, defence and security arrangements, and national-scale administration.

That second assumption matters because it forces the real fiscal question:

If Ottawa is gone, Alberta doesn’t “receive transfers.” Alberta taxes and spends directly, while also paying for a larger scope of government.

For context, Finance Canada’s major transfers table puts Alberta’s combined CHT and CST around $9.2 billion for 2026–27 (preliminary). Under separation, those flows don’t automatically “stay.” Alberta either replaces them through its own tax system or accepts a different service level.

Glossary (quick translations)

I use standard finance shorthand below. This glossary is here so nobody has to guess.

FX: foreign exchange — the market for converting one currency into another (and the volatility that comes with it).

CAD / USD: Canadian dollar / U.S. dollar.

CPI: Consumer Price Index — a standard measure of inflation (how prices change over time).

bp (basis points): 100 bp = 1 percentage point (so +200 bp = +2.00%).

Spread (borrowing spread / risk premium): the extra interest rate investors demand to lend to Alberta versus lending to the Government of Canada.

Depreciation: a currency buys less foreign currency than before (often raising prices of imports).

Dollarization: using another country’s currency (like USD) instead of issuing your own.

Seigniorage: revenue a government earns by issuing its own currency.

Lender of last resort: a central bank’s ability to provide emergency liquidity to banks during a crisis.

Why the whole story runs through currency and the cost of capital

Alberta is not a closed economy. It’s an export economy.

Energy is priced in U.S. dollars. Many household and business inputs are imported, or priced off global USD supply chains. That’s why currency credibility matters so much in a transition.

If separation triggers a risk premium and a weaker currency, the effects usually don’t arrive as a single headline shock. They show up as:

imported inflation (vehicles, parts, appliances, industrial inputs, many food categories)

credit repricing (lenders demand more compensation; spreads widen)

asset repricing (property values respond to income durability and interest rates)

A useful anchor from Bank of Canada research is that a 10% depreciation is associated with roughly 0.6 percentage points of additional CPI inflation over the long run, holding other factors constant.

That doesn’t mean depreciation causes one-for-one inflation. It means currency weakness adds persistent pressure, unevenly and with lags. In a transition economy, those pressures can linger.

One definition, because it matters later:

By “borrowing spread,” I mean the extra interest rate investors demand to lend to Alberta relative to Canada — the transition risk premium.

Markets don’t care about intentions. They care about terms.

“Ottawa money stays here”: what’s supported, and what it doesn’t mean

Much of the separation case rests on one claim:

Alberta sends a large net amount to Ottawa. If separation occurred, that net outflow could remain in Alberta.

There is published work supporting the direction of that claim over long periods:

Fraser Institute estimates Alberta’s net contribution to federal finances totaled $244.6 billion from 2007–2022.

A University of Calgary Policy School paper estimates Alberta’s net contribution from 1961–2018 at roughly $631 billion (2018 dollars).

Three caveats matter if you’re trying to translate those figures into household outcomes or government capacity:

Net contribution varies. It moves with oil cycles, wages, profits, and national fiscal choices. It’s not a constant. Retained outflow is not free money. It only becomes fiscal room if Alberta levies replacement taxes and chooses to spend them. Separation adds “country costs” and likely higher borrowing costs during transition years. Those can absorb a large share of any retained outflow, especially early.

So yes, there can be a fiscal dividend in concept. The question is how much survives replacement costs and a transition risk premium.

It’s also fair to say Canadians disagree on what “fair contribution” means in a federation, and not all benefits show up neatly in any one accounting method. That debate is real. This piece is narrower: it’s about household and business exposure under a hard-mode split.

How to read the figures

The figures are not forecasts. They are cones of outcomes under deliberately demanding assumptions.

Each cone reflects: transition risk premiums, currency credibility assumptions, and differing ability to adjust income, hedge, or reprice.

The centre line is not “most likely.” It’s a midpoint. The width is uncertainty and sensitivity, not prediction error.

If you disagree with the assumptions, don’t argue the picture. Change the levers.

Figure 1 — CAD 1,000 purchasing power: ten years after (base case)

Figure 1A — Retirees: real purchasing power of CAD 1,000 (illustrative cone).

Figure 1B — Leveraged business owners: real purchasing power of CAD 1,000 (illustrative cone).

Figure 1C — Young people: real purchasing power of CAD 1,000 (illustrative cone).

Figure 1D — Alberta government: service-capacity proxy (illustrative cone).

Reader Controls (the levers that actually matter)

These toggles aren’t here to “prove” an outcome. They show what the model is sensitive to.

Toggle 1: Oil price band (10-year average)

Low: weaker royalties and profits; fiscal volatility rises.

Base: mid-cycle pricing; normal volatility.

High: more fiscal room; faster stabilization if institutions are credible. Mostly affects: government capacity, investment confidence, employment resilience.

Toggle 2: Transition borrowing spread (risk premium vs Canada)

Low premium: quick credibility; predictable legal and regulatory regime.

Medium premium: typical transition risk; lenders price uncertainty.

High premium: persistent doubts about currency regime, fiscal anchors, or institutional durability. Mostly affects: mortgage renewals, business refinancing, infrastructure capacity.

Toggle 3: Currency regime

Status-quo CAD use (informal or official).

New Alberta currency (floating).

Hard peg / currency board. Mostly affects: imported inflation pressure, capital flows, how fast spreads normalize.

Quick interpretation:

Low spreads + Base/High oil + credible currency regime → cones tighten and upside becomes plausible.

High spreads + Low oil + credibility questions → downside widens quickly, especially for retirees, leveraged businesses, and infrastructure budgets.

These toggles describe the assumptions already embedded in the figures below — they are not separate forecasts, but explanations of what makes outcomes widen or tighten.

Figure 2 and Figure 3 (what people usually confuse)

Figure 2 — Alberta government fiscal capacity: gross retained vs net service capacity (illustrative).

Figure 3 — Inputs and anchors used in the scenario (snapshot).

Alternative scenarios (so we don’t argue in the abstract)

Stress case: low oil + high spreads

Upside case: high oil + low spreads

Comparison plate (what actually determines the outcome)

Scenario ledger (so nobody has to guess)

Scenario

Oil band (WTI, 10-yr avg)

Borrowing spread vs Canada

Currency regime

Stress (dashed)

USD $55–65

+300–450 bp

Floating, weak credibility

Base (solid)

USD $70–85

+150–250 bp

Floating, gradual credibility

Upside (dotted)

USD $90–105

+50–100 bp

Floating, rapid credibility

Closing

Separation debates often focus on identity and fairness. I understand why.

But for households and business owners, the issue collapses into something more prosaic: purchasing power, refinancing windows, and whether governments can fund healthcare, roads, and public safety while standing up new institutions.

These figures are not predictions. They’re a risk map.

If you want to cheer for rupture, you should still want to know what the arithmetic looks like.

What’s next

Part 2 — What This Analysis Is Not Saying

A short note for readers who disagree (and for the comment section).

Part 3 — The Currency Question (But Told Like a Real Conversation)

Why Alberta’s currency choice could matter more than oil prices.

End part 1