JuliesGems
18h

Always love the details in the stats you provide. Yet above stats cause larger questions for this 3rd generation Albertan. I have not committed to separatism, yet? But these so called “Annual Equalization Payments” is political speak for handouts.

I come from a stock of Alberta homesteaders. There were no cows, no wheat, and certainly no oil to produce back then. It was a community that learned from the spirit and livelihoods of the then Tsuut’ina and Nakoda Nations — to attempt to live on this land. Going forward, Alberta developed what they had/have, as did the Atlantic provinces— way back then. The difference is today; Alberta objects to development limits put on their Agricultural and Energy resources by the Federal government. Resources which support the well-being of this Province.

During my own career I had offices in Calgary, and at times Halifax, and St. John’s. They too have the resources including fisheries to develop. Yet, these Provinces continually vote into power — Progressive Liberal leadership — that ultimately create harsh restrictions to develop their own provincial revenues.

Thus; I believe Atlantic Canada must live by their choices.

My point? In Alberta the resistance to Federal policies are strong — yet Alberta becomes the victims of most Eastern provinces’ voters. We certainly don’t need gratitude for indirectly supporting Atlantic Canadians. Albertans just want a fair path forward to develop Agriculture and Energy Resources and they don’t mind sharing revenues.

If Atlantic Canada need/want revenue portions from Western Provinces’ resources — they too must appreciate this A growing movement in Alberta and Saskatchewan; who simply wish to support themselves wisely. Eastern Provinces must too — somehow learn how to Provincially-politically support themselves; in lieu of supporting Progressive Liberalism whilst claiming to be their victims (that said I know some great Atlantic Conservatives).

After all, there is a big difference between support and handouts .

