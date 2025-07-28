By Clint Mason

🛢️ This is Part 1 of a 5-part series examining the United States’ $750 billion energy pledge to the European Union. Each part explores a different layer of the deal—from feasibility and domestic impact to geopolitics and Canada’s silent role. New parts released weekly.

Subscribe

Part 1 — The $750 Billion Mirage: Why the U.S. Can’t Deliver on Its EU Energy Pledge

In July 2025, the Trump administration announced a new energy framework under which the European Union would import $750 billion worth of U.S. energy over the next three years—roughly $250 billion per year.

It was framed as a landmark win for transatlantic energy security and a bold statement of U.S. capability. But beneath the headlines, there’s a fundamental issue: the U.S. currently does not have the infrastructure, supply, or logistical capacity to fulfill such a commitment at that scale—at least not in the near term.

The Math Doesn’t Work

Let’s start with current export volumes.

In 2024, total U.S. energy exports to the EU—including liquefied natural gas (LNG), crude oil, refined products, and coal—amounted to approximately $64.6 billion. Even when counting all global U.S. energy exports, the total only rises to about $165.8 billion.

To hit the new target, the U.S. would need to export nearly $250 billion per year, representing a 185% increase over current EU-bound volumes, or a ~50% increase over total global exports.

Simply put, that’s a massive leap—far beyond what the current system can absorb.

What Would Need to Increase?

🛢️ Oil

The U.S. would need to export an additional 1.5–2.5 million barrels per day of crude oil.

Current pipeline and port capacity is near maximum in key hubs like Houston and Corpus Christi.

Refineries are already running at high utilization, and light shale oil doesn’t always match EU refinery specs.

🔥 LNG

The U.S. currently exports about 14.4 billion cubic feet/day (Bcf/d) of LNG.

To fulfill the deal, that would need to increase by another 8–10 Bcf/d, requiring significant new terminal capacity.

Major LNG expansions—such as Golden Pass and Plaquemines—are under construction but won’t be fully operational until 2026–2027.

🪨 Coal and Refined Fuels

U.S. coal export terminals face ESG pressure, rail congestion, and limited expansion.

Refined product exports would require more feedstock and refining capacity—both of which are constrained.

Key Infrastructure Constraints

Export Terminals: LNG facilities are fully booked and cost billions to expand.

Pipelines: New long-haul lines take 4–5 years to build and often face legal opposition.

Ports and Rail: U.S. Gulf Coast ports are already under pressure, and coal shipping routes face long-standing bottlenecks.

Timing and Capital Requirements

To even begin meeting the pledge, the U.S. would need:

$200–250 billion in new investment across drilling, processing, transport, and export

5–8 years of consistent development under streamlined permitting

A workforce and supply chain capable of scaling rapidly—both of which are currently limited

👉 Up next in Part 2: “The Real Cost of This Promise — Is It a Deal for the U.S. Consumer?” We examine the impact on inflation, gas prices, and everyday American households if this pledge were to be pursued in full.

Share

Subscribe