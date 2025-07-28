The Canadian Cost of U.S. Strategy: Silent Supplier, Strategic Blind SpotBy Clint Mason

🛢️ This is Part 5 of a 5-part series dissecting the United States’ $750 billion energy commitment to the European Union. Previous sections covered the scale, cost, production limits, and geopolitical purpose. In this final chapter, we look at Canada’s role—not as a signatory, but as a silent enabler.

The Canadian Cost of U.S. Strategy: Silent Supplier, Strategic Blind Spot

Subscribe

While U.S. policymakers and exporters grab the headlines for a bold energy pledge to the EU, Canada is playing a quiet but essential role in fulfilling it. Through integrated infrastructure, shared pipelines, and cross-border flows, Canadian energy is helping enable this deal—without receiving geopolitical credit or economic leverage in return.

Canada’s Hidden Contribution

Canada exports roughly 4 million barrels per day of crude oil to the United States. Much of this ends up on the U.S. Gulf Coast, where it’s either refined or re-exported to Europe and Asia.

Additionally, Canada supplies:

Natural gas to the U.S. Midwest and Northeast, easing domestic pressure and freeing up U.S. gas for LNG export

Electricity to U.S. border states, reducing natural gas demand in those regions

Diluent, NGLs, and processing inputs used in blending and upgrading U.S. crude and condensate for overseas sale

In essence, Canada is backfilling U.S. domestic demand, which makes the U.S. export push possible.

The Export Infrastructure Shift

Until recently, Canada lacked direct overseas LNG export capacity. That changed in early July 2025, when the first LNG shipments began leaving from the West Coast.

While this marks an important milestone, Canada’s export routes remain limited:

Only one operational LNG terminal, with others in development

Constricted crude export options, limited to the Trans Mountain Expansion and U.S.-bound pipelines

No large-scale East Coast LNG export terminal, despite significant potential in Quebec and Atlantic Canada

This leaves Canada dependent on U.S. infrastructure to access global markets, especially for large-scale crude exports. That dependency reduces its negotiating power and strategic visibility.

No Seat at the Table

Despite its contributions, Canada remains absent from the geopolitical dialogue:

No mention in EU energy security briefings

No strategic recognition in U.S.–EU press releases

No bilateral acknowledgment of Canada’s supporting role

Yet much of what the U.S. exports originates, is processed, or is made possible by Canadian supply. The problem isn’t just optics—it’s leverage.

The Strategic Blind Spot

Canada’s support is critical, but its silence comes at a price:

Lost diplomatic capital: Canada gets no credit for enabling the pledge

Under-leveraged trade position: Canadian contributions are not tied to reciprocal benefits

Delayed infrastructure development: Dependence on U.S. egress undermines domestic export capacity

Strategic invisibility: Canada is playing a global role, but without global presence

Put bluntly: Canada is helping meet a massive global energy pledge—but doesn’t control the narrative, the pricing, or the policy.

What Canada Must Do

To avoid remaining a silent supplier, Canada must act:

Expand LNG and crude export capacity on both coasts

Secure long-term offtake agreements with allies directly—not just via U.S. intermediaries

Assert diplomatic ownership of its role in energy security

Treat energy as strategy, not just commodity

Canada cannot afford to be the backstage crew while others take the curtain call.

Coming next: Final Summary — A comprehensive wrap-up of all five parts, connecting the domestic, global, and Canadian implications of this historic energy deal.

Subscribe

Share