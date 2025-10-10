Share

The Truth No One Wants to Say

I’ve lived in Alberta my entire life.

I’ve watched teachers strike, I’ve heard the soapbox speeches from the ATA, the unions, the politicians — and the endless chorus of Karens on social media.

Everyone’s shouting, but no one’s telling the truth to the people who actually pay for it.

So, if you’ve got ten minutes, read this.

You might learn a thing or two about what’s really happening inside Alberta’s education system — and here’s the funny part:

The person you’re probably the most angry at right now might be the only one who’s actually done something to help.

Politics and social media have become the greatest disinformation machine ever built — and education is its latest victim.



The Perfect Storm

In just five years, Alberta’s classrooms have absorbed more than 91,000 new students — the equivalent of dropping the entire city of Red Deer into the school system.

New families, new languages, new needs.

Yet while enrollment has surged, the money, the teachers, and the desks haven’t kept pace.

This autumn, thousands of teachers walked off the job across the province demanding higher pay, smaller classes, and more support staff.

The government counters that Alberta is already spending more than ever — $9.9 billion on public education and another $2.6 billion in capital over the next three years.

Both sides claim the moral high ground.

Both are right — and both are lying by omission.

Because this crisis isn’t the fault of one premier or one union.

It’s the sum of federal immigration policies without local funding, a provincial bureaucracy that builds too slowly, school boards that spend without scrutiny, and a union that collects millions but refuses to show the books.

And through it all, taxpayers pay both sides — while students sit in crowded classrooms waiting for adults to stop shouting.

THE PROVINCE: PAYING FOR A SYSTEM THAT OUTGROWS ITSELF

The Enrollment Explosion

Between 2020 and 2025, Alberta’s K-12 system added ≈91,000 students, a 12 percent surge unmatched since the 1970s.

Most came from interprovincial movers and international immigration.

The system simply wasn’t built for this pace of change.

That’s a rate of growth that would normally require 50–60 new schools and 5,000 more teachers just to hold class sizes steady.

Budgets vs Reality

Operating funding has grown roughly 55 percent since 2011 — but student growth and inflation together have erased the gain.

Per-student spending in real dollars is ≈10–12 percent lower than a decade ago.

The Capital Commitment — and the Caveat

The province advertises an $8.6 billion School Construction Accelerator over seven years, but only $2.6 billion (2025-28) is actually appropriated.

Everything after year three is an aspiration line item, not a funded project list.

Confirmed funding: $ 2.6 B ( 2025–28 )

Planned total: $ 8.6 B ( 2025–32 )

Years 4-7: Unfunded projections awaiting future budgets

So when the government says “record investment,” it’s half true.

They’ve announced the record — they haven’t written the cheques.

Fiscal Pressures and Taxpayer Exposure

Education now consumes about 14 percent of the entire provincial operating budget.

More than half of that — roughly $5.3 billion — goes to teacher salaries.

Even a modest raise has billion-dollar implications.

The Education Property Tax requisition sits at $3.1 billion (2025) with a mill rate of $2.72 per $1,000 assessed.

If the province granted the ATA’s full proposal — wage and staffing increases totalling ≈ $938 million annually — the education requisition would jump roughly 30 percent.

That’s $ 410 more per household each year — before inflation or new builds.

The Political Balancing Act

The Smith government points to “record spending” and “unprecedented capital builds.”

Those numbers are real — but so is the population surge that erased them.

Every classroom built is already full the day it opens.

Fiscal restraint plays well in rural Alberta, but it clashes with urban reality.

Calgary, Airdrie, Cochrane, Leduc — their classrooms are bursting, their boards borrowing portables to keep up.

Meanwhile, Edmonton boards still carry administrative bloat from years of slow reform.

The province isn’t the villain in this story — but it’s the only player with the chequebook big enough to fix it.

Where Alberta’s Education Dollars Actually Go”

(Public vs. Charter vs. Accredited Private Schools, 2024–25)

Despite headlines suggesting “billions” flow to private education, over 92% of all provincial education spending still goes to the public system.

Charter schools — which are publicly accountable and non-profit — receive about 80% of public per-student funding but no local tax base or capital support.

Fully accredited private schools, which educate roughly 5% of Alberta students, receive 50–70% of per-student operational funding and must cover 100% of their own capital costs.

In total, less than 7% of provincial funding supports all charter and certified private education combined — a fraction of the system’s total cost, but one that relieves pressure on the public system by educating tens of thousands of students at half the price.

THE TEACHERS: FROZEN PAY AND MELTING VALUE

I want to start with something clear.

I am not against teachers.

In fact, I believe Alberta’s teachers have been victims of the system — caught between governments chasing optics, school boards mired in bureaucracy, parents pushing impossible expectations, and a pandemic that turned education into crisis management.

Now they’re bearing the brunt of uncontrolled federal immigration policies that have flooded classrooms faster than the system can build or fund them.

Many new students arrive unable to speak English, while others require specialized learning support.

Instead of creating dedicated programs and properly staffed classrooms, we’ve scattered high-needs students across every room, forcing teachers to juggle multiple learning levels, languages, and behavioural plans — all while managing classes that were already full.

They’ve been asked to do more with less every single year, and most of them still show up each morning and hold the line for Alberta’s kids.

That deserves respect.

But compassion doesn’t erase reality.

There is a fundamental problem inside Alberta’s education structure — one that goes far beyond paycheques or politics.

It’s a system that keeps producing overcrowded classrooms, uneven funding, and a professional association that long ago blurred the line between advocacy and partisanship.

The Workforce Reality

There are roughly 51,000 certificated educators in Alberta’s K–12 public system.

Of those, about 44,000 actually teach in classrooms; the rest serve as principals, vice-principals, and central-office specialists.

So when the ATA says it “represents 51,000 teachers,” it’s technically true — but only about 86 % are in front of students every day.

That distinction matters when we talk about strikes, workload, and who really carries the classroom burden.

A Decade in the Deep Freeze — and Who Actually Froze It

The ATA likes to frame the current UCP government as the source of underfunding and wage suppression.

But history tells a more complicated truth.

The first real wage freeze wasn’t imposed by Premier Smith.

It was negotiated and signed under the NDP government (2016–2018) — a 0 % + 0 % contract that effectively halted teacher wage growth while enrollment exploded by 25,000 students.

That’s when per-student funding began to erode and class sizes started creeping upward.

When the UCP took office in 2019, it inherited the NDP’s frozen base and then hit a once-in-a-century pandemic.

Budgets flat-lined out of necessity; revenue collapsed; schools shut down.

The wage freeze simply lingered through survival mode.

Ironically, the only government to raise teacher wages since 2015 has been the Smith UCP, which approved 2 % + 2 % increases for 2023–2024 — the first upward adjustment in nearly a decade.

So when the ATA blames “UCP underfunding,” it’s ignoring half the timeline.

The freeze began under the NDP, extended by a global crisis, and was finally broken under the current government.

It doesn’t excuse every cut — but it corrects the record.

The Real Math: Inflation vs Pay

Teachers’ purchasing power has dropped roughly 15 % since 2015 — the equivalent of losing an entire month’s pay each year to inflation.

But they aren’t alone.

According to Statistics Canada, the average Canadian worker lost about 7 – 9 % of real earning power over the same period.

Inflation quietly outpaced wage growth across nearly every sector, especially after 2020.

What makes Alberta’s education sector different is that it suffered that same erosion without any nominal raises at all for most of a decade — a full freeze layered on top of national inflation.

How They Stack Up Against Peers

In short, teachers have fallen 15 – 20 % behind their peers, even as living costs soared.

The Classroom Cost of Policy

As wages froze, class sizes swelled and supports eroded.

K–3 averages rose from 19 to 24 students; senior-high cores now sit between 30 and 35.

When new students arrive mid-year or inclusion aides go unfilled, the extra load falls squarely on teachers.

Many have quietly left for private schools, other provinces, or new careers — not because of ideology, but exhaustion.

Alberta still offers one of the highest starting salaries in Canada and a strong pension, but the issue now isn’t pay — it’s capacity.

There simply aren’t enough teachers for the number of students entering the system.

What the Teachers Are Asking For

In 2025, the ATA and its members are pushing for:

8 % wage increase over two years

5,000 new staff (teachers + EAs)

Smaller class sizes

The price tag: ≈ $938 million per year — almost 10 % of the entire K-12 operating budget.

That’s roughly the cost of an entire small ministry — or a 30 % increase in the education property-tax requisition if funded municipally.

THE ATA: THE UNION WITH NO STRIKE FUND

If Alberta’s teachers are the muscle of the system, the Alberta Teachers’ Association is its mouthpiece — loud, organized, and deeply entrenched in both the province’s education politics and the NDP political orbit.

Over decades it has become one of the most powerful advocacy organizations in Alberta, shaping curriculum, budgets, and public sentiment.

But the more you study its books and behaviour, the harder it is to tell whether the ATA exists to represent teachers — or to represent itself.

The Money Machine

Every certificated teacher in Alberta pays mandatory dues to the ATA — about $1,400 per year.

With roughly 51,000 members, that adds up to nearly $71 million annually flowing into ATA accounts.

That’s more revenue than many rural school divisions receive in total funding — yet the ATA admits it has no dedicated strike fund.

Most major unions — nurses, postal workers, police — maintain substantial strike reserves to protect their members during labour action.

The ATA, despite collecting nearly three-quarters of a billion dollars since 2015, offers no direct financial protection when its own members walk out.

ATA filings show that the bulk of its budget goes to administration, internal salaries, travel, public-relations campaigns, and political advocacy, not strike preparedness.

Even a conservative reading suggests that only half of ATA revenue directly benefits members through training, support, or bargaining.

The rest sustains an organization whose main product is influence.

The Politics of the Classroom

The ATA presents itself as a professional voice for education.

But in practice it functions as a political arm of Alberta’s progressive establishment.

Its leadership maintains close ideological and organizational ties to the NDP; senior ATA officials have repeatedly run for or supported party positions, and the union’s messaging often mirrors NDP communications.

During the Notley government (2015–2019), the ATA enjoyed front-row access to policy tables — especially curriculum design and teacher certification.

When the UCP took office, that access vanished, and the ATA’s tone flipped from partner to opposition almost overnight.

In 2024 and 2025, the association poured millions into its “Public Education Matters” campaign — officially non-partisan, but unmistakably aimed at discrediting the Smith government’s education agenda.

That’s politics, not pedagogy.

The Missing Strike Fund

When teachers voted to strike in 2025, many assumed the ATA had their backs financially.

After all, with decades of dues and one of the richest memberships in Canada, a strike fund seemed a given.

It wasn’t.

The ATA quietly confirmed there was no formal strike pay — only limited “member assistance” programs for emergencies.

Teachers discovered that after paying thousands over their careers, they’d receive nothing in return while walking the picket line.

One veteran teacher in Edmonton put it bluntly:

“I’ve paid them for 20 years and thought we’d at least get something back if we ever had to walk. Turns out it all goes to salaries and politics.”

In effect, the ATA collected roughly $700 million over ten years and saved none of it for the very scenario it exists to manage.

That isn’t solidarity — it’s mismanagement.

What $71 Million Could Buy

To grasp the scale, consider what a single year of ATA dues could cover if redirected to classrooms.

Remember — this isn’t theoretical money.

Taxpayers pay the teachers, and the teachers are forced to pay the ATA.

That means roughly $71 million a year is effectively removed from classroom circulation — reducing every teacher’s take-home pay while indirectly increasing the public cost of education.

It’s a real, measurable transfer of value out of the system each year.

That’s enough to fund the entire staffing increase currently being demanded in negotiations — or to add hundreds of teachers, aides, or portable classrooms across Alberta without raising taxes by a dime.

In other words, taxpayers are already paying this bill — it’s just being rerouted through a union that refuses to reinvest it where it matters most.

THE SCHOOL BOARDS: CAUGHT BETWEEN THE CROWN AND THE UNION

Alberta’s school boards like to present themselves as the neutral middle — local stewards caught between the province’s budgets and the ATA’s demands.

In practice, they’ve become the third bureaucracy in an already top-heavy system, sitting on reserves, expanding central offices, and complaining of underfunding while running million-dollar surpluses.

It’s not that school boards don’t face real pressures.

They do — exploding enrollment, aging infrastructure, and complex inclusion needs.

But buried in their audited financial statements are patterns that don’t fit the public narrative of “we’re broke.”

The Numbers Don’t Match the Narrative

A review of Alberta Education’s financial summaries for 2023–24 shows the majority of large school divisions are running positive operating results — and many have multi-million-dollar reserves that could temporarily fund hundreds of teaching positions.

Across the province, school boards collectively hold over $370 million in unrestricted reserves, even after several years of “crisis funding” rhetoric.

That’s enough to hire roughly 3,000 new teachers or 6,000 educational assistants for a year.

Administrative Inflation

A decade ago, Alberta Education required boards to keep administrative spending below 10 percent of total operating budgets.

That cap quietly vanished in 2019.

Today, many divisions hover between 11 and 13 percent, with some even higher once contracted services and PR costs are included.

That 6–9-point drop in classroom allocation represents nearly $800 million annually diverted away from direct instruction province-wide.

Where did it go?

Mostly into middle management — HR, communications, IT, “learning innovation” offices, and consultant contracts that ballooned after 2020.

In some boards, the number of non-teaching staff now exceeds teaching staff.

The Reserve Riddle

When challenged, boards often insist their reserves are “restricted” — money set aside for capital projects or insurance.

But many of those “restrictions” are self-imposed, not mandated by law.

Boards simply re-label unrestricted surpluses as “committed” funds to make them politically untouchable.

The result?

Millions sit idle in bank accounts while teachers buy their own classroom supplies.

In 2024, Alberta’s Auditor General flagged multiple divisions for weak financial oversight and inconsistent reserve classification — warning that the accounting blurred the line between fiscal prudence and hoarding.

The Spending That Raises Eyebrows

Audited statements and board minutes show recurring spending patterns that raise legitimate questions about priorities:

CBE was cited in 2019 for $40 million in internal cost-allocation errors and an opaque corporate-service model.

Edmonton Public increased central-office payroll by 28 percent between 2018 and 2023 while classroom staffing grew only 13 percent.

Rocky View and Palliser boards both reported consultant and communications contracts exceeding $150 k annually even during hiring freezes.

Several boards budgeted for board-trustee travel, conferences, and PD retreats during the 2023-24 “funding crisis.”

No single example proves corruption — but collectively they show a governance culture more focused on optics and administration than instruction.

The Impact on Taxpayers

When boards claim “underfunding,” the public naturally assumes it means not enough money in the system.

But the truth is that a significant share of existing funds never make it to classrooms.

For every $1 Alberta spends on education, as little as $0.70 actually reaches students or teachers.

The rest vanishes into layers of management, operations, and bureaucratic self-preservation.

If boards redirected even half of their administrative inflation back to instruction, Alberta could reduce class sizes by three students across the province without any new provincial funding.

THE FEDERAL FACTOR: IMMIGRATION, FUNDING, AND THE CLASSROOM CRUNCH

Alberta’s education crisis didn’t start in Edmonton.

It began in Ottawa — with immigration targets that outpaced the country’s ability to house, staff, and teach the people arriving.

The Numbers Behind the Surge

Between 2015 and 2025, Canada’s population grew by more than 5 million, driven largely by record immigration and temporary-resident programs.

Alberta’s share jumped over 700,000 people, a growth rate unmatched in the G7.

That’s like adding the entire population of Winnipeg in ten years.

Funding Disconnect: Ottawa’s Policy vs Provincial Reality

When the federal government boosts immigration by 500,000 per year nationally, it does so without committing a dollar to the classrooms expected to absorb those children.

Ottawa collects the income-tax windfall from population growth, but provinces carry the service load — schools, hospitals, housing.

The math is brutal: every 1 percent population increase adds roughly 10,000 students to Alberta’s K-12 system — about $160 million in new costs per year just to maintain the status quo.

No federal transfer offsets that.

In 2024, Alberta spent $9.9 billion on public education.

If the federal government reimbursed even 20 percent of the incremental student cost, it would mean nearly $1 billion a year back into classrooms — enough to erase the current staffing shortfall.

The Language and Support Gap

Roughly 15 percent of new Alberta students now arrive with limited or no English proficiency, and many require individualized learning plans.

The cost of ESL and inclusion support has tripled in a decade — from ~$90 million in 2013 to over $270 million in 2024.

Yet those supports haven’t scaled evenly; most urban boards report they can fund only one-third of the ESL staffing they actually need.

Teachers describe the result plainly:

“It’s not about the kids — it’s about bandwidth. I’m teaching three grades, four languages, and five learning plans in one room.”

Without targeted funding, the inclusion model becomes a triage exercise — not education.

Provincial and Municipal Knock-On Effects

The provincial government can’t refuse students — education is a right.

So boards borrow from maintenance budgets, defer new hires, or pack 30 kids into rooms built for 20.

Municipalities, meanwhile, raise property taxes to cover rising education requisitions.

The net effect: Ottawa collects the votes and tax revenue from population growth, while Alberta’s classrooms absorb the cost.

A Policy Vacuum Disguised as Compassion

The federal government frames record immigration as both compassionate and economically necessary.

That narrative ignores the logistical math: compassion without capacity isn’t policy — it’s negligence.

When newcomers land without language support, housing, or accessible schooling, both they and existing families suffer.

Even advocates for open immigration acknowledge the need for coordination.

The Canadian School Boards Association warned in 2024 that “federal immigration planning and provincial education funding are now completely out of sync.”

That’s bureaucratic failure, not xenophobia.

The Fiscal Reality Check

If Alberta’s student population continues rising by 20,000 a year — the current post-COVID trajectory — the province will need an extra $3.2 billion annually by 2030 just to maintain today’s class sizes.

Without federal cost-sharing, that entire bill lands on provincial and municipal taxpayers.

Those numbers dwarf the ATA’s $938 million wish list.

The real fiscal cliff isn’t labour cost — it’s federally induced growth with no matching funds.

THE PARENTS AND TAXPAYERS: WHO ACTUALLY PAYS FOR ALL THIS

When the dust settles, every argument in Alberta’s education fight — wages, class sizes, infrastructure, immigration — lands in one place: the taxpayer’s pocket.

The province funds education through a mix of general revenue and a dedicated education property-tax requisition collected by municipalities.

In 2025, that requisition sits at roughly $3.1 billion — up from $2.4 billion in 2015 — and it rises automatically with assessment growth and inflation.

Every homeowner and business pays it, whether they have kids in school or not.

How the Money Flows

The Real Cost per Household

For a median-value Alberta home assessed at $500,000 in 2025, the education portion of property tax is about $1,360 per year.

If the ATA’s current contract demands were accepted in full — an additional ≈ $938 million annually — the rate would need to rise to about $1,770 per home, a $410 annual increase.

For multi-property owners and small businesses, that adds up fast.

A modest retail plaza assessed at $2 million would see an $1,600 increase — money pulled straight out of local operating budgets.

The Hidden Inflation of “Free” Education

Education is never free; it’s prepaid through taxes.

Over the last decade, Alberta’s total education budget rose by ≈ 60 percent, yet parents still fund field-trip fees, supply lists, fundraising drives, and school donations.

Those private out-of-pocket costs now average $250–$400 per child per year — quietly shifting $120–$150 million of education spending off the books and onto family budgets.

The irony?

While households tighten belts, school divisions accumulate reserves and the ATA collects $70 million a year in dues.

The Small-Business Squeeze

Commercial property owners bear a disproportionate share of the education requisition because their assessed values are higher and municipal mill-rates steeper.

In Calgary and Edmonton, a typical $1 million industrial property paid about $3,000–$3,500 in education tax in 2024 — up nearly 30 percent since 2018.

That rise compounds with utilities, wages, and interest rates, creating what many local chambers call a “triple squeeze.”

Each time government yields to a new education settlement without systemic reform, small business quietly underwrites it.

The Math of Fairness

Despite record funding, the provincial share of education spending covered by property taxes hasn’t changed — meaning growth pressures are funded by taxpayers, not efficiency gains.

Albertans are paying more each year for roughly the same service level.

Public Trust and Transparency

Taxpayers aren’t anti-teacher; they’re anti-waste.

They want accountability — a system where dollars reach classrooms, not conference rooms.

Yet annual education reports are opaque, ATA finances are shielded, and board audits bury the details in 200-page PDFs.

The average parent or homeowner has no clear picture of where their money ends up.

Restoring trust starts with transparency: open budgets, accessible metrics, and independent audits that show what portion of every tax dollar actually reaches a student desk.

Summary of the Taxpayer Equation

Teachers: underpaid for a decade, now demanding catch-up.

ATA: collects $70 million a year with no strike fund.

Boards: sitting on $370 million in reserves while claiming crisis.

Province: funding at record levels but still behind growth.

Ottawa: importing the students without paying the bill.

Parents & Homeowners: footing the difference every single year.

THE STUDENTS: THE SILENT STAKEHOLDERS

Lost somewhere between government press releases and union press conferences are the very people the system is supposed to serve: the students.

They don’t write op-eds, attend bargaining meetings, or sit on budget committees.

But they feel every policy failure — in the crowded classrooms, the shortened support blocks, the split-grade lessons, and the exhausted teachers standing at the front of the room.

The Classroom Reality

In Calgary, Airdrie, and Leduc, classrooms built for twenty five students now seat thirty +.

Gymnasiums double as temporary learning spaces.

ESL learners share desks with students on modified programs.

Educational assistants, stretched thin, are assigned to multiple classes, leaving no continuity for the kids who need them most.

It’s not a crisis of teaching; it’s a crisis of capacity.

When class sizes swell beyond manageability, learning doesn’t just slow — it fractures. The strongest students coast; the struggling ones disappear into the noise.

The Achievement Slide

Provincial assessment results quietly confirm what teachers already know: outcomes are slipping.

Between 2018 and 2024, average Grade 6 math and reading scores dropped 4–6 percentage points province-wide.

High school completion rates have stalled near 83%, despite record spending.

Meanwhile, classroom diversity — linguistic, cultural, and behavioural — has increased dramatically.

In many urban schools, one in four students now speaks a language other than English at home.

That’s a source of strength, but also a logistical challenge when funding and staffing haven’t scaled to meet it.

Mental Health and the Pandemic Aftershock

The pandemic left scars that the education system still hasn’t healed.

Counsellors report rising anxiety, absenteeism, and aggression.

Teachers describe burnout not just among staff — but among students.

They’re tired before they even reach high school.

Support programs exist on paper, but funding is fragmented across ministries.

Many schools rely on charitable foundations or parent councils to fund mental-health initiatives that should be part of the baseline budget.

Technology and the Attention Economy

Digital learning, once hailed as the future, has become another fracture line.

Students raised on TikTok and YouTube are struggling to maintain focus for even short lessons.

Teachers spend increasing portions of class time re-teaching basic discipline — attention, patience, and communication.

Education isn’t just about content anymore; it’s about cognitive stamina.

And that’s a skill our current system — stretched and reactive — no longer has the time to rebuild.

The Cost of Mediocrity

When a system grows faster than it evolves, mediocrity becomes the default.

Alberta once ranked near the top in global education metrics — outperforming the OECD in literacy and math.

Now it’s slipping toward the middle.

The warning signs aren’t ideological; they’re empirical:

Larger classes

Lower completion rates

Widening gaps between income brackets and school performance

Increasing dependence on private tutoring

Each is a symptom of a system under structural strain.

The Student Perspective

Ask a student what they think about “the strike,” and most will shrug.

They don’t care about political blame; they care about the teacher who finally explained fractions, or the one who stayed after school to help them apply for trades training.

They know when their teacher is burnt out — and when their classroom feels overcrowded.

One Grade 10 student in Calgary put it perfectly:

“It’s not that teachers don’t care. It’s that they don’t have time.”

That’s the quiet truth that runs through this entire story.

It’s not about ideology, or even money — it’s about time, attention, and the space to learn.

The Generation That Will Pay the Bill

Every inefficiency, every mismanaged dollar, and every political stunt adds up to one outcome: a generation that will pay twice — once in lost education quality, and again in future taxes.

When governments fail to coordinate, when unions turn inward, when boards grow bureaucracies instead of schools — it’s the students who lose.

They are the only group in this debate with no voice and no vote.

But they’re the ones who will inherit the consequences of every decision made today.

THE BOTTOM LINE: WHO PAYS, WHO PROFITS, AND WHAT HAS TO CHANGE

At every level of Alberta’s education system, someone is right — and everyone is wrong.

Teachers are right that classrooms are overcrowded and under-resourced.

The province is right that spending is at record highs.

School boards are right that costs keep rising.

Taxpayers are right that they already pay enough.

And Ottawa has replaced real productivity and industrial growth with the illusion of GDP expansion through mass immigration — then pretended the math stops at the border.

There is no coherent plan to support the wave of newcomers overwhelming our schools, healthcare, housing, social services, and law enforcement.

The truth isn’t ideological. It’s arithmetic.

The System That Outgrew Itself

In a single decade, Alberta’s K-12 population grew by more than 90 000 students.

Operating budgets rose 60 percent, capital spending doubled, yet per-student funding fell once inflation and enrollment were factored in.

Every new classroom was full the day it opened.

We built a system sized for yesterday’s Alberta, then poured tomorrow’s Alberta into it.

A Decade of Frozen Pay and Melting Value

Teachers went nearly ten years without a raise.

Inflation stole 15 percent of their purchasing power while the average Canadian worker lost 8 percent.

The only government to break the freeze was the current UCP — a fact lost in the shouting.

But wage stagnation was only the symptom.

The deeper disease was capacity: too many students, too few teachers, and too little coordination.

The Union That Forgot Its Members

Building castles and kingdoms on the backs of our children’s future.

The Alberta Teachers’ Association collects $70 million a year in mandatory dues — money taxpayers ultimately fund.

Yet it offers no strike pay, no transparency, and little return to classrooms.

Over $700 million since 2015 has flowed through its books, and the result isn’t protection — it’s politics.

While teachers spend their own money on supplies, the ATA builds bureaucratic empires and political narratives.

It has become less a union and more a machine — self-perpetuating, self-interested, and detached from the people it claims to serve.

Teachers deserve a union; what they don’t deserve is a political castle built on the backs of their own students.

Conclusion…… Where did the adults go?

When you strip away the politics, the slogans, and the outrage, Alberta’s education crisis isn’t about funding — it’s about accountability.

Parents expect smaller classes but won’t let their kids walk three blocks to school.

We bus children who could walk, hand every student a tablet, but can’t afford to buy pencils. See our land tax mill rates and then complain about cost overruns, but scream to invest billions without understanding payment.

We talk about inclusion, but blend students who can’t yet speak English or who need intensive learning support into general classrooms — spreading teachers and EAs thin instead of building focused programs that actually help those kids succeed.

It’s not equity; it’s exhaustion disguised as virtue.

Meanwhile, the Alberta Teachers’ Association continues to build castles and kingdoms on the backs of our children’s future — collecting $70 million a year, offering no strike pay to the people they claim to represent, and feeding teachers disinformation that turns them against the very government finally raising their wages after nearly a decade of freezes.

The ATA isn’t protecting classrooms; it’s protecting its own political empire.

School boards have quietly allowed overhead to swell year after year, diverting a growing share of budgets away from instruction.

A provincial government investing in education at rates never seen before is being blamed for the failures of prior governments — and for federal immigration policies that have flooded Alberta’s classrooms without a dollar of support from Ottawa.

And the teachers? They’re not on the sidelines — they’re willing participants in a broken system that rewards outrage over outcome.

Until everyone — government, boards, unions, teachers and parents — sits down, drops the politics, and faces the math, nothing changes.

The real losers will be the taxpayers who foot the bill, the students trapped in overcrowded classrooms, and the province itself when reactionary policy replaces reason and teachers when they get what they want and frankly they deserve more than we are giving now and they realize the issues they want fixed are not the issues that will really fix it anyway.

Because the path we’re on leads to 30 percent higher mill rates, more expensive schools, less efficient outcomes, and another generation left paying for the same mistakes.

A province full of adults, acting like the children they pretend to care about.