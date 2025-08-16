Why Ottawa Is Forcing You to Pay Elon Musk

It’s one of the most baffling scams of our time — and it hides behind the banner of “green policy.”

Canada’s EV mandate is sold as a way to cut emissions, but in reality, it’s a wealth transfer scheme that funnels money out of your pocket and straight into the hands of the richest of the rich.

How the Scam Works

Ottawa forces automakers to sell a certain percentage of electric vehicles — even in markets where they don’t make sense (think Alberta, Saskatchewan, or anywhere outside Toronto condos).

If a company doesn’t hit its quota, it’s punished with massive penalties. But here’s the loophole: automakers can buy their way out by purchasing “credits” from companies that over-comply.

Enter Tesla. Because they only sell EVs, they rack up a mountain of credits. Other automakers are then forced — by law — to cut Tesla a cheque

Tesla has made billions this way. In fact, in several years, Tesla wouldn’t have posted a profit at all if it weren’t for these credits.

Winners and Losers

Who

What They Get

How Much

Tesla

Sells excess credits to competitors

$1.8B USD in 2023 alone

Other EV-only firms (Rivian, Lucid)

Similar credit windfalls

Hundreds of millions

Credit trading firms & ESG funds

Skim transaction fees

Undisclosed but lucrative

Automakers that sell ICE trucks & SUVs

Forced buyers of credits

Billions over time

You (the consumer)

Pay higher prices as automakers pass costs down

Why It’s a Lie

This isn’t about reducing emissions. Automakers still build gas and diesel trucks because that’s what Canadians want — they just pay a government-imposed tax to do it. Nothing changes in the atmosphere. The only change is who gets paid.

It’s a greenwashed cartel system:

Mandated demand.

Forced transactions.

Guaranteed winners.

And none of those winners are ordinary Canadians.

Time to Call It What It Is

The EV credit system isn’t climate policy. It’s a political shell game that shifts money from working families to billionaires.

If Ottawa wants to support EVs, fine — invest in charging stations, research, or grid capacity. But forcing people in Saskatchewan or Northern Alberta to pay Elon Musk for the privilege of driving a pickup truck?

That’s not environmentalism. That’s theft dressed up as virtue.