Why Ottawa Is Forcing You to Pay Elon Musk
It’s one of the most baffling scams of our time — and it hides behind the banner of “green policy.”
Canada’s EV mandate is sold as a way to cut emissions, but in reality, it’s a wealth transfer scheme that funnels money out of your pocket and straight into the hands of the richest of the rich.
How the Scam Works
Ottawa forces automakers to sell a certain percentage of electric vehicles — even in markets where they don’t make sense (think Alberta, Saskatchewan, or anywhere outside Toronto condos).
If a company doesn’t hit its quota, it’s punished with massive penalties. But here’s the loophole: automakers can buy their way out by purchasing “credits” from companies that over-comply.
Enter Tesla. Because they only sell EVs, they rack up a mountain of credits. Other automakers are then forced — by law — to cut Tesla a cheque
Tesla has made billions this way. In fact, in several years, Tesla wouldn’t have posted a profit at all if it weren’t for these credits.
Winners and Losers
Who
What They Get
How Much
Tesla
Sells excess credits to competitors
$1.8B USD in 2023 alone
Other EV-only firms (Rivian, Lucid)
Similar credit windfalls
Hundreds of millions
Credit trading firms & ESG funds
Skim transaction fees
Undisclosed but lucrative
Automakers that sell ICE trucks & SUVs
Forced buyers of credits
Billions over time
You (the consumer)
Pay higher prices as automakers pass costs down
Why It’s a Lie
This isn’t about reducing emissions. Automakers still build gas and diesel trucks because that’s what Canadians want — they just pay a government-imposed tax to do it. Nothing changes in the atmosphere. The only change is who gets paid.
It’s a greenwashed cartel system:
Mandated demand.
Forced transactions.
Guaranteed winners.
And none of those winners are ordinary Canadians.
Time to Call It What It Is
The EV credit system isn’t climate policy. It’s a political shell game that shifts money from working families to billionaires.
If Ottawa wants to support EVs, fine — invest in charging stations, research, or grid capacity. But forcing people in Saskatchewan or Northern Alberta to pay Elon Musk for the privilege of driving a pickup truck?
That’s not environmentalism. That’s theft dressed up as virtue.