HOW THE MYTH OF AN ENERGY TRANSITION MADE BILLIONAIRES — AND FUNDED A WAR

The story is everywhere, and it’s seductive: from boardrooms to classrooms, we’re told humanity is in the midst of a historic “energy transition”—a march from dirty fuels to clean renewables that will save the planet and power our future. Yet the data tells a starkly different story: there has never been an energy transition in human history—only energy addition. Beneath this convenient myth lies the biggest wealth transfer of our age, the geopolitical weaponization of energy policy, and a quiet dismantling of democratic resilience.

The Addition Delusion: Rewriting 300 Years of Energy History

Jean-Baptiste Fressoz’s provocative work, More and More and More, lays bare the core deception: “Innovation has never made a resource obsolete.” The fossil fuel industry and renewable advocates alike ignore what history shows us:

• In the 1700s and 1800s, coal didn’t replace wood—it supplemented it. In the United States, wood’s share of energy fell from 90% to just 3% by the mid-20th century, yet global wood consumption doubled from 1990 to 2019 as populations grew, especially in Africa and Asia.

• From the 1950s to 2000s, oil and gas didn’t replace coal—they added to it. Today, global coal consumption remains near record highs, with China still building new plants in the name of “energy security.”

• From the 2000s to today, renewables have not displaced fossil fuels—they’ve joined them. Despite over a trillion dollars poured into green energy each year, fossil fuels still supply about 80% of the world’s energy. In 2023, solar and wind reached record output—and so did oil and coal.

The historical reality looks like this:

• Before the 1800s, wood and dung provided nearly all energy; global wood use has since doubled.

• Coal dominated from roughly 1850 to 1950, peaking at about 65% of U.S. energy around 1900; coal demand remains near historic highs.

• Oil surged post–World War II, peaking at about 45% in the 1970s; oil demand today is higher than ever.

• Renewables have grown to around 5% by 2023—but only alongside, not instead of, fossil fuels.

The myth thrives by confusing relative declines in market share with actual phaseouts. As analysts at Bridgewater put it bluntly: “We are looking at an energy addition, not an energy transition.” This isn’t just a word game—it reflects a deep misunderstanding of how energy systems evolve and the scale of change required.

The Illusion of Technological Leapfrogging

A popular claim is that developing nations can skip traditional energy systems and jump straight to renewables. Evidence says otherwise.

True leapfrogging isn’t just about lighting a few homes—it’s about powering industry: machine shops, foundries, and factories. As nations industrialize, energy demand surges, and only reliable, affordable power can meet it. Renewables alone can’t currently deliver this. Pretending otherwise ignores the economic realities of the Global South.

The Profit Machine: How the Transition Myth Enriches Elites

The green transition narrative has built a trillion-dollar system that funnels public wealth upward:

• Subsidy aristocracy: Rooftop solar owners sell power back to the grid at double the wholesale rate—paid for by higher bills on non-solar households. EV buyers get tax credits up to $7,500 on vehicles that cost $66,000, while gas drivers still fund road repairs.

• Wall Street windfalls: Firms like Generation Investment Management, co-founded by Al Gore, and BlackRock’s ESG funds collect high fees—even while still investing in fossil fuels.

• Resource colonialism: Electric vehicles need six times more critical minerals than conventional cars. Miners in Congo dig cobalt under slave-like conditions; Chinese refineries poison rivers to produce lithium—so the wealthy world can parade Teslas as climate solutions.

Al Gore himself is the paradox: his advocacy made him a multimillionaire, yet global CO₂ emissions kept rising. The system profits from the appearance of progress, not its delivery.

The Authoritarian Playbook: How Russia Exploited the Myth

While elites cashed in, Russia weaponized the energy narrative:

• It funded NGOs to oppose fracking and nuclear power in Europe, blocking U.S. and Canadian LNG exports.

• It kept Europe dependent on Russian gas by obstructing alternative pipelines and LNG terminals.

• In 2024, the EU bought 17.8 million tonnes of Russian LNG for over €20 billion—more than its aid to Ukraine—helping fund missiles now hitting Ukrainian cities.

Historian Daniel Yergin explains Putin’s strategy: cut Europe’s gas supply and watch the coalition fracture. It didn’t work, largely because U.S. LNG was finally shipped. Had earlier exports not been blocked by transition politics, the war itself might have been deterred.

The Democracy Tax: How the Lie Undermines the West

The addition myth doesn’t just enrich elites—it weakens democracy:

• Economic pain: Europe’s energy costs have doubled since 2019, spurring deindustrialization. The EU now faces a €750 billion annual investment gap just to stay competitive—while still funding Russia’s war.

• Authoritarian drift: History shows energy scarcity fuels extremism; post-WWI energy shortages in Italy helped Mussolini rise to power.

• Billionaire capture: Elon Musk, once seen as a climate leader, now advises Donald Trump to gut renewables—motivated partly by threats like Kamala Harris’s proposed 25% billionaire tax.

The beneficiaries, mechanisms, and costs form an iron triangle:

• Fund managers gain from subsidies and ESG fees, driving up costs and risk.

• Authoritarian regimes gain through dependence and instability.

• Tech oligarchs gain by avoiding taxes and shaping policy—deepening inequality and climate inaction.

Beyond the Myth: What Real Change Looks Like

The answer isn’t to abandon renewables—but to drop the fantasy that they alone can replace fossil fuels. Instead, we need:

• Pragmatism: Use U.S. LNG to cut coal use and weaken Russia’s leverage.

• Tax fairness: Confiscatory taxes on unrealized gains over $100 million could curb billionaire influence.

• Honesty: Focus on net emissions cuts, not counting turbines and panels.

• Real help: Support India and Africa with modular nuclear and gas plants—not token solar handouts.

The Unavoidable Truth: Population, Consumption, and Limits of Technology

We are living a dangerous fantasy: a myth that fuels wealth transfers, funds authoritarian wars, and delays real climate action. As Vaclav Smil reminds us, energy systems change slowly—but our illusions spread quickly.

The facts are clear: humanity has never transitioned—only added. Global population growth drives soaring energy needs. New technology helps, but can’t overcome the scale alone.

Unless we face this reality, we remain trapped in the Great Green Illusion—where elites profit, dictators thrive, and the planet burns behind slogans of virtue. The Pulitzer-winning New York Times used AI to trace bomb craters in Gaza; we must use data to expose the cracks in our own energy delusions—before they become craters in democracy itself.

And ultimately, this conversation may only shift when global population reaches a truly sustainable level.