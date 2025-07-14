Leave a comment

The narrative is ubiquitous, seductive, and fundamentally false. From boardrooms to classrooms, we are told humanity is undergoing a historic “energy transition”—a linear progression from dirty fuels to clean renewables that will save the planet while powering our future. But the data reveals a startling truth: there has never been an energy transition in human history. Only addition. Behind this convenient myth lies the greatest wealth transfer of our time, a geopolitical weaponization of energy policy, and the systematic dismantling of democratic resilience.

The Addition Delusion: Rewriting 300 Years of Energy History

Jean-Baptiste Fressoz’s controversial thesis in More and More and More exposes the core deception: “Innovation has never made a resource obsolete.” The fossil fuel industry and renewable advocates alike ignore the historical record:

In the 1700s and 1800s, coal did not replace wood—it supplemented it. Industrializing nations like the United States saw wood’s share of energy drop from 90 percent to 3 percent by the mid-20th century, yet global wood consumption doubled from 1990 to 2019, driven by population growth in Africa and Asia.

From the 1950s to 2000s, oil and gas did not replace coal—they fed an energy-hungry world. Global coal consumption remains near record highs today, with China commissioning new plants weekly under the guise of “energy security.”

From the 2000s to the present, renewables have not displaced fossil fuels—they have joined them. Despite one trillion dollars in annual global investment in green energy, fossil fuels still provide 80 percent of world energy. Solar and wind hit record outputs in 2023—and so did oil and coal.

The myth versus reality of energy shifts at a global scale can be summarized as follows:

Wood and dung dominated before the 1800s with approximately 100 percent share. Consumption of wood has doubled since 1990.

Coal dominated between 1850 and 1950, reaching about 65 percent share in the United States around 1900. Coal consumption is currently near record highs.

Oil rose after World War II, peaking at about 45 percent in the 1970s. Demand for oil is now at an all-time peak.

Renewables have grown since the 2000s, reaching roughly 5 percent in 2023, growing alongside fossil fuels.

The deception relies on conflating relative declines, where renewables gain market share, with absolute phaseouts of fossil fuels. As analysts from Bridgewater bluntly state, “We are looking at an energy addition, not an energy transition.”

The Profit Machine: How the Transition Myth Enriches Elites

The green transition narrative has created a trillion-dollar financial ecosystem that funnels public wealth upward while delivering stagnation below:

Subsidy aristocracy: Rooftop solar owners receive retail-rate credits of 14 cents per kilowatt-hour for excess power—double what utilities pay power plants—funded by rate hikes on non-solar households. Electric vehicle buyers get up to $7,500 in tax credits for $66,000 luxury vehicles while gasoline car drivers subsidize their road damage.

Fund manager bonanzas: Firms like Generation Investment Management, co-founded by Al Gore, have built 47 billion dollar empires on transition capital. BlackRock’s ESG funds collect premium fees while maintaining fossil fuel holdings.

Resource colonialism: Green technology demands six times more critical minerals per electric vehicle than conventional cars. Congo miners dig cobalt in slave-like conditions; Chinese refineries poison rivers to process lithium—all so wealthy nations can virtue-signal with Teslas.

The Al Gore paradox embodies this hypocrisy: His climate advocacy made him a multi-millionaire while global carbon dioxide emissions hit new records. His funds profit from the promise of transition, not its achievement—a perpetual motion machine of green finance.

The Authoritarian Playbook: How Russia Weaponized the Myth

While Western elites profited from transition theater, authoritarian regimes exploited its logical flaws. Russia executed a masterstroke:

First, it sabotaged alternatives by funding NGOs that opposed fracking and nuclear power in Europe, preventing U.S. and Canadian liquefied natural gas exports.

Second, it locked in dependence by ensuring Europe remained reliant on Russian gas by blocking pipelines and LNG terminals.

Third, it funded war machines: In 2024, the European Union imported 17.8 million tonnes of Russian liquefied natural gas, paying over 20 billion euros—more than its aid to Ukraine. This funded missiles now killing Ukrainians.

Energy historian Daniel Yergin notes the strategic consequence: Vladimir Putin thought he could use the energy weapon—cut off gas to Europe and the coalition would shatter. It did not happen, and it’s because of liquefied natural gas—and a significant part of that LNG comes from the United States. Had the transition narrative not blocked U.S. gas exports earlier, the war might have been deterred.

The Democracy Tax: How the Lie Weakens the West

The addition myth does not just enrich elites—it erodes democratic foundations:

Economic sabotage: Europe’s energy costs have doubled since 2019, accelerating deindustrialization. The European Union now faces a 750 billion euro annual investment gap to compete—while funding Russia’s war.

Authoritarian drift: Energy scarcity breeds political extremism. Historians document how declining British coal exports to Italy after World War I triggered an energy famine, riots, and Mussolini’s rise.

Billionaire capture: Elon Musk, once a climate hero, now leverages his wealth to gut U.S. renewables as a Trump advisor. His motive: Kamala Harris’s proposed 25 percent billionaire tax threatened his hoarded wealth.

The iron triangle of energy addition shows the beneficiaries, mechanisms, and societal costs:

Fund managers like Gore and Fink benefit from subsidy harvesting and ESG fees, which cause higher energy costs and pension fund risks.

Authoritarian regimes benefit from energy dependence and war financing, leading to geopolitical instability and democracy erosion.

Tech oligarchs like Musk benefit from tax avoidance and policy capture, resulting in climate inaction and wealth inequality.

Beyond the Myth: Pathways to Genuine Change

The solution is not abandoning renewables but abandoning the fairy tale that they alone can replace fossil fuels. Reality demands:

Embrace energy pragmatism: Deploy U.S. liquefied natural gas to displace coal and Russian gas now. Every cubic meter shipped to Asia cuts emissions faster than solar farms in cloudy Germany.

Tax extreme wealth: Confiscatory taxes on unrealized gains over 100 million dollars could break billionaire policy vetoes.

Honest accounting: Replace transition rhetoric with addition management—measuring net emissions cuts, not turbine installations.

Leapfrog aid: Help India and Africa bypass coal with modular nuclear and gas, not ineffective solar gifts.

The Unavoidable Truth

We stand at a precipice. The transition narrative has become a dangerous fantasy enabling history’s greatest wealth transfer, funding authoritarian aggression, and delaying tangible climate action. As Vaclav Smil observed, energy systems change slowly—but our delusion accelerates faster than any technology.

The numbers are unequivocal: humanity has never transitioned—only added. Until we confront this truth, we remain trapped in the Great Green Illusion—where elites profit, despots rule, and the planet burns behind a curtain of virtuous lies. The Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times team used AI to expose bomb craters in Gaza. Now we must use data to expose the craters in our energy delusion—before they become mass graves for democracy itself

