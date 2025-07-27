Why your paying more tax and getting less

By Clint Mason

For decades, there was a simple, if imperfect, agreement: as your income rose, so did your taxes. But since 2019, that link has been broken.

Today, Canadian families are paying more in taxes than ever—far more than they spend on housing, food, or clothing. And this surge isn’t tied to income growth. It’s tied to government expansion, carbon pricing, and a quiet shift in how Ottawa drains your wallet.

Canadian tax payed as per % of total income since 1960-2024

This chart shows taxes and basic household spending from 1961 to 2024. For most of that time, taxes tracked with shelter and food costs. But look closely—after 2019, the tax line shoots upward, breaking away from everything else.

Key events:

2006: Harper elected

2015: Trudeau elected

2019: Carbon tax introduced

2020–2024: Tax burden accelerates

What happened? A shift from taxing income to taxing everything else.

Carbon Tax: A Slow Boil

The federal carbon tax began at $20/tonne in 2019. It’s $80 now. By 2030, it will hit $170.

It was sold as “revenue neutral,” but it hits everything—gas, groceries, heating, farming, transport. Rebates don’t cover the full impact, especially in rural and working households.

You pay more every year, even if your income doesn’t change.

Quiet Clawbacks and Payroll Creep

At the same time, payroll deductions increased. Government benefits became income-tested, clawed back as you earn more. That pushes middle-class families into a trap: you make a bit more, but lose far more in taxes and lost credits.

Some households now face marginal tax rates above 50%, especially dual earners.

Ottawa’s Spending Problem Became Your Tax Problem

In 2015, the federal budget was $350 billion. In 2024, it’s over $600 billion.

Much of that spending didn’t go to hospitals or infrastructure. It went to consultants, green programs, inflated public-sector costs, and politically driven subsidies.

Rather than raising income taxes directly, Ottawa shifted to stealthier tools: carbon levies, bracket creep, benefit reductions, and inflation.

No, It’s Not Just Housing or Groceries

Yes, housing and food costs went up. But they didn’t explode like taxes did.

Since Trudeau took office:

Shelter costs rose ~60%

Taxes? Up over 80%

Inflation didn’t drive this alone. Policy did.

Inflation Is Tax—You Just Don’t Get a Receipt

COVID spending flooded the economy with cash. That drove inflation. But because many tax brackets and benefits weren’t fully indexed, that inflation pushed more people into higher taxes and reduced benefits.

That’s bracket creep—a hidden tax increase every time prices rise but thresholds don’t.

Bottom Line

Taxes no longer follow your income. They follow the size of government—and it’s growing fast.

You’re not just paying for services anymore. You’re paying for ideology, inefficiency, and expansion.

Your paycheque feels lighter, your bills heavier, and your savings thinner—not because you’re doing worse, but because the tax system is doing better… at extracting more from you.

This isn’t taxation. It’s a slow bleed. And it’s time Canadians said enough.

