Kevin Mc
17h

I have to say, when I read your articles, I feel like I’m getting the straight goods, a balanced perspective and truth-based. Thank you for this.

Neolithic
19h

Excellent writing. I am so pleased to hear that rational people in Alberta are understating what this mean in terms of Benefits (not that most Albertans are not rational, not trying to paint a negative picture, in all corners the loudest are the craziest). I agree that the real headline should be the grid tie in with BC, thats beyond enormous imo.

Three points I would make,

1)I agree with pushing back on the 600% increase screaming, but my understanding from reading is that effective prices will reach $130, which means that credits will trade at that level, I would think. I'm my reading TIER might go to the planned $170, but credits won't trade there.

2) I just wrote a sub stack on it, but I am not convinced there will be a pipeline to the Northwest coast. I think it is going to the Arctic. The MOU never says BC's coast or even Pacific, just a strategic deep water ports with access to Asia. I really hope, if this is true, it isn't treated as some big betrayal. Just like some groups have to frame Alberta as "the Problem", I know there are groups in Alberta who will put more focus on not getting to dunk on BC than focus on the actual tide water goal - even though this is the easier and, frankly plausible, pathway.

3)I think people who care about climate get the benefits of this. I think the "environmentalists" who are screaming are either just for the noise, as you say, or because they are against things like tailings that regular people don't understand and so they paint with the climate brush. But I have found the buzz on this climate betrayal very annoying.

Also, your numbering is thrown off FWI.

