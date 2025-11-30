Why this agreement is really about three pillars—market access, power and grid, and TIER—not a “600% carbon tax hike,” and what’s at stake if Alberta walks away.

By Clint Mason – Beyond the Barrel

This is a long one but it is very very important we all understand this, the future of Alberta and Canada depends on it. I hope you enjoy and find this informative.

I’m not a Liberal, and I’m not a Carney fan. I still don’t suddenly “trust Ottawa” because of one document.

As an Albertan, the last decade has given me plenty of reasons to be skeptical of federal Liberal politics. I understand why people here see Mark Carney’s name on anything and instinctively reach for the brake pedal. I feel a lot of that myself.

But I also care about whether Alberta and Canada have any real industrial future left—energy, manufacturing, grid, ports, and the projects that actually keep a country solvent. On that front, this Memorandum of Understanding is different enough that it deserves to be judged on what it actually does, not just on who signed it.

You don’t have to like Carney, or forgive the Liberals for the last ten years, to recognize that this deal moves several major federal roadblocks out of Alberta’s way and opens the door to things we’ve been demanding for a long time: a serious shot at tidewater, more power and grid capacity, recognition of TIER, and a retreat from the federal cap-and-regulate model.

Before we decide what to do with it, we need to set the noise aside and walk through the text from an Alberta point of view.

The noise machine versus the actual text

Before we get into the clauses, we need to talk about the “noise machine”—what it is, and where it’s coming from.

When I say “noise machine,” I’m talking about the swirl of hot takes, memes, outrage posts, and half-true talking points that flood your feed the moment a deal like this lands. It isn’t one group and it isn’t one ideology. It’s a pile-up of actors who, for very different reasons, benefit from maximum anger and minimum reading.

Some of that noise comes from professional environmental campaigns that have built their identity around Alberta being the villain. Some comes from partisan NDP and union channels that see any UCP deal as ammunition. Some comes from separatist influencers who need permanent outrage to keep their audiences engaged. Some is amplified—in ways that are not accidental—by foreign players who are quite happy to see Canada stuck in neutral, still buying their manufactured “green” hardware or their oil.

The common denominator isn’t ideology; it’s incentives. The noise machine doesn’t need to prove this MOU is good or bad on the facts. It just needs enough people furious, confused, or cynical that nobody bothers to read the thing.

If you scroll through social media right now, you’d think Alberta just signed a surrender document, not an energy and infrastructure framework.

On one side, you have environmental activists calling this “nation-betraying” and claiming it destroys Canada’s climate plan. On another, NDP-aligned voices and union accounts are selling it as proof Alberta is a rogue petro-state and that Danielle Smith handed everything to “Big Oil.” On the extreme flank, separatist influencers are screaming that this is a “600% carbon tax hike” and proof the Sovereignty Act failed.

Let’s deal with one simple number.

Under TIER, the official carbon price—the amount you pay into the fund if you don’t buy credits—is $95 per tonne today. The MOU says that minimum price will rise, over the next several years, to at least $130 per tonne. That is a 37% increase. You can be angry about that if you want, but that’s the real policy move.

Yes, credits and offsets inside the system often trade at a discount to that benchmark. They have to—otherwise a company would just pay straight into the fund. But that doesn’t change the basic reality: the benchmark is moving from $95 to $130. Calling that a “600% increase” is not honest math; it’s theatre.

And theatre is useful if your goal is to make sure people never get to the next question:

What does this deal actually do—for Alberta, for Canada, and for the industries that still keep the lights on?

headline: “The noise machine doesn’t care if you’ve read the MOU.

[Figure 1: The noise machine – four actors surrounding the MOU ”

Who actually benefits if Alberta walks away?

People can disagree in good faith about this agreement. That’s normal. But there are also groups whose interests are clearly served if Alberta fails to make this work. They fall into several overlapping clusters.

Environmental campaigners who need Alberta as a permanent villain There are environmentalists who genuinely believe no new oil and gas projects should happen anywhere. You can disagree with them, but at least they are consistent. Then there’s the professional activist machinery whose fundraising model depends on having a permanent villain. For the last decade, Alberta oil has been that villain of choice. A new pipeline to Asia, backed by large-scale CCUS and a tougher industrial carbon regime, is a nightmare for that storyline: it makes Alberta look like a jurisdiction that is actually solving the policy puzzle instead of dodging it. If Alberta can legitimately say: “We are cutting methane. We are deploying CCUS at industrial scale. We have diversified away from total dependence on the U.S. market.” —then the old “dirty Alberta” caricature starts to crack. The MOU moves in exactly that direction: stronger TIER, real methane cuts, a huge CCUS system, and a path to an Asia-facing pipeline. If your political and financial identity is built on “Alberta is the bad guy,” you cannot afford to acknowledge that. Partisan NDP and union actors who see an opening to wound the UCP The second camp is straightforward: partisan politics. The Alberta NDP and aligned unions want the UCP government gone. They need wedge issues that can mobilize their base in Edmonton, Calgary, and among younger voters. A complex, mixed deal that strengthens Alberta’s hand doesn’t help them nearly as much as a simple narrative: “Smith sold out Alberta workers and the climate.” You are not going to hear from that side that Ottawa has just walked away from a federal oil and gas emissions cap in exchange for a tougher TIER system that Alberta designs and administers. You are not going to hear that the industrial carbon money stays here and is recycled into Alberta-based projects instead of disappearing into a generic federal pool. You are not going to hear that a successful pipeline and CCUS build-out means hundreds of thousands of man-hours for skilled trades, fabrication shops, and energy workers. It is much easier—and more politically useful—to shout about “600% carbon tax increases” and “secret deals” than to explain how a 37% benchmark increase, combined with better recycling rules, can actually drive investment and jobs in Alberta. Separatist influencers who need permanent outrage On the other flank are Alberta separatists and the ecosystem of accounts orbiting them. For many, this is a business model. Their revenue—merch, subscriptions, donations—depends on permanent outrage. The thesis has to be that Canada is hopeless and unfixable, that Ottawa will always mistreat Alberta, and that every interaction with the federal government is an existential betrayal. A deal that actually improves Alberta’s leverage is awkward for that worldview. If your core product is “separate now or never,” you can’t admit that scrapping the cap, suspending CER in Alberta, and elevating TIER are real wins. So you grab one line—“TIER to $130/tonne”—rip it out of context, and inflate it into a fantasy “600% increase” to keep people furious. The point is not to explain what TIER is or how the fund works. The point is to keep the audience convinced that any engagement with Ottawa is surrender. The math doesn’t matter. The mood does. Foreign actors and the NGO ecosystem who benefit from a weak, divided Canada The next cluster is the one people get uncomfortable talking about, but we should. China and the major Middle Eastern exporters are not in the same position, but they both benefit in different ways from a divided, disorganized Canada. If you sit in Beijing, your primary game isn’t defending oil exports. China is a massive importer of oil and gas. Its strategic play is to dominate the manufacturing and supply-chain side of the “transition”: solar panels, wind components, batteries, EV supply chains, grid hardware. A Canada that is internally divided, that struggles to build transmission and baseload power, and that can’t settle on a stable long-term energy framework is a Canada that will buy more of that hardware on someone else’s terms. If we spend the next decade fighting ourselves over pipelines, power plants, interties, and nuclear instead of executing on them, that chaos makes us a better customer, not a competitor. If you sit in Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, or Kuwait City, your calculus is different. You are a huge supplier of crude into Asia. Your entire fiscal stability depends on long-term oil exports. A stable, reliable Canadian pipeline delivering heavy barrels to the Pacific—with short, safe shipping routes to Asian refineries—is a direct competitive threat to your market share. Every barrel Asia can buy from a friendly, rule-of-law democracy on the other side of the Pacific is a barrel that might eventually displace yours. For a major Middle Eastern producer, the dream scenario is simple: Canada stays landlocked, politically unstable on energy, and perceived as an unreliable or constrained supplier. In that world, Asian buyers have fewer options and you hold the cards. You don’t need a smoking-gun memo that says, “Sabotage Alberta.” You just need to quietly amplify anything that keeps a potential competitor from stabilizing and building infrastructure. That doesn’t mean every critic of the MOU is a foreign stooge. It means the information environment we’re operating in is not neutral. Some of the loudest, most extreme messages you see online may be boosted by people who very much like the idea of Alberta losing this opportunity. Alberta’s public inquiry into anti-Alberta energy campaigns found that Canadian environmental organizations had received roughly $1.3 billion in foreign funding between 2003 and 2019, much of it directed at “tar sands” and pipeline campaigns. While philanthropies are entitled to fund causes they believe in, it is simply dishonest to pretend this is all spontaneous grassroots resistance. Some of the “Indigenous-led” anti-pipeline campaigns that get held up in press releases are, in practice, political projects wired into that same foreign-funded NGO ecosystem, even when nearby elected First Nations governments have signed benefit agreements or are seeking equity stakes in the very projects being opposed. Just as importantly, many Indigenous communities are openly in favour of these projects, but their voices are routinely sidelined or ignored in favour of the clickbait headlines of outrage and indignation. The B.C. NDP’s coastal politics and anti-industry incentives There’s one more political player in this story: the B.C. NDP government. On paper, a safe, tightly regulated bitumen pipeline and export corridor to a northern B.C. deep-water port should be a massive opportunity for that province: construction jobs, long-term port traffic, spin-off petrochemical and refinery projects, steel, fabrication, shipyard work. Properly built and regulated, the risk profile for modern double-hulled tankers with tugs, pilots, escort protocols and routing rules is extremely low—Canada already handles tens of thousands of large tanker and cargo transits safely every year on the East Coast under similar or tougher conditions. The safeguards designed for the Pacific are not casual. And yet, B.C.’s NDP leadership has planted itself firmly in the “over my dead body” camp on Alberta heavy crude to the north coast. That posture is not primarily about a sober risk–reward analysis of a well-regulated corridor. It’s about the coalition that keeps them in power. The modern B.C. NDP relies heavily on a blend of urban and coastal climate voters, public-sector unions, and environmental NGO networks for fundraising, volunteers, and political legitimacy. Those same networks have spent years framing any new oil export capacity as a planetary crime and any tanker traffic on the north coast as an existential threat, regardless of the safeguards. That stance is increasingly out of step with public opinion: recent polling shows a clear majority of British Columbians support responsible resource development and pipeline projects when strong safety and environmental rules are in place. But saying yes to a northern bitumen pipeline would blow a hole in the activist narrative—and in the fundraising machine built around it. At the same time, the B.C. government has made permitting and approvals so slow and uncertain that key industries—mining, energy, even softwood lumber—have been throttled. When you make it nearly impossible to build mills, plants, and large projects at home, it becomes politically convenient to frame “no new pipelines” as environmental virtue instead of one more lost industrial opportunity. It plays well with parts of their base, even if it means walking away from tens or hundreds of billions in long-term economic potential for northern B.C. and coastal communities. None of that means every British Columbian opposes heavy crude exports, or that every concern about marine safety is illegitimate. It does mean that when you see the B.C. NDP screaming that this deal is a disaster for their coast, you should understand the incentives: they are defending a political and fundraising model tied to anti-energy activism at least as much as they are defending jobs and long-term prosperity in their own province. All of which makes it even more important to understand the core engines at the centre of this deal: three big pillars—market access, power and grid, and industrial carbon policy—with TIER as the backbone on that third pillar. headline: “Not everyone wants this to work.”]

Figure 2: Five “bad actor” clusters around Alberta

How TIER actually works—and why it’s different from Ottawa’s approach

To understand why this agreement matters, you need to understand TIER itself: what it is, how the money flows, and why it is fundamentally different from federal cap-and-trade or consumer carbon taxes. TIER is not the only pillar of this deal, but it is the core engine on the industrial carbon side—the piece that replaces a federal cap with a system Alberta designs and runs.

TIER (Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction) is Alberta’s industrial carbon system. It is a closed loop that operates inside the province. It is not a consumer-based tax. It does not charge households at the pump or on their home heating bill. It is funded by large industrial facilities when they miss their performance targets.

At a basic level:

Large emitters are given performance benchmarks. Each facility or sector gets a benchmark based on emissions intensity. If you perform better than your benchmark, you generate credits. If you perform worse, you have an obligation. If you’re over your benchmark, you have three options: – Improve your operations and reduce emissions; – Buy credits or offsets from others (at a discount to the benchmark); – Or pay into the TIER fund at the full benchmark price (currently $95/tonne, moving over the next several years to $130/tonne). Credits trade below the benchmark on purpose. If credits or offsets were priced at or above the benchmark, nobody would buy them—they’d just pay straight into the fund. The discount is the incentive to invest in and generate reductions early. TIER covers far more than just oil and gas. It applies across Alberta’s industrial base: petrochemicals, fertilizers, cement and concrete, power generation, and other large manufacturing operations. Those sectors have quietly been doing what the system was designed to force: – driving down emissions per tonne of product, – upgrading equipment and processes, and – reducing their net TIER penalties over time as they improve. In many of these industries, a mix of efficiency gains, fuel switching, and new technology means both total emissions and per-unit carbon costs are already trending down—not because Ottawa ordered it, but because the economics inside TIER reward performance. When companies pay into the fund, that money stays in Alberta. Those dollars go into the TIER fund, which the province uses to co-fund industrial projects that reduce emissions and improve competitiveness: – CCUS hubs, pipelines, and sequestration; – Methane reduction and gas conservation; – Upgrades to industrial processes, heat recovery, and efficiency; – New technology that cuts emissions per unit of output. None of that comes directly out of the average household’s pocket. It is compliance money from large emitters, reinvested into Alberta projects. Those projects create jobs and future tax base. Every TIER dollar spent on a pipeline, a sequestration hub, a new plant, or a retrofit translates into engineering work, fabrication, construction, and long-term operating jobs in Alberta. Successful projects lower emissions intensity, which reduces future TIER costs. As facilities decarbonize, they need fewer credits and make fewer fund payments. The system rewards improvement. Over time, the loop is: emissions → TIER payments → Alberta projects → lower emissions → fewer TIER payments. Visualize it as a loop: EMITTERS → (over benchmark) → TIER OBLIGATION → either buy CREDITS (discount) or pay FUND (full price) → TIER FUND collects money → ALBERTA PROJECTS: CCUS, methane, petrochemical upgrades, fertilizer, cement, power → JOBS + LOWER EMISSIONS → LOWER INTENSITY at facilities → FEWER FUTURE OBLIGATIONS per unit of production. That is why TIER, if designed properly, is not just a punishment tool. It’s an industrial policy lever: it pushes emitters across multiple sectors to either improve performance or help fund the projects that will. Now compare that to Ottawa’s approach: – Federal cap-and-trade or output-based systems operate at a national level, with Ottawa in control of the money flows and design. – The federal consumer carbon tax (fuel charge) pulls money out of household and small-business pockets at the pump and on bills. Some of it is rebated, but it does not directly build Alberta-based industrial projects or infrastructure. – In practice, for Alberta, that has meant a lot of wealth expiry: money leaving the province in taxes and compliance costs, without a clear, visible return in the form of upgraded plants, CCUS hubs, or new baseload power here. TIER, when run properly, is the opposite: a largely closed industrial loop that keeps the money in Alberta and uses it to modernize our energy and industrial base—oil and gas, petrochemicals, fertilizers, cement, and power. It is an industrial compliance system, not a broad consumer-based tax. Any impact on households is indirect, through the cost structure of fuel, power, fertilizer, and materials, rather than a blunt surcharge at the pump. Under this MOU, it becomes the main backbone of climate policy for heavy industry and electricity in Alberta, instead of a federal cap and federal CER.

headline: “TIER keeps the carbon dollars working in Alberta.”

Figure 3: Circular TIER loop

Myths and facts about TIER

Because the confusion is so loud, it’s worth clearing up a few basic myths.

Myth #1: “This is just another carbon tax on regular people.”

Fact: TIER is not a consumer carbon tax. It doesn’t show up on your gas receipt or home heating bill. It applies to large industrial emitters, tied to performance benchmarks, and is funded by those emitters when they miss their targets.

Myth #2: “TIER only hits oil and gas.”

Fact: Oil and gas are a major part of it, but TIER also covers petrochemical plants, fertilizer producers, cement and concrete manufacturing, power stations, and other large industrial facilities. Those sectors are already improving their emissions intensity under TIER.

Myth #3: “The money just disappears into government coffers.”

Fact: TIER payments go into a dedicated fund that is used for Alberta-based projects that cut emissions and improve industrial competitiveness—CCUS hubs, methane reduction, industrial upgrades, and new technology. If a government ever stopped doing that and started treating TIER as general revenue, that wouldn’t be “how TIER works”; it would be a political choice that broke the basic rule of the system.

headline: “TIER hits emitters, not your gas bill.

Figure 4: Three myths vs three facts, ”

Where TIER money actually goes – concrete examples

If you want to see what this looks like on the ground, think in terms of sectors and project types:

– Oil and gas production and processing

– CCUS capture units at upgraders and refineries

– Gas conservation at batteries and gas plants

– Electrified or more efficient compression

– Petrochemicals

– Heat recovery systems in crackers and reformers

– Process optimization and fuel switching

– Integration with shared CCUS pipelines and hubs

– Fertilizer production

– Ammonia and urea plant efficiency projects

– Nitrous oxide reduction technologies

– Integration into carbon capture and storage

– Cement and concrete

– Kiln upgrades and alternative fuel use

– Clinker substitution and low-carbon cement blends

– Future integration with CO₂ capture at cement plants

– Power generation

– Gas-plant efficiency and repowering

– CO₂ capture units on large thermal plants

– Grid-scale storage pilots paired with firm generation

Every one of those project categories represents engineering jobs, fabrication and construction work, and long-term operating roles in Alberta. That’s the difference between a consumer-facing tax that drains spending power and an industrial system that, if run properly, recycles compliance dollars into real assets and future productivity.

headline: “From penalties to projects and paycheques

Figure 5: Sector wheel of TIER-funded projects, .”

What the MOU actually does – an Alberta read-through

With that foundation, here’s what the agreement actually sets out to do.

First, the preamble quietly admits what everyone in the real economy already knows: Canada needs to build things again.

The document’s objectives are to:

– Increase Alberta oil and gas production to hit export and national-security goals, while driving emissions intensity down to “best in class” by 2050.

– Increase electrical generation on Alberta’s grid—including enough power for big AI data centres—while targeting net-zero in the power sector by 2050.

– Create electricity and energy policies that balance affordability, grid stability, and competitiveness so private capital will invest here.

– Reduce regulatory overlap and duplication so projects can get approved in roughly two years instead of languishing for a decade.

From an Alberta perspective, that is a written admission of reality: demand isn’t going away, our grid is under-built, capital is mobile, and if we keep smothering projects in process, the country will get poorer.

Four flagship project families

The MOU then anchors everything around four big project families:

A new bitumen pipeline to a deep-water Pacific port – At least 1 million barrels per day. – Privately financed, with Indigenous co-ownership. – Route prioritizing Asian market access. – Alberta to file a formal application to the federal Major Projects Office by July 1, 2026. This is the shot at finally breaking near-total reliance on U.S. buyers and giving Alberta heavy barrels direct access to Asia. Pathways – a large-scale CCUS system – Designed to make Alberta oil among the lowest-carbon heavy barrels in the world. – Legally and politically tied to the pipeline: no pipe without CCUS, no CCUS without a path to market. Thousands of megawatts of AI-class data-centre power – Much of it dedicated to “sovereign” cloud capacity for Canada and allies. – Requires serious new generation and a credible, stable power policy, not slogans. Big transmission interties with B.C. and Saskatchewan – To move low-carbon power around the West. – To support oil, LNG, critical minerals, agriculture, data centres and CCUS. – To turn the western grid into an integrated system instead of three isolated islands. Taken together, those four pieces—pipe, CCUS, compute power, interties—are the backbone of the deal.

headline: “Pipe, power, capture, compute.

Figure 6: Four-pillar graphic

Why an Asia-facing pipeline actually matters

For decades, Alberta’s crude has been overwhelmingly captive to one buyer: the United States. Even with Trans Mountain Expansion, our main tidewater access is still ultimately tied into U.S. and Pacific Northwest markets, with pricing power heavily influenced by American refineries and policy.

A true Asia-facing pipeline changes that equation.

– Shipping distance: From a northern B.C. port to North Asian refineries is a relatively short, efficient tanker run compared to many Middle Eastern routes. That matters when bunker costs, shipping times, and reliability are in play.

– Market diversification: Instead of being almost entirely price-takers off U.S. demand and refinery capacity, Alberta producers would have a direct line into multiple Asian buyers who are trying to balance energy security, price, and carbon intensity.

– Carbon-intensity competition: In a world where more refineries and governments care about emissions per barrel, a CCUS-backed Canadian heavy barrel can credibly claim to be among the lowest-intensity options in its class. That is a direct competitive shot at some of the higher-intensity supply feeding Asia today.

– Strategic leverage: When you only have one buyer, they set the terms. When you can swing barrels between U.S. and Asian markets, you have leverage. It doesn’t mean we suddenly dictate prices. It does mean we’re no longer entirely dependent on one customer’s policies and politics.

That is why a Pacific bitumen line tied to Pathways is such a threat to existing suppliers—and why anyone who benefits from Canada staying landlocked is quite happy to see us tie ourselves in knots over this MOU.

my caption

[Figure 7: Figure 7 – Why Asian Buyers Benefit from Canadian Barrels

Canada offers three strategic advantages over Russian and Middle Eastern supply: it is a stable, rule-of-law democracy with reliable contracts, it has short and tightly regulated tanker routes across the northern Pacific, and every barrel purchased from Canada displaces barrels from aggressive or unstable regimes such as Russia and Iran.]

What Alberta is committing to

Alberta commits to:

– Act as the formal proponent for the new bitumen pipeline under the Building Canada Act, instead of leaving it solely to a private company.

– Use the Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corporation to backstop Indigenous equity in the pipeline and potentially in Pathways.

– Extend the Alberta Carbon Capture Incentive Program (ACCIP) and build out sequestration permitting, worker training, and CCUS export capability.

– Create a policy framework by mid-2026 to attract big data-centre investments and secure sovereign computing capacity.

– Develop a nuclear generation strategy with Canada, targeting competitive nuclear power feeding Alberta and interconnected markets by 2050.

– Work with Canada and B.C. to expand intertie capacity so low-carbon power can move where it’s needed.

– Ensure B.C. shares in the economic upside from the pipeline so there is something in it for them beyond risk.

That is Alberta stepping up to lead on the core infrastructure we say we want: pipes, power, CCUS, Indigenous equity, and a real industrial plan.

What Ottawa is trading away

On the federal side, the shifts are substantial:

– No oil and gas emissions cap. Ottawa commits not to implement it.

– Clean Electricity Regulations suspended in Alberta, and kept in abeyance here if a TIER-based power deal is struck by April 1, 2026. In practice: the 2035 net-zero power rules are shelved here and replaced with a system we design.

– The bitumen pipeline is recognized as a project of national interest and gets access to Major Projects Office fast-tracking under the Building Canada Act.

– If the pipeline is approved with Indigenous co-ownership and benefits, Ottawa commits to enabling bitumen exports from a northern B.C. deep-water port, including by adjusting the Oil Tanker Moratorium Act if necessary—a tanker-ban carve-out.

– Federal tax supports for large-scale CCUS are extended, including where linked to enhanced oil recovery, to make Pathways bankable.

– Ottawa commits to work with Alberta on policy supports for nuclear, CCUS and storage so we can decarbonize the grid without sacrificing reliability and affordability.

– Competition Act amendments are promised to dial back “greenwashing” provisions that have been chilling legitimate climate-related investment and disclosure.

– There is a formal commitment to good-faith consultation with Alberta on future measures that hit our industries, instead of unilateral ambushes.

In plain English: Ottawa is shelving two of its biggest blunt instruments (the cap and CER in Alberta), softening others, and formally elevating TIER in exchange for a tougher, more credible provincial system plus the big projects.

The “seven of nine”

Earlier, the Alberta government highlighted a set of “bad laws” and federal policies that were strangling energy investment. Stripped to essentials, that list included:

– The proposed oil and gas emissions cap.

– The Clean Electricity Regulations.

– The tanker ban (C-48) on northern B.C.

– The Impact Assessment Act (C-69) in its pipeline-killing form.

– Ottawa-designed methane regulations.

– Federal control over industrial carbon design.

– “Greenwashing” rules in the Competition Act that weaponized climate speech.

Lined up against that list, this MOU:

kills the oil and gas emissions cap; suspends CER in Alberta and puts them on a path to TIER-based replacement here; opens a path to a tanker-ban carve-out for a northern bitumen pipeline; commits to a single, cooperative impact-assessment process with a two-year target, blunting the worst C-69 duplication; pushes federal methane control into an Alberta equivalency agreement with clear performance targets; formally elevates TIER as the main industrial system in Alberta instead of a federally dictated design; promises amendments to the Competition Act to reduce greenwashing-rule overreach. Two big federal levers remain largely untouched: the national consumer fuel charge and the Clean Fuel Regulations. Those are separate fights. But it is fair to say that seven of the nine main tools Alberta objected to have been scrapped, suspended here, or materially blunted by this deal.

headline: “Seven of nine Ottawa roadblocks are gone or blunted

Figure 8: 3×3 grid of federal levers

The nuclear and grid piece – the quiet backbone

It’s easy to focus on the pipeline and the cap. But for Alberta’s long-term future, the nuclear and grid commitments may matter just as much.

The agreement commits Alberta and Canada to:

– work together on a nuclear generation strategy so that by 2050, nuclear power is a real, competitive part of Alberta’s grid and the broader western grid;

– significantly expand intertie capacity between Alberta, B.C., and Saskatchewan so low-carbon power can move across borders and support industry where it’s needed;

– design power policy around affordability, reliability, and competitiveness—not just abstract emissions targets.

For years, the federal conversation has been: shut down coal, phase out gas, throw wind and solar at the problem, and hope storage and imports fill the gap. Alberta, with more than 80% of its power currently coming from fossil fuels, knows that does not work at the scale and pace Ottawa was demanding.

Nuclear and interties are the grown-up answer. They take time, but they are exactly what a province like ours needs if we’re going to:

– electrify more of the economy,

– host AI-class data centres,

– run CCUS compressors, and

– still keep bills tolerable and the lights on when the wind dies and the sun is down.

headline: “You don’t run AI and CCUS on wishful thinking

Figure 9: Future Alberta power stack

What happens if Alberta walks away?

It’s worth being blunt about the alternative.

If Alberta tears this agreement up and walks away on principle, the likely outcome is not a stronger bargaining position. It’s a reversion to the status quo we’ve been complaining about for years:

– The federal oil and gas emissions cap comes back onto the table, with Ottawa free to repackage and reimpose it.

– The Clean Electricity Regulations, including the 2035 net-zero power requirements, apply in full force to Alberta.

– The tanker ban remains untouched, with no formal path to a northern B.C. carve-out for bitumen exports.

– There is no recognition of TIER as the main industrial carbon system; Ottawa is free to tighten its own rules and claim “insufficient equivalency.”

– Timelines on Pathways and CCUS drift, because there is no longer a national-interest framework tying them to a pipeline and a coherent carbon policy.

– Nuclear and intertie cooperation revert to slow, piecemeal discussions, with no binding commitment to build the backbone power infrastructure we need.

In other words: we go back to being landlocked, over-regulated from Ottawa, and underpowered—while global demand for what we produce does not go away. That is the baseline against which this MOU should be judged.

headline: “One path back to the old choke points.

Figure 10: Forked road

What a sane Alberta response looks like

So where does this leave us?

We have three broad choices:

Rage and reject—walk away on principle because Carney’s name is on the letterhead and “Liberal” is printed at the top. Blindly cheer—declare victory and stop paying attention while the details are written. Engage with eyes open—treat the MOU as a framework we can shape, police, and use to our advantage. A sane Alberta response looks like this: – Acknowledge openly that the emissions cap is gone, CER are suspended here, TIER has been elevated, nuclear and interties are on the table, and a path to tidewater has at least been reopened. – Demand maximum transparency for every follow-on law, regulation, and tax credit that flows from this deal. No free passes. Read the fine print. – Insist that TIER revenue recycling is clear, audited, and Alberta-focused—funding real industrial decarbonization and productivity projects here, not vanity projects. – Hold Pathways and industry to written timelines and performance targets, with consequences if they fail after accepting public support. – Treat the nuclear file and intertie design as central economic infrastructure, not an afterthought. – Call out the nonsense—the fake 600% math, the memes that collapse complex trade-offs into single-word insults, and the deliberate disinformation clearly aimed at destabilizing the province and the country.

headline: “Rage, sleepwalk, or negotiate hard

Figure 11: Three-path diagram

Why the noise is the real threat

From an Alberta-first perspective, the danger isn’t that people disagree about the MOU. That’s normal and healthy.

The danger is when basic facts are drowned out by memes and rage:

– when the difference between a 37% increase and a “600%” claim is waved away because it fits the mood;

– when legitimate debate over details—Pathways oversight, Indigenous consent, B.C.’s role, how TIER revenues are recycled—is replaced by slogans like “traitor,” “climate arsonist,” “sellout to Ottawa,” and “separate now or never”;

– when the province gets so wrapped up in performative outrage that we blow a real strategic opportunity out of spite.

The real threat to Alberta right now is not an industrial carbon price moving from $95 to $130 while funding our own projects and infrastructure. The real threat is an information war in which the loudest actors—environmental campaigners who need a villain, partisan machines who need a wedge, separatists who need endless outrage, and foreign interests who benefit from our failure—all push us toward the same outcome: paralysis, division, and another decade of being bottled up.

I’m not asking anyone to suddenly trust Mark Carney or the Liberal Party. I don’t. I am saying this:

If we let the noise machine blow this up before we even finish reading it, it won’t be Ottawa that destroys this opportunity.

We’ll have done it ourselves—and the people cheering loudest will be sitting in other capitals, selling us their solar panels, selling Asia their oil, and quietly thanking us for once again choosing anger over execution instead of doing the hard, grown-up work of building.

Despite my deep mistrust of federal Liberal policy, I believe Danielle Smith has with Mark Carney may have just secured one of the most important, genuinely country-changing opportunities in modern Canadian history—a chance for Alberta, and then Canada, to rebuild itself as an industrial superpower if we shut down the foreign-funded noise, lock this deal into law, and refuse to throw away an industrial rebirth out of anger, emotion, or manufactured outrage.

