By Clint Mason | October 2025

Share

Line chart showing MSCI Commodity Producers Index (white) vs. WTI Crude Price (blue), 2005–2025. Source: Crescat Capital / Bloomberg]

While Ottawa clings to paper growth and green illusions, Alberta is focused on something far more tangible — pipe to tidewater. It’s building export capacity and getting ready for the energy snapback the rest of the country pretends isn’t coming.

One chart explains it better than any policy briefing.

It’s not flashy. It’s not new. But it’s being ignored — and that’s a mistake.

The chart compares two lines:

- The MSCI ACWI Commodity Producers Index (white), which tracks the total return of global oil, gas, and resource companies.

- The WTI Crude Oil Price (blue), the benchmark U.S. crude price.

For 20 years, these two moved together. When oil went up, producers went up. When oil fell, they fell.

But since 2022, something has broken. Oil prices have sagged back toward $60. Producers have surged to all-time highs. The gap between them has never been wider.

And that gap is trying to tell us something.

### The Divergence That Shouldn’t Exist

Since 2022, WTI crude has drifted back toward $60 a barrel — pricing in softness, recession fears, and a supposedly well-supplied market.

Yet commodity producers have broken free. They’ve surged to all-time highs. The spread between the two has never been wider — and it defies historical logic.

One of two things must be true:

- Either producer valuations are delusional — and due for a crash,

- Or oil is being artificially held down — and the snapback will be sharp.

The market doesn’t usually misprice both. One side is wrong. The question is which.

Why Producers Are Still Climbing

This isn’t a speculative bubble. It’s a structural repricing.

Over the last decade, commodity producers have quietly reshaped themselves:

- They’ve diversified — adding LNG, copper, uranium, and coal to their cash flow mix.

- They’ve cleaned up their balance sheets — with leaner structures and disciplined capex.

- They’re returning record capital — through dividends, buybacks, and debt paydowns.

Even at $60 oil, many of these companies are printing money. They’ve reduced breakevens, trimmed fat, and shifted from growth-at-all-costs to cash flow machines.

But fundamentals aren’t the only driver.

Investors see what’s coming. The equities are pricing in something the futures curve refuses to: higher oil ahead.

Why WTI Is Being Held Down

Today’s oil price doesn’t reflect supply and demand. It reflects politics, psychology, and paper games.

The U.S. offloaded over 200 million barrels from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve in 2022–2023 — an artificial flood that masked true scarcity.

At the same time, hedge funds and algorithmic traders have piled into short futures positions, distorting the price signal. Many trade oil like a macro instrument, not a barrel of physical supply.

Add to that high interest rates, a strong dollar, and persistent recession fear — and you’ve got a pricing environment shaped more by headlines than inventory sheets.

But none of that changes what’s physically happening:

- Global crude inventories are near multi-year lows

- U.S. shale growth is flattening

- OPEC+ remains disciplined on cuts

- And demand — especially from India and Southeast Asia — continues to rise steadily

The setup is textbook: paper price disconnected from physical fundamentals.

What Happens When Paper Diverges From Physical Reality

This isn’t the first time the oil price has lied.

In the early 2000s, a similar divergence opened. Producers rose before prices did. Within two years, WTI surged from $30 to over $100 as physical markets pulled the price back to reality.

Post-2008, we saw it again. Stimulus drove demand, but supply stayed tight. Prices spiked. Even in 2021–22, oil rallied from a negative print to $120 in under 24 months.

Today’s setup is arguably more explosive — not just because demand is strong, but because supply is broken.

Global upstream capital investment is still 40–60% below 2014 levels in real terms. The industry has spent a decade shrinking. When the world finally calls for more oil, the system won’t respond — because the tools, people, and projects aren’t there.

That’s when oil doesn’t just recover. It overshoots.

And this time, the overshoot won’t be limited by service capacity — because that’s breaking too.

Why This Overshoot Will Be Deeper — and Harder to Contain

In a normal cycle, prices recover. In an underbuilt, underfunded, hollowed-out system — they surge.

And this time, the market isn’t just underbuilt. It’s unprepared at every level.

Supply is no longer elastic

In the shale boom era, rigs could be stood up in weeks. Crews were ready. Capital was available.

That’s over.

- U.S. rig counts are down

- Frack spreads are shrinking

- The workforce is aging or gone

- Permitting is slower than ever

- Fabrication shops are shuttered or backlogged 12–16 weeks

Even if prices ripped tomorrow, the industry couldn’t surge production. The capability just isn’t there.

Capex cycles lag by years

From final investment decision to first oil takes 2–5 years onshore — and 7–10 years offshore.

And producers haven’t been investing. Upstream capital expenditures are still 40–60% below their 2014 peaks. Projects haven’t even started.

So when demand bites, supply won’t respond. There’s no slack in the system. Price becomes the only pressure valve.

Speculators are underweight — until they’re not

Hedge funds, algos, and institutional allocators have massively underweighted energy. It’s still one of the smallest sectors in the S&P by weight.

But once momentum flips, they’ll chase.

Historically, when energy turns, capital floods back in — fast. That creates a flywheel:

- Short squeezes

- Fund rotations

- Momentum-driven positioning

And that’s what pushes prices above fundamentals.

Share

Services are the choke point now

Even if operators wanted to scale, the services sector can’t deliver:

- Frack crews are down

- Experienced drillers have exited

- Offshore rigs are booked out years ahead

- Canadian tool and component shops are running lean

When operators finally get the signal to drill, they can’t. The system chokes. That’s when price doesn’t just rise — it surges.

Strategic Implications — Alberta Is Holding the Strongest Hand

For investors, policy makers, and producers — the divergence between oil prices and commodity equities isn’t noise. It’s signal.

It means the smart capital has already moved.

It means the price is lying — and the market knows it.

It means the reversion isn’t just likely — it’s already underway.

And for Canada, it means one thing: Alberta is positioned to win.

Alberta’s producers have:

- Cut costs

- Diversified their revenue streams

- Locked in downside hedges

- Strengthened balance sheets

When oil catches up — and it will — they’ll see:

- Margin expansion

- Cash flow spikes

- Record royalty flows to the province

But the bigger question is: Will Ottawa let it happen?

The real risk isn’t that prices stay low. It’s that Canada fails to act on what’s coming. That it keeps throttling infrastructure. Keeps freezing capital. Keeps exporting opportunity to foreign producers while our own system waits behind a regulatory bottleneck.

Final Thought — This Isn’t a Forecast. It’s a Pattern.

The world has underinvested. The price is distorted. And the upstream ecosystem is depleted from the bottom up.

When oil corrects — whether from a geopolitical shock, demand surprise, or simple fundamentals — it won’t drift back to $85.

It will blow through it.

That’s not an opinion. That’s what happens every time the world forgets how long it takes to build a barrel of oil.

And this time, Alberta won’t just be participating — it could be leading.

All it needs is room to run.