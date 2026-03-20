Clint Mason

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Kevin 🇨🇦
Mar 20

Good writing. Critical thinking remains as our most important asset in navigating these increasingly turbulent times, especially in relation to social media and, unfortunately, to an increasingly biased mainstream media (both right and left). My question at this point: is the younger generation learning this crucial skill?

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