Energy warfare, strategic exhaustion, and the return of resource conflict

By Clint Mason

Beyond the Barrel

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For years, much of the Western world behaved as though energy security had been solved.

Oil shocks were treated as temporary interruptions. Gas shortages were seen as manageable. Strategic reserves, military deterrence, and global trade were assumed to be enough to absorb almost any disruption.

That assumption is failing.

What is replacing it is a harsher reality: energy is once again becoming a central instrument of conflict. Iran has shown a willingness to target energy infrastructure and shipping routes, and disruption in and around the Strait of Hormuz does not stay local. Reuters reports that shipping west of the strait has been severely disrupted and that about one-fifth of the world’s oil passes through it, which is why instability there quickly feeds into freight, insurance, inventory strategy, and global pricing.

What makes this more dangerous is that many of the world’s largest reserve holders are not clean replacement levers in a crisis.

Major Gulf exporters are directly exposed to attack and shipping disruption. Venezuela may recover some output, but it still faces infrastructure, investment, and political constraints. Canada has enormous reserves, but years of pipeline fights, export bottlenecks, and regulatory delay have limited how quickly additional barrels can reach world markets. The United States remains a giant producer, but it is not a frictionless swing supplier capable of instantly replacing a major Middle East outage.

That leaves Russia as the one major reserve-and-capacity lever still partly available to the market, but sanctions make those barrels more constrained, more circuitous, and more politically costly. Worse, every rise in oil prices strengthens Moscow’s revenue base and, with it, the financial capacity of a regime that continues to threaten European stability through its war against Ukraine. Reuters reports that Russian oil-product exports continue through ship-to-ship transfers in the Mediterranean and Atlantic despite sanctions and tanker constraints.

Europe remains particularly exposed.

It has reduced some vulnerabilities, but it is still highly sensitive to severe external energy shocks. In a prolonged disruption, the pressure does not fall on households alone. It falls on industrial competitiveness, political cohesion, and military readiness at the same time. Reuters reports that EU leaders are already calling for a moratorium on strikes against energy and water infrastructure, while also backing stronger maritime-security efforts and freedom-of-navigation measures tied to Hormuz.

The United States is stronger, but not insulated.

It still feels global oil prices domestically and still depends on critical infrastructure vulnerable to physical or digital disruption. Washington can punish states and degrade conventional capacity, but suppressing proxy, cyber, and insurgent threats over time is far harder and more expensive. That is where the risk of strategic drift begins: tactical success without durable resolution.

And that weakness is not only military. It is relational.

There is a harder question beneath all of this: how much of the current hesitation among U.S. allies is about capacity, and how much is about trust? Over the past several years, U.S. policy has often mixed pressure with unpredictability. Reuters reported that EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said Europe has adapted to what it sees as growing unpredictability in U.S. foreign policy, while also emphasizing de-escalation and showing little appetite to widen Europe’s military role in Hormuz.

That has consequences beyond diplomacy. As allies hedge more and rely less automatically on Washington, space opens for other powers to deepen influence through trade, credit, infrastructure, and reconstruction finance rather than direct military force.

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China’s role is quieter but no less important.

It does not need to control events to benefit from them. If others burn military and financial capital while Beijing preserves flexibility, secures discounted supply, and later finances reconstruction, its relative leverage rises. The point is not conspiracy. It is incentive. This is how economic power and strategic influence accumulate: not always through gunships or direct confrontation, but by becoming the creditor, the builder, the buyer, and, over time, the stabilizer others increasingly depend on.

North American vulnerability remains part of this wider picture.

Public reporting does not prove a vast hidden network poised to strike energy infrastructure. It does, however, show enough Iran-linked threat activity and active monitoring to shift the serious question away from simple existence and toward scale, capability, and potential targeting. Reuters reported on March 2 that a U.S. intelligence assessment warned Iran and its proxies could launch targeted attacks against the United States, while judging large-scale physical attacks unlikely. That supports treating this as a real risk environment, not a settled operational certainty.

From a strategic standpoint, North American energy assets would be highly relevant in any campaign designed to widen energy insecurity beyond the Gulf. Cyber operations are the clearest near-term risk because they require less visibility, less logistics, and less attribution than physical attacks. Iran would also not be the only actor likely to see opportunity in a period of Western distraction and infrastructure stress. Canada’s Cyber Centre says China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea pose the greatest strategic cyber threats to Canada, and its 2025–2026 assessment warns that state adversaries are very likely targeting critical infrastructure networks in Canada and allied countries to pre-position for possible future disruptive or destructive operations. Physical sabotage is more speculative, but it cannot be dismissed outright given prior threat reporting and the strategic value of energy infrastructure.

This is why the danger is systemic rather than singular.

Multiple flashpoints now interact through the same energy and security system, making escalation in one theater more likely to destabilize others. The risk is broader than Hormuz alone. It sits within the wider Iranian conflict network: direct military action, proxy and militant wings, infrastructure strikes, shipping disruption, and the resulting pressure on prices, alliances, and governments already strained by inflation, war fatigue, and political fragmentation. Reuters has reported not only attacks on ships and energy infrastructure, but also a broader Gulf crisis rippling outward into trade, diplomacy, and military posture.

The case for much higher oil prices no longer depends on one apocalyptic event.

It rests on repeated disruptions, constrained replacement capacity, chronic underinvestment, and the growing use of infrastructure vulnerability as a geopolitical lever. Reuters reports that the war has left a deep scar on Middle East energy systems and that physical crude and fuel prices have surged as supply has been choked. In that environment, $150 to $200 oil shifts from a fringe scenario to a recurring possibility rather than a certainty.

And in that kind of environment, the danger is not only economic. It is political and cognitive as well.

High-cost energy, war stress, and strategic uncertainty make populations easier to divide, easier to radicalize, and easier to steer through fear, grievance, and disinformation. The battlefield is not only physical. It is informational. What arrives on our screens can be manufactured and amplified by foreign adversaries, domestic opportunists, and systems that profit from outrage rather than truth.

In times like this, countries do not just need resources and infrastructure. They also need citizens capable of resisting manipulation, separating fact from fiction, and remaining anchored to values rather than tribal reflex. If we fail at that, then the damage will not come only from abroad. It will also come from our own inability to think clearly when it matters most.

That is the real powder keg.

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