By Clint Mason

There’s a lot of talk these days about how renewables are supposedly the cheapest source of electricity. But once you get past the slogans and look at what it really costs to deliver reliable, around-the-clock power in Alberta, the picture changes fast.

Subscribe

Let’s start with the basics. If you need a small 10 kW power station to run continuously for 80 years, it matters how often that plant can actually produce power. Coal, natural gas, and nuclear plants can run close to full capacity, day and night, giving you about 80–90% efficiency. Solar and wind can’t. In Alberta, solar averages about 15% of its nameplate capacity; wind does better, around 35%, but still nowhere close to baseload reliability.

That means to get the same steady 10 kW of power, you need to overbuild. A solar system needs to be about six times larger — roughly 67 kW of panels just to cover the average. And because the sun doesn’t shine at night (or enough in winter), you need batteries to store power for when generation dips. Wind, while better than solar, still needs extra capacity and storage to keep the lights on when the wind doesn’t blow.

We ran the numbers using real Alberta averages, scaled for 80 years. Here’s what it looks like in Canadian dollars:

• Coal: Total lifecycle cost around $340,000, delivering power at roughly 5¢/kWh.

• Natural gas: About $375,000 total cost, around 5¢/kWh.

• Nuclear: Higher upfront cost, but still comes in near 7¢/kWh.

• Wind: After overbuilding and adding batteries, costs climb to about 10¢/kWh.

• Solar: Needs the most overbuilding and storage — ends up around 14¢/kWh.

These aren’t made-up numbers. They include everything: the cost to build the plants, rebuild them over decades, buy fuel where needed, and maintain the systems. And yes, renewables have no fuel cost — but that advantage gets eaten up quickly when you factor in the need to overbuild and add storage to keep power flowing at 2 a.m. in January.

Does this mean we should run back to coal tomorrow? No. But it does mean we need to be honest: reliable, 24/7 power isn’t cheap, and it isn’t automatically cheaper just because it’s renewable. Pretending otherwise does a disservice to the debate.

The path forward isn’t picking one technology and banning the rest. It’s about mixing sources where they fit best: using renewables where they’re strong, using gas or nuclear for baseload, and making sure the entire system remains reliable and affordable. One day, maybe, when both sides stop shouting, we can finally build an energy system that balances cost, reliability, and environmental responsibility.

— Clint Mason

Share