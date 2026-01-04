Discussion about this post

I think this is a wonderful piece. However, I think you miss the interaction between Part 1 and Part 2, in that because we are deeply constrained on market access, even small volumes can have a punishing impact. Key Stone carries ~600K to the gulf, and the Mainline probably takes another 400K bbl/d through the Midwest to tide water, so call it 1M bbl/d going to the Gulf. Venezuela I think can reasonable be expected to be able to bring 1M bbl/d to market in the short term, even if further expansion is a much larger project.

But TMX is near capacity, call it 90% full, at most maybe we can squeeze another 100k bbl/d to the pacific. My concern is that with Venezuelan flows going to the Gulf, assuming overall refining increases, we still might see several hundred barrels a day pushed out of the market, and unable to move west, getting locked into Alberta and creating an over supply situation where prices are forced to collapse.

I think we need to be prepared for the possibility we see tariffs or Venezuela otherwise receives a favourable market access, with an express intent of hurting Alberta’s budget and Canadian export values to worsen the Canadian position in trade and soveriegnty discussions.

Great assessment. Canada’s position seems to be stable, at least in the short to medium term. It seems like it will take years, if not decades, and billions in investment, along with significant addition of technical expertise for Venezuela to become a significantly larger producer. I guess somebody forgot to tell Trump the facts regarding his plan to corner the world oil market.

