I began this project just trying to follow the money — to understand what the Alberta Teachers’ Association actually does for its members. In the process, I stumbled across something I hadn’t expected: an international organization I’d never heard of — Education International — sitting quietly at the top of the structure. I learned about it almost in passing, buried in a line item of the ATA’s budget, but that one discovery opened a door to a much larger question: who, exactly, is influencing Alberta’s education system, and how far beyond our borders does that influence reach?

The more I read, the more the picture looked crowded with political messaging, high overhead, and expensive operations.

Think of it like the checkout line: a teacher hands over annual dues (and, in Calgary, a local levy). On the counter sits a full pumpkin pie. But by the time the register finishes ringing, the slice in the teacher’s bag looks small, while large pieces are carved off for administration, buildings, technology, and campaigns. Maybe that’s justified; maybe it isn’t. The right question is value: for the size of the pie teachers fund, what do they actually get back in direct support?

This isn’t a smear on the ATA or teachers

.It’s an audit with receipts. We follow the money, slice by slice, using ATA and local documents only — and keep every number fully sourced. In the end, readers can decide whether the current structure is focused on the betterment of teachers and students, or the betterment of the organizations around them.

Why care? Because teachers in Alberta have no real choice: if they work in the public system, they pay these dues. And since taxpayers ultimately fund teacher salaries, fairness matters. Alberta’s framework was established under the Teaching Profession Act — passed in 1935 and enacted in 1936 — which still makes ATA membership mandatory for all certificated teachers in public schools. Nearly ninety years later, the question remains: does this system truly represent teachers today, or has it evolved to represent itself?

THE PROVINCIAL FEE: WHAT IS IT, EXACTLY?

The ATA provincial fee for 2024–25 is $1 422 per teacher.

That $1 422 has two distinct parts:

• “Programs subject to rebate” = $1 218

• “Outside normal operations” (non-rebatable) = $204

From the $1 218 bucket, 20 percent is rebated back to locals and 80 percent is retained at the provincial level for ATA programs:

• Local Rebate (20 % of $1 218) = $243.60

• Provincial programs retained (80 % of $1 218) = $974.40

• Non-rebatable slice (outside normal operations) = $204.00

Put simply: out of each teacher’s $1 422, the ATA keeps $974.40 for provincial programs, $204 sits outside the rebate system (mortgage / CTF dues / capital / PR), and $243.60 is returned to locals.

ATA Provincial Fee ($1 422) Where It Goes

ATA Provincial Programs Detailed Breakdown

Note: “Government” This area covers media, communications, lobbying, and policy influence work — i.e., campaigns, advocacy, and stakeholder engagement aimed at shaping education policy.

THE LOCAL REBATE: WHAT COMES BACK TO YOUR LOCAL?

Each local receives $243.60 per teacher (based on the 20 % rebate of the $1 218 programs). Locals use this for operations, meetings, member communications, PD logistics, and representation. In Calgary, Local 38 also runs the teachers’ convention, with costs invoiced to locals rather than deducted directly from individual payroll. Some locals add a small “levy” to cover convention and extra local operations — Calgary does, as detailed in “CASE STUDY: CALGARY LOCAL 38”

THE NON-REBATABLE SLICE: WHAT IS “OUTSIDE NORMAL OPERATIONS”?

The non-rebatable $204 is not part of the 20 / 80 rebate system. It typically includes:

• Building and mortgage costs (e.g., Barnett House and capital funds)

• Canadian Teachers’ Federation (CTF) affiliation dues

• Province-wide public-relations and advocacy campaigns

• Other centrally budgeted items that are not rebated to locals

These are collective infrastructure and advocacy costs. You can view them as necessary overhead — or as non-teacher-usable spending — depending on your philosophy of what a union should fund.

CASE STUDY: CALGARY LOCAL 38 (“ALL-IN” VIEW)

For a Calgary teacher, the “all-in” annual outlay is:

• ATA Provincial Fee = $1 422

• Local 38 Levy = $168 (≈ $96 CCTCA + $72 ops)

• Total = $1 590

Direct teacher-usable value (services and supports you can actually access) ≈ $694 per member. The rest supports governance, infrastructure, mortgages, external affiliations, and PR.

• Share of ATA fee only ≈ 48.8 %

• Share of full outlay ≈ 43.7 %

Calgary Local 38 Usable vs Overhead

SIDEBAR — DISCIPLINARY COSTS AND LOCAL OVERHEAD

Disciplinary and teacher-relations ecosystems are expensive. Province-level structures, local supports, and third-party processes add fixed costs that can dwarf the number of cases in a given year. Per-case math looks high because the system funds prevention, advice, and readiness, not just resolutions. Locals often run 25–30 % administrative overhead once you account for office, staff, and meetings. That’s not a scandal by itself — but it is worth knowing when you ask how much goes back to classroom realities.

WHAT THE MONEY TRAIL SHOWS SO FAR

The rebate math is clear: 20 % to locals, 80 % retained, plus $204 non-rebatable. Much of the retained portion funds infrastructure, governance, and advocacy rather than direct teacher services. Locals provide real support but have their own overhead and event costs.

THE NATIONAL LAYER: WHAT THE CTF IS AND HOW IT FITS

Before following the trail beyond Canada, pause on the layer that connects provincial teacher organizations to the global network: the Canadian Teachers’ Federation (CTF/FCE).

• CTF is the national federation of provincial teacher organizations (including the ATA).

• Provincial unions remit a per-capita affiliation fee (≈ $29 per teacher).

• CTF advocates federally, runs campaigns, publishes research, and funds international solidarity projects.

• It forms the bridge to Education International (EI): money flows up through CTF; campaign frames flow back down.

THE $16 MILLION DEFENCE FUND: PURPOSE, HISTORY AND CONTROL

Why it exists

The ATA Defence Fund was created in 1983 after legislative changes (Bill 32) restricted how professional associations could spend operating dollars on job action or political activity. It serves as an emergency reserve for extraordinary legal or labour costs.

How it is financed

About $75 per member is set aside each year until the fund reaches its target ceiling of roughly $16 million. Interest earnings stay within the fund; no extra fees are charged unless the balance drops below target.

Permitted uses (ATA Bylaws §31–33)

• Legal defence of the profession or members in cases of province-wide importance

• Collective-bargaining disputes, including strike support and arbitration

• Litigation arising from legislation or government action affecting teachers

• Other extraordinary events approved by two-thirds vote of the Provincial Executive Council (PEC)

Who controls it

Members do not vote directly on withdrawals. The PEC — ATA’s elected executive — authorizes expenditures and reports annually to the Annual Representative Assembly (ARA). The ARA may amend rules or rates by resolution, but day-to-day authority is centralized for legal confidentiality and speed.

Why it matters

The Defence Fund is the Association’s insurance policy. It enables major legal or bargaining actions without emergency dues hikes or borrowing. Supporters see it as vital protection against political risk; critics note the limited member oversight. Both are true: it provides security, but that security rests in central hands.

EDUCATION INTERNATIONAL (EI): WHAT IT IS, WHO GOVERNS IT, WHAT IT SAYS

WHAT EI IS

EI is the global federation of teacher and education-worker unions (founded 1993). Members are organizations like the CTF, not individual teachers.

WHO GOVERNS EI

EI is governed by a World Congress of affiliates (every four years) and an Executive Board elected by that Congress. Individual teachers do not vote at EI. Delegates from member organizations (e.g., CTF) set policy.

KEY OFFICERS

President — Mugwena Maluleke (South Africa)

General Secretary — David Edwards (USA; former NEA / OAS)

Regional Vice-Presidents — Africa Marième Sakho Dansokho; Asia-Pacific Takashi Kajiwara; Europe Johanna Jaara Åstrand; Latin America Heleno Araújo; North America & Caribbean Becky Pringle (NEA / USA)

Canadians on the Board — Shelley L. Morse (CTF/FCE) and Marjolaine Perreault (CSQ / Québec)

SOLIDARITY AND CAMPAIGN EXAMPLES (RECENT YEARS)

(not that these are either right or wrong, we all have our own opinions: but should they be injecting there politics into this at all? and does that flow back to Canadian and ultimately Albertan Classrooms?)



• Conflict and crisis responses — Ukraine (2022-), Iran (2023), Haiti (2023), Morocco (2023), and Palestine / Gaza (2023-25). EI called for ceasefire, release of hostages, and rebuilding of Gaza’s education system. At its 2024 World Congress (Buenos Aires) it urged a “global movement of solidarity with the Palestinian people.” The resolution framed Israel’s military actions as violations of international law. CTF later endorsed the ceasefire call.

• Democracy and rights campaigns — support for educators under authoritarian regimes (Myanmar 2021, Nicaragua 2022, Iran 2023).

• Climate-education and “climate-justice” initiatives — work with UN COP and UNESCO to embed climate literacy.

• Anti-privatisation and pro-public-education actions — joint campaigns with ITUC and PSI opposing commercial schooling.

FIGURE 4 — Money and Agenda Flow Diagram - appendix A

SECTION 6A — THE CTF NATIONAL LAYER: BUDGET, ADVOCACY AND EI DUES (2023–24)

Total CTF budget ≈ $9.9 million; per-teacher fee ≈ $29.30.

Category shares: Governance 17.9 %, Public Affairs 12.1 %, Programs 39 %, Operations 20.1 %, Memberships (affiliations incl. EI) 7.3 %.

Roughly 30 % of the budget funds advocacy and communications, another 7 % supports affiliations to EI and other bodies. Teachers do not vote directly on these expenditures; delegates approve them at AGMs.

FIGURE 5 — CTF/FCE 2023–24 Budget Category Shares

SECTION 7 — REVELATION AND REFLECTION

I didn’t set out to chart international influence. I just wanted to know why the pie looked smaller than expected. But once you follow the crumbs upstream, the pattern emerges:

• Teachers fund a provincial organization (ATA) that spends heavily on influence, infrastructure and external affiliations.

• A national federation (CTF) collects per-capita dues and runs a sizable advocacy and communications apparatus, then remits affiliation fees to the global body.

• A global federation (Education International) issues social-policy statements and coordinates worldwide campaigns. Those positions are not binding on Alberta classrooms, but they do shape the political language and advocacy priorities that filter down through national and provincial structures.

None of this automatically proves that what is said in Brussels or Buenos Aires turns into classroom messaging in Calgary. It does, however, show a continuous, verifiable chain: money flows upward; messaging and ideology flow back down.

It’s fair for teachers and parents to ask three questions:

How much of every dollar paid in dues reaches something tangible — a workshop, legal help, or teaching resource? How much funds the communications and advocacy complex that now spans three organizational layers? Who, if anyone, gets a direct vote on international positions taken in their name?

After walking through the data, the answer is clear: Alberta’s structure is functional but heavy. Roughly half of each fee supports classroom-usable programs; the rest maintains governance, real estate, advocacy, and international affiliations. Reasonable people can debate where the line should be, but the facts are now transparent.

Money flows up:

Taxpayers → Provincial Government (K-12 grants) → School Divisions (payroll) → Teachers (dues deducted) → ATA (provincial) → CTF (national) → EI (global).

Agenda/information flows down:

EI (global statements/resolutions) → CTF (national campaigns/resources) → ATA (provincial messaging/advocacy) → Teachers (PD, materials, union comms) → Classrooms/Students (where effects are felt).

See FIGURE 4 “Money vs Agenda Flow — Teacher Dues Ecosystem

APPENDIX B — REPRESENTATION, DELEGATION & VOTING (CLARIFICATION)

Teachers do not vote directly on international positions or on EI resolutions. In Alberta’s model, members elect delegates to the ATA’s Annual Representative Assembly (ARA), and delegates approve the provincial budget and fee (including any CTF affiliation costs). Collective agreements specify that dues are payroll-deducted and remitted to the ATA. This is indirect representation, not direct member plebiscites on national or international stances.

