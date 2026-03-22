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A review of Canada’s $60–90 Billion Bet on High-Speed Rail

Is it Political pandering or tring to building a nation?

By Clint Mason

It’s dangerous to assume that a megaproject will eventually be profitable simply because the dollar figures are ambitious. That assumption sits quietly underneath a lot of public infrastructure discussions—and it’s exactly what made me take a closer look at Canada’s proposed high-speed rail project.

I first started digging into this when it was introduced in the lead-up to the last federal election, framed as a major “nation-building” initiative. The language was familiar. Big. Ambitious. Exactly what you’d expect. It was being sold as a transformative investment—jobs, growth, long-term economic value. The kind of full-spectrum messaging that typically comes with projects of this scale. But it also felt a little too polished. A little too complete. A multi-billion-dollar announcement, focused squarely on the most vote-dense corridor in the country, arriving just ahead of an election cycle—it was enough for me to take a closer look.

I started digging into the numbers, the routing, the stakeholders, and the people who would ultimately carry the cost. At the time, the conclusion came quickly: the economics didn’t hold. So I parked it. But over the past several months, more information has come out—cost ranges, route concepts, ridership assumptions, and now real discussion around land use and expropriation. So I came back to it. Not to confirm my original view—but to test it properly. Was I wrong? Or does it still look the same—just with better data? The deeper I looked, the question started to shift. This is no longer about whether high-speed rail can work. It clearly can. The real question is whether this version—this route, this scale, this cost structure, this political framing—can be made to work in a way that produces more value than it consumes.

To be fair, I’ve actually ridden on these kinds of trains in Europe—and they are impressive. When they work, they really work. They’re fast, smooth, and genuinely convenient. It changes how you think about distance between cities. On one trip, I took a mid-speed train from Amsterdam to Brussels, then transferred onto the Eurostar to London. I wanted the Channel Tunnel experience. Once you get up to speed—over 300 km/h—you can feel it. The landscape compresses. Every overpass sends a pressure pulse through the cabin. It’s smooth, but not subtle. You can feel you’re right at the edge of what rail can do. Then the train slows, drops into the tunnel, and for nearly twenty minutes there’s nothing outside the window. Just black. When it comes out the other side, you’re in another country. It’s a remarkable system. But what stood out just as much as the speed was how it was built. Those high-speed sections are clean, direct runs between major centres. They’re not hopping from stop to stop. Smaller cities are handled by slower trains feeding into the system. That structure is what makes it work—and that’s where the Canadian proposal starts to drift.

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Once you move from concept to reality, the first constraint shows up quickly. Assume a 16-hour operating day, with a train every 30 minutes in each direction. That’s 32 total train runs per day. At roughly 500 seats per train, you get a maximum theoretical capacity of about 16,000 seats per day. That’s just the math of how the system works. But trains don’t run full all day. In Europe—where demand is stronger—high-speed trains typically average around 70–75% occupancy. Apply that here, and you’re looking at something closer to 10,000 to 12,000 passengers per day. That’s where things begin to tighten.

Ridership reality check Alto’s public material says annual intercity passenger rail demand in the corridor could rise from about 3 million in 2024 to up to 24 million by 2055. In a 2026 Senate response, Alto goes further, saying the project could increase annual intercity rail trips in the corridor to up to 43 million by 2084. For comparison, some real-world European numbers from 2024: Madrid–Barcelona high-speed corridor: 14.6 million passengers.

Eurostar entire network: 19.5 million passengers. That does not prove Alto’s projections are impossible. But it does show how ambitious they are. Canada is not proposing a short, ultra-dense city-pair with decades of established high-speed rail culture. It is proposing a much longer corridor, with more diffuse demand, in a harsher climate, and with a cost structure that is still unsettled. Viewed through that lens, the ridership case deserves more scrutiny than the current sales pitch suggests.

Because the cost side doesn’t move the same way. The current estimate—$60 to $90 billion—isn’t final. It’s early. And Canadian megaproject history suggests early numbers rarely come down. The Trans Mountain Expansion is a recent example. What began as a far smaller estimate ultimately rose to roughly $34 billion—several times higher than early projections once real-world constraints were absorbed. That doesn’t mean this rail project follows the same path. But it does show something important: early estimates are often the floor of the political conversation—not the ceiling of the financial one. Even without perfect precision, the direction is clear—the system requires far more revenue per passenger than current alternatives. Put that against 10,000 to 12,000 riders a day, and the math starts to speak for itself. The required average revenue per passenger climbs into a range that simply doesn’t compete with flying. Not slightly higher—structurally higher. At that point, it stops being about pricing. It becomes about whether the model itself makes sense.

And that’s where the explanation changes. It’s not just about tickets—it’s about growth, development, and what happens around the train. And that’s where things start to line up—but differently than advertised. Because this isn’t just a transportation project. It’s a land project.

High-speed rail increasingly relies on land value capture—build the station, assemble land, increase density, and let the surrounding value rise. There’s precedent for this. Railways have always been tied to land, and in many towns the land around rail lines has long since moved into private hands after being developed or sold off. So the model isn’t new—but it changes the question. If the train itself doesn’t fully justify the cost, and the value comes from what’s built around it, then you have to ask: who captures that value? Land gets acquired at today’s value. Infrastructure comes in. Density increases. Demand follows. Over time, that land becomes something very different. And the distribution of risk and reward begins to separate—not because anyone planned it that way, but because that’s how these models tend to work.

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You can already see the tension forming. As routes move from concept to maps, concerns around farmland, property access, and expropriation are becoming more concrete. That’s when infrastructure stops being theoretical—and starts being personal.

Then there’s the part that rarely gets discussed in comparisons. Canada isn’t France. Cold-weather rail introduces real challenges—ground movement, drainage, ice, snow, and higher long-term maintenance. This isn’t just operational—it affects how the system is built and how it holds up over time. None of that makes the project impossible—but it does change the weight of it.

Step back, and you’re left with a stack of questions. Will ridership meet expectations? Will costs stay controlled? Will land development deliver? And if not—who carries the gap? Any one of those might work. But all of them have to.

That’s where “nation building” needs to be grounded. It’s not about scale—it’s about output. Does it generate real economic return? Does it expand capacity? Does it create lasting income? Some projects clearly do. This one is much harder to tie directly to that kind of outcome.

It may get built. But before we commit tens of billions in public capital, the question isn’t whether it sounds ambitious.

It’s this: if the fares don’t carry it, if the land helps justify it, and if the taxpayer ultimately supports it—what exactly are we building?

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