By Clint Mason

There’s a popular narrative making the rounds — that Canadian taxpayers are propping up the oil and gas sector with billions in subsidies while getting little in return. It’s a catchy headline. It’s also flat-out wrong.

Let’s cut through the spin.

When most people hear “subsidy,” they imagine a cheque from the government — a gift, a bailout, or maybe a loan that doesn’t have to be paid back. And by that standard — the honest, kitchen-table definition — the Canadian oil and gas sector receives almost none.

Here’s what the numbers actually show.

Between 2000 and 2021, oil and gas companies paid roughly $578.5 billion into government coffers. That includes:

$366.6 billion in royalties and rents

$69.3 billion in corporate income tax

$80.1 billion in personal income tax from industry workers

Plus Crown lease payments, excise taxes, and more.

That’s an average of about $27.5 billion per year — directly supporting everything from healthcare to highways.

So what about those so-called subsidies?

Most of the numbers you hear — $13 billion, $18 billion, even $20 billion — come from groups that count things like loan guarantees, insurance, and basic tax deductions as “subsidies.” That’s not intellectually honest.

A loan guarantee isn’t a cheque. It’s a financial backstop — one used in many industries for nation-building infrastructure, from airports to railways. The Trans Mountain pipeline is a perfect example. Yes, the federal government backed it. But it’s also a project no private investor would touch after years of political sabotage. That’s not a handout — that’s salvaging a critical export route.

Under a fair and narrow definition — only counting non-repayable gifts, forgiven loans, and royalty holidays — actual oil and gas subsidies amount to a few hundred million a year at most. And even that’s generous.

What does that mean for Canadian taxpayers?

It means we’re not funding oil and gas — oil and gas is funding us. To the tune of nearly $27 billion in net positive contributions annually.

We need to stop confusing risk management tools or temporary incentives with handouts. And we need to hold environmental lobbyists and political commentators to the same standard of truth we expect from industry.

If we’re serious about building a future powered by facts — not feelings — then it’s time we gave credit where it’s due.

Clint Mason is the President of Kaizen Well Solutions and a lifelong advocate for energy literacy and economic realism. Beyond the Barrel is his recurring commentary series on energy, economics, and the myths we’re sold in between.