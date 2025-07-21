Discussion about this post

Chris Popoff
Jul 22

Interesting suggestions. There is a throughline you’ve touched on, which is SMRs. High temperature, low pressure designs are very well suited to be paired with remote mining, metal refining, and petrochemical synthesis so we can further juice economics by avoiding the consumption of feedstock for fueling these endothermic processes. All using domestically sourced uranium if we so choose. The thing that gets missed is how we would be effectively shifting to an indefinitely high EROI primary energy source, allowing for practically permanent “energetic subsidization” of the availability hydrocarbon fuels, fertilizers and precursor chemicals. Emission intensity would also reduce by 30 - 70% in early adoption, trending to full elimination if not negative emission profiles in subsequent iterations. There is so much we could be doing, we need to get our heads out of our asses so we can get off our asses and get going!

