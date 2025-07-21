Unlocking $21.5 Billion in Annual Exports, 39,000 Jobs, and $7.3 Billion in Tax Revenue

Clint Mason

Beyond the Barrel

While much of Canada’s current industrial policy is focused on subsidizing EV assembly and chasing decarbonization targets with imported technology, there’s a more powerful path hiding in plain sight—one that doesn’t require fantasy technology, 20-year buildouts, or doubling utility bills.

Canada has the resources. We have the engineers, the ports, the power, and the workforce.

What we lack is the federal will to unleash three of the most shovel-ready, income-producing megaprojects in the Western world.

Below are three nationally scalable projects that could begin planning tomorrow, break ground within 12–18 months, and be fully operational within 4–5 years. They are ranked from lowest to highest return on investment (ROI)—but all exceed typical infrastructure thresholds and outperform nearly every existing government-led climate or innovation fund.

#3 — Critical Mineral-to-Battery Supply Chain

ROI: 9.49%

Total Jobs: 8,500

Fiscal Benefit: $1.6 Billion/year

Canada holds over half of North America’s critical mineral reserves, including lithium, nickel, cobalt, and graphite. Yet we continue to export them in raw form—letting China and others reap the downstream value.

This project flips that model by building a fully integrated supply chain from mine to battery, including:

Lithium and graphite refining in Abitibi-Témiscamingue, QC

Nickel sulfate refining and cathode precursor production in Sudbury, ON

Battery cell and pack manufacturing in Windsor, ON

Export hubs via Montreal Port (EU) and Windsor-Detroit corridor (U.S.)

Total Capital Investment: $15 Billion

Annual Revenue: $5.5 Billion

Annual Net Operating Income: $2.75 Billion

IRR: 9.49%

Tax & Royalty Benefit: $1.6 Billion/year

Export Markets:

EV manufacturers in the U.S. (IRA-compliant)

European battery producers (CETA access)

Ontario-based EV plants (GM, Honda, Stellantis)

#2 — SMR + Hydrogen Export Hubs

ROI: 13.99%

Total Jobs: 22,500

Fiscal Benefit: $2.6 Billion/year

The world wants clean hydrogen—but not if it comes from unreliable grids or carbon-intensive gas. Canada can meet this demand using small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs) paired with water electrolysis. These plants would produce high-purity hydrogen (or ammonia) for direct export to Europe, Japan, and Korea.

Each hub would include:

A 300–350 MW SMR (Darlington, Bruce, and Port Saint John)

250–500 MW electrolyzer units

Hydrogen liquefaction or ammonia conversion

Port or rail export infrastructure (Saint John, Oshawa, Prince Rupert)



Total Capital Investment: $21 Billion (for 3 hubs)

Annual Revenue: $9.0 Billion

Annual Net Operating Income: $4.95 Billion

IRR: 13.99%

Tax & Royalty Benefit: $2.6 Billion/year

Export Markets:

Germany and the Netherlands via Port Saint John

Japan and South Korea via Prince Rupert or CN Rail

Emerging green ammonia buyers in Asia and the EU

#1 — LNG + Downstream Plastics & Fertilizer Manufacturing

ROI: 21.88%

Total Jobs: 8,500

Fiscal Benefit: $3.1 Billion/year

Why export raw natural gas for pennies when we can turn it into fertilizer, plastics, and polymers that earn five to ten times the value per tonne?

This project pairs LNG terminals with high-value downstream units, including:

LNG trains and steam crackers in Kitimat or Prince Rupert, BC

Polyethylene and polypropylene plants for plastics

Urea/ammonia facilities to serve agriculture and chemical markets

Shipping terminals to export finished product

Total Capital Investment: $11 Billion

Annual Revenue: $7.0 Billion

Annual Net Operating Income: $3.85 Billion

IRR: 21.88%

Tax & Royalty Benefit: $3.1 Billion/year

Export Markets:

LNG to Japan and Korea

Plastics to Southeast Asia and Latin America

Fertilizer to India, Brazil, Southeast Asia

If Canada wants to be more than a raw-material exporter and a subsidy addict , we need to build things—tangible projects, built with steel, labor, electricity, and real engineering.

These three projects would create over 39,000 jobs, generate $21.5 billion in annual exports, and return $7.3 billion per year to Canadian taxpayers. And they can all be planned, permitted, and operational in under five years.

What the Feds Need to Change to Make This Happen

The federal government has spent billions subsidizing stagnation—propping up foreign-owned factories that “greenwash” rather than produce. We’ve thrown taxpayer money at low-productivity sectors, while our most export-capable assets—minerals, energy, engineering—are suffocated under red tape.

Why? Because when you live next door to the biggest market in the world, it’s easy to get lazy.

That era must end. We need a mindset shift—but more than that, we need to change the metrics we use to judge industrial policy. It’s time to demand return on investment and national benefit from every dollar spent.

Here’s how to unlock over $47 billion in private investment, 39,000 jobs, and $7.3 billion/year in tax base:

Fast-Track Permitting for Strategic Projects

Cap project approvals at 12 months—no more endless delays.

Create a single-window federal process for SMRs, LNG, battery materials, and critical exports.

Respect Indigenous rights but enforce clear timelines to prevent consultation being used as obstruction.

Shift Subsidies from EV Assembly to Resource Processing

Cancel handouts for final-stage EV assembly lines with no Canadian inputs.

Instead, fund battery-grade processing, hydrogen production, and domestic value creation.

Only subsidize what adds GDP—not what makes Ottawa look good on a UN scorecard.

Enable Interprovincial Export Corridors

Amend the Impact Assessment Act to allow provincially led corridor development.

No more federal vetoes over pipelines, transmission lines, or export projects blessed by provinces.

Designate Export Projects as Critical National Assets

Label SMRs, LNG, hydrogen, battery materials, and fertilizers as strategic infrastructure.

Fast-track land access, financing, and diplomatic support—just like munitions in wartime.

Treat energy security like national security.

Align Trade Policy with Industrial Strategy

Stop signing trade deals without building the infrastructure to leverage them.

Create a Critical Export Unit inside Global Affairs Canada tasked with locking in long-term buyers.

Align project approvals with CETA, CPTPP, and USMCA opportunities.

Replace Carbon-Only Metrics with Trade Value Metrics

End the obsession with tonnes of CO₂ avoided as the only score that matters.

Measure success by net export value, tax base growth, and job creation.

Fund projects that pay the country back.

Final Word

If Canada wants to be more than a raw-material exporter and a subsidy addict, we need to build again.

Tangible projects.

With steel, labor, electricity, and engineering.

These three initiatives alone would create over 39,000 high-paying jobs, generate $21.5 billion in annual exports, and return $7.3 billion every year to our tax base—within just five years.

Let’s stop talking about transition.

Let’s stop chasing symbolism.

Let’s start building prosperity.

Let’s start building Canada again.