Time to End the Equalization Shell Game—And Fix Canada’s Fiscal Future

By Clint Mason

What if we told you that the only way to truly fix Canada’s economy is to break the system that’s bleeding it dry?

For too long, Ottawa has acted like a national ATM—taxing the productive, subsidizing the dependent, and calling it “fiscal fairness.” The result? A rigged equalization scheme, a $54 billion annual debt interest bill, and a federation that punishes success while rewarding failure.

This isn’t just unsustainable—it’s unacceptable. Here’s the fix.

Equalization Is Broken—And Quebec Knows It

Quebec receives over $13.3 billion in equalization payments annually—more than 50% of the total pool—despite having a near-average economy and massive profits from Hydro-Québec. Why? Because hydro profits aren’t fully counted as resource revenue under the current formula.

Meanwhile, Alberta and Saskatchewan are excluded entirely, even when commodity prices crash, because their oil royalties—unlike hydro profits—are partially counted.

It’s a shell game. And we’re the ones funding it.

Equalization 2.0: A Fairer Formula

We don’t need to end equalization—we need to end the manipulation.

Count all resource revenues—hydro, oil, gas, potash—equally.

Replace blind cash transfers with a Performance-Based Support Fund that rewards provinces for improving fiscal responsibility.

Phase out the old system over 5 years and treat all Canadians—regardless of province—as equals.

Under a fair formula, Quebec’s equalization drops to zero. The Maritimes still receive support—but based on real need, not political inertia.

Repatriate Tax Power to the Provinces

Ottawa takes in nearly $500 billion annually and redistributes over $160 billion of that through health transfers, equalization, and grants.

Let’s stop the middleman madness.

Cut federal tax rates by 10–15% across the board.

Allow provinces to raise the difference themselves.

Give Canadians more transparency and accountability in how their dollars are spent.

In Alberta, that means $1,397 more per person stays in the province. In Ontario, it’s $1,357. It’s not “downloaded costs”—it’s downloaded power.

Cut the Fat, Not the Fundamentals

We’re not talking about austerity. We’re talking about a focused federal government.

Here’s what we protect:

Defense

Security & policing

Healthcare transfers

Infrastructure

Debt interest (for now)

Here’s what we cut:

50% of discretionary spending ($80B saved)

50% of foreign aid and ODA ($3B saved)

100% of unnecessary travel, consultants, and waste ($1.7B saved)

Result: We reduce federal spending from $336 billion to $256 billion, erase the deficit, and shift revenue back where it belongs—to the provinces.

The 15-Year Plan: From Deficit to Debt-Free

Year 1: Repatriate 10% tax room, cut bloat → Deficit erased

Year 2: Freeze hiring, redirect grants → Structural surplus begins

Year 3: Lock in balanced budget law → Surplus redirected to debt

Year 4–15: Surpluses pay down principal → Debt eliminated in 15 years

By Year 6, we cut interest payments by 50%. By Year 15, we’ve paid off the national debt entirely.

That’s over $50 billion/year freed—without touching healthcare, defense, or core services.

What This Means for Canadians

Lower taxes

No equalization abuse

Zero deficit

Debt-free nation

Stronger provinces

It’s a future where Ottawa stops acting like a parental overlord and starts acting like a lean, limited, high-impact government. One that funds what only Ottawa can do—and lets provinces do the rest.

Canada doesn’t need another tax hike, carbon surcharge, or ESG slush fund.

We need a new federal formula built on fairness, efficiency, and responsibility.

Let’s build that formula—and make Canada a country that rewards the productive instead of punishing them.

Clint Mason is a Canadian energy advocate and the founder of Beyond the Barrel. Join the newsletter and share this post to demand reform that makes sense—and dollars.