We keep hearing the same tired story: that Canada’s oil and gas industry is some kind of outdated, subsidized problem child.

But here’s the truth — backed by numbers, not narratives:

Oil and gas is one of the most valuable industries in the country. It’s funding our public services, supporting hundreds of thousands of jobs, and driving a big chunk of our economy.

So let’s walk through what it actually brings to the table.

What It Gives Us — Every Year

Here’s how much money oil and gas puts into government coffers every single year:

$15–18 billion in royalties to provinces

$3–4 billion in corporate taxes

$5–6 billion in personal income tax from workers

$1–2 billion in GST, PST, and fuel taxes

$2–3 billion in lease payments for drilling land

That’s $26–33 billion per year, straight into public revenue.

If you count CPP, EI, property taxes, and payroll taxes too?

The number goes up to about $45–50 billion a year.

And the Jobs? They’re Real

We’re not talking about paper-pushing here. These are high-paying, boots-on-the-ground, coast-to-coast jobs:

Over 220,000 people work directly in oil and gas

Over 400,000 more have jobs connected to it — trucking, welding, parts, steel, construction, restaurants, hotels, equipment, and more

That’s around 650,000 jobs total

That’s not just Alberta — this industry supports families across the country.

The Big Picture: Oil & Gas = 10% of Our Economy

Oil and gas adds $150–170 billion a year to Canada’s GDP. That’s 7–10% of the entire economy.

Let that sink in.

One sector — often vilified — contributes up to a tenth of everything this country produces.

What It’s Paid Over Time

From 2000 to 2021, oil and gas paid governments over $505 billion in taxes, royalties, and lease fees.

That’s not a typo. Half a trillion dollars in just over 20 years.

It’s up there with the biggest industries in the country — and it did that while employing fewer people than retail or health care.

What About the “Subsidies”?

Let’s be honest. Most of what people call “subsidies” are things every business uses:

Depreciation

Tax write-offs

Capital cost allowances

They’re not unique to oil and gas — they’re basic tax policy.

The real government spending on oil and gas is a fraction of what you’ve been told. Here’s the actual breakdown:

$1.5–2 billion for carbon capture tax credits

$1.2 billion to keep tolls low on the Trans Mountain pipeline

$500–600 million in orphan well cleanup support (one-time)

About $500 million in innovation grants

That’s it. $3.5–4.5 billion per year, tops.

Let’s Do the Math

Oil and gas gives governments $26–50 billion a year.

It costs them $3.5–4.5 billion.

Net gain: $22–29 billion per year.

That’s not a drain — that’s a lifeline.

So Why the Hate?

Maybe it’s political. Maybe it’s ideological. But it sure isn’t based on numbers.

This industry does more than keep the lights on — it helps pay for hospitals, roads, and schools. It keeps thousands of Canadians employed. And it’s one of the few sectors where Canada still competes globally.

The Bottom Line

Oil and gas isn’t the problem. It’s part of the solution.

It’s time we start treating it like the economic pillar it is — not the villain in someone else’s story.

Clint Mason is the president of Kaizen Well Solutions. He writes about energy, economics, and common sense from his home in Alberta

