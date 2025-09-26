Subscribe

A Boy from the Seventies

By Clint Mason

I was just a kid in the 1970s. Life wasn’t easy, but it was real.

It was a time when homes were small, yards were big, and gardens were required — not trendy, because that’s what families did to make ends meet.

Both my parents worked. Not for fun, not for fulfillment — but because they had to. Jobs weren’t easy to come by, and if you had one, you held onto it with both hands. We lived with less, but it didn’t feel like we had less. Dinners happened at home — every night. Not fancy, not fast, but hot and made from scratch. You sat together, you ate what was served, and you were thankful for it.

As a kid, expectations were simple. You got up, made your bed — or in my case, didn’t and got in trouble — ate breakfast, got dressed, and got out. That was the rule. Be home for lunch. Be home for dinner. The rest of the day was yours, as long as you didn’t do anything dumb — and if you did, you could bet the lady down the street would see you and call your parents before you even got home.

Our town had exactly two places to eat out.

There was a coffee shop tucked into the gas station — the kind where the smell of tires, oil, and fryer smoke hit you the second you walked in. The air inside was thick with French fries, fried onions, and strong coffee. Outside, the ding of a car rolling over the rubber hose bell line echoed every few minutes. Inside, heavy white mugs clinked on laminate counters as regulars leaned in to chat over breakfast.

The fries came out golden. The gravy was rich and salty. The burgers were hot, homemade, and always topped with the crispiest tomato slice you’ve ever had. And the milkshakes? Thick enough to bend a spoon.

To this day, I’d put those fries and gravy up against anything.

Then there was the local Chinese restaurant — our exotic escape. That was the big night out. You’d walk in and smell the soy sauce and ginger, hear the bell on the door ding, yelling from the kitchen in a language unfamiliar golden dragons and red walls covered with Chinese inspired art and the feeling like you were somewhere far away. Sweet and sour pork, egg rolls, and ginger beef were about as adventurous as it got — and we loved it.

There were no dozens of food options. No Uber Eats. No gluten-free, keto-fusion, farm-to-table truffle sliders. There was what you had — and it was enough. It was special because it was rare.

Christmas was magic — not because of the piles of gifts, but because of what it meant. I remember huddling around the TV, waiting for Frosty the Snowman to air. You didn’t get to pick the time — you watched when it came on. And those mandarin oranges? The real ones — in red mesh bags, stamped “Product of Japan.” A treat so rare it only showed up once a year. You didn’t just eat them. You remembered them.

The older generation knew the value of things. My grandmother would save tin foil, carefully wash it, dry it flat, and fold it for reuse. The basement shelves were lined with glass pickle jars, full of old bolts, nails, wooden thread bobbins, and buttons — all neatly arranged. Everything had a future use. Nothing was disposable.

Entertainment? It was outside. Summer or winter. Bikes, forts, hockey on the street, catching frogs at the slough. Friends weren’t on a screen. They were at your front door, asking if you could come out. And when the sun went down, the town came alive — house parties, church socials, community hall dances. Real connection. No usernames. No avatars.

The Era of Excess (1990s–2020s)

Then something changed.

The 1990s through to the 2020s became the age of endless choice — and endless credit. It was the era of cheap money, where interest rates kept falling and the banks kept saying yes.

You didn’t have to wait for payday anymore. Credit cards, lines of credit, 0% financing — everything could be bought now and paid for later. Vacations, vehicles, renos, weddings, wardrobes, nights out — all financed. Consumption stopped being a luxury and became an expectation.

Suddenly, every corner had a coffee shop. You couldn’t throw a rock without hitting a $7 latte. Entire cities were built on brunch culture, Tap & Pay, and Instagrammable plates of avocado toast. Restaurants went from a treat to a Tuesday. Fast food became dinner three nights a week. Uber Eats made it so you didn’t even have to get dressed.

Homes got bigger. Garages got fuller. Trucks got taller. Boats got fancier. Everyone seemed to be on their third vacation of the year — two in Mexico, one to Disneyland, and maybe a quick European tour if the Aeroplan points lined up.

Somewhere along the way, we lost the plot. Frugality became a punchline. Simplicity was seen as failure. Restraint was something only poor people practiced.

We convinced ourselves that this was normal. That we deserved all of it.

But it wasn’t real wealth. It was illusion built on leverage.

The Long Drift: 1990–2020 — Luxury on Borrowed Time

Cheap money didn’t just shape our habits — it rewrote our expectations.

In the early 1990s, the Bank of Canada shifted toward inflation targeting. Interest rates began their long, slow fall — from painful double digits in the ’80s to nearly nothing by the 2010s. That single shift made borrowing easier, mortgages more affordable, and credit cards more tempting. Debt replaced saving. Immediate gratification replaced delayed reward.

Homes Grew as Families Shrunk

One of the clearest markers of this cultural drift is in the homes we built.

In the 1970s, the average Canadian home was roughly 1,300 square feet. By the 2020s, that had ballooned to over 2,300 square feet in many provinces. Families got smaller. But the houses got bigger. More bathrooms, more garage bays, more space we rarely used.

Footprints doubled, not because of need, but because of the illusion that more space meant more success. But with size came cost: more heating, more maintenance, more debt. Square footage became a badge of honour. Even if we had to finance it for 30 years.

The Children of Excess

There’s a whole generation now — born into the illusion — who have never known anything different.

They never saw Grandma fold up tin foil. Never watched a grandfather pay for his home with a handshake and a promise. Never worked a house into shape with their own two hands because there simply wasn’t another option.

And truthfully — we did that.

We taught them the illusion. Fed it to them. Nurtured it.

Because we wanted life to be easier for them than it was for us.

But did we actually make it easier?

Or did we just make it softer — more comfortable, but less stable?

Or more correctly — less sustainable?

They came of age in a world where equity was borrowed, not built.

Where homes didn’t start cheap and get better with sweat — they started expensive and stayed leveraged from day one.

They never earned their “nut.” They borrowed it.

Born on the Treadmill

The children of today — the ones coming up now — were born onto a treadmill where they own nothing and pay for everything.

From the moment they step into adulthood, the payments begin. And they never stop.

A cell phone “upgrade plan” that keeps them shelling out $120 a month forever (To be current costs money… or so the social media ads tell us)

Four or five streaming subscriptions (Because who has time for commercials anymore?)

Online storage fees (Your life is now a subscription — even your memories)

Adobe Acrobat fees (So you can read the legal documents your bank sends you)

AppleCare (Because your $1,800 phone apparently needs a $400 insurance policy)

A leased car (But it’s a BMW, so it still looks like success… for 36 months)

A lifestyle that’s fully rented — even their entertainment and tools.

And the only equity-earning asset the working class had in the 1970s — a home — is now out of reach.

Housing has become a speculative prize instead of a starting point.

They’re stuck on the never-ending renter treadmill, chasing a down payment that keeps getting farther away.

The COVID Shock and Its Wake

COVID didn’t just shake our healthcare system — it shattered our financial fantasy.

In March 2020, the Bank of Canada slashed its policy rate to 0.25% — near zero — in a desperate attempt to keep the economy from collapsing. Floods of liquidity were unleashed. Households took on more debt. Asset prices surged. Home values soared. It felt like another boom.

But that boom had a time bomb built in.

By 2022, inflation roared back. The Bank of Canada reversed course hard. Rates jumped, month after month, breaking records. Borrowing costs spiked. And everything — homes, vehicles, credit cards, lines of credit — got painfully more expensive.

Suddenly, the dream of “you can have it all” hit the wall of “you might lose it all.”

What Comes Next? Frugality in a Changed World

So what now?

Small businesses, restaurants, and anyone dependent on discretionary spending are being tested. The middle class is under pressure like never before. Homeowners with big mortgages are sweating renewal dates. Consumers are trading down, buying less, skipping luxuries.

Frugality isn’t a trend. It’s a survival strategy.

But it won’t look like the 1970s. This time, it’s being forced on people who never knew it — and never planned for it.

Can We Go Back? Or Are We Splitting Apart?

You can’t turn back time. The world has changed. But something deeper is breaking: the social contract.

The middle class is shrinking. Wealth is consolidating. The top 1% are pulling further away. And working people are slipping further behind.

We mocked frugality. We treated simplicity as failure. Now we may have no choice but to embrace both — or face the fallout of a society that forgot what it means to live within its means.

When the Dream Becomes a Lie

The consequences of this shift aren’t just financial. They’re emotional. Social. Political.

We’re seeing the early stages already: unrest, resentment, protest, even radicalization — not because people hate democracy, but because they’ve been quietly shut out of the prosperity they were promised.

They’re angry. And for good reason.

They were raised on the dream their parents believed in: work hard, save a bit, buy a house, raise a family, take a vacation once a year, and retire with dignity. That dream is gone.

Not delayed — gone.

Now they’re drowning in debt for degrees that didn’t pay off, stuck in cities they can’t afford, renting homes they’ll never own, watching groceries rise weekly while their savings dwindle monthly.

And worst of all? They look around and see billionaires growing richer by the hour. Politicians talking about growth while nothing around them grows. A system that still tells them it’s their fault they haven’t made it.

So yes, people are mad. And they’re not wrong to be.

This isn’t just an economic reckoning — it’s a psychological one. Because when people feel the dream is dead, they don’t just disengage — they look for something to burn.

And that’s the danger we now face. A generation that doesn’t want to burn down democracy — but no longer sees a place for themselves inside it.

Final Thought

So here’s to the grandmothers who saved tin foil.

Here’s to the kids who played outside until the streetlights came on.

Here’s to the families who knew what payday meant — and what it didn’t.

Because maybe — just maybe — they weren’t behind the times.

They were the road map to a now forgotten sustainability.

