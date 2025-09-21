How Canada traded productivity for real estate—and why the next five years will break us unless we act now

The Parable of Two Neighbours

Two neighbours live side by side. They both start off modest—middle-income families, small garages, big ambitions.

The first builds a workshop. Over time, he adds tools. He starts machining, welding, and producing things of value. The garage becomes a side business, then a company. His income grows because he makes products the world wants. His kids learn how to work with their hands. His neighbourhood thrives.

The second neighbour builds a basement suite. Then another. Then a second floor. He rents them all out. The property value climbs. The bank nods. He doesn’t make anything, but his paper wealth rises.

Fast forward ten years: the first neighbour is exporting parts, hiring staff, training apprentices. The second is sitting on a high-priced house with structural rot, rising taxes, and no income to fix it.

That’s Canada and the United States.

And the longer you delay buying tools, the more expensive it gets—because the customers move on.

The gap between them isn’t just anecdotal. It’s quantifiable. It’s growing. And if we don’t reverse course this year—not next—we risk losing more than economic parity. We risk losing ownership over our future.

The Indicator No One Talks About: Net International Investment Position (NIIP)

There’s a number most people have never heard of, but it quietly reveals the health of a nation’s economy: the Net International Investment Position.

NIIP measures what your country owns abroad minus what foreigners own inside your country.

If it’s positive, you are a creditor—you earn more than you owe. If it’s negative, you are a debtor—you pay more than you take in. Worse, you’ve ceded ownership of the income streams.

The United States has a NIIP of about –70% of GDP. But it holds valuable, global, income-generating assets: tech giants, equity stakes, intellectual property. It still earns more on its foreign assets than it pays to foreign investors.

Canada’s NIIP sits around –60% of GDP—and falling. But our holdings abroad are mostly low-yield: debt, resource shares, and pension fund stakes in foreign infrastructure. Meanwhile, foreigners own some of our most profitable domestic assets: banks, housing, utilities, and land.

Our negative NIIP isn’t just a number. It embeds the future income we’ve given away.

We don’t rent buildings anymore—we rent the country.

When the Roads Diverged: 2015–Present

The break happened in 2015. That’s when Canada abandoned productivity and industrial capacity and turned toward real estate as its primary growth engine.

The U.S., meanwhile, was preparing a different play.

From 2015 onward:

The U.S. passed sweeping policy packages to support manufacturing, defense, energy, and research: the CHIPS and Science Act, the Inflation Reduction Act, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Canada leaned into: Foreign capital flowing into residential real estate High immigration without commensurate industrial job creation Municipal models dependent on permit fees and property taxes Banks overloaded with mortgage exposure Investment strategies aimed at housing, not productivity



Between 1995 and 2023, the divergence became mathematical.

U.S. business-sector productivity increased by approximately 75%

Canada’s increased by only 37%

Today, the average Canadian business produces only 69 cents of value per hour worked for every $1 produced by an American business.

That’s not a gap—it’s a chasm. And it’s deepening.

Now or Never: How Long Do We Have?

Time left for a meaningful pivot: 12–24 months

Time before decline hardens into structure: 3–5 years

After that, reversal becomes exponentially more difficult. Because capital, talent, and productive firms don’t wait. They relocate. And once they’ve left, it takes a decade to rebuild the foundation.

As soon as investors and employers categorize Canada as “high-friction, high-cost, low-return,” we’re repriced—globally and permanently.

What “Too Late” Actually Looks Like

Not collapse. Not chaos. But something worse in a way: managed decline.

Currency: Canadian dollar drifts and settles in the 58–65 cent USD range

Jobs: Unemployment holds at 8–9%. New grads and immigrants underemployed.

Growth: GDP per capita drops another 5–10%

Housing: Real values fall 15–30% from 2022 peaks; tax burden rises

Debt servicing: 15%+ of public revenue consumed by interest payments

Public services: Longer waitlists, slower approvals, infrastructure neglect

Social cohesion: Growing regional alienation, disillusionment, and institutional distrust

CPP, Homes, and Inflation — Plain Answers

CPP: Not going bankrupt, but future returns could weaken as economic output stalls. Real risk lies in political tampering or lower wage growth shrinking contributions.

Housing: Nominal crashes are unlikely, but expect a long grind downward in real value. House prices may flatline while inflation eats away equity. Liquidity will dry up. Construction jobs will shrink. Tax pressure will rise.

Inflation: CPI may moderate, but service inflation (utilities, insurance, property taxes, healthcare fees) will stay sticky. A weak CAD keeps import prices—and therefore cost of living—elevated permanently.

Red Lines: The Warning Signals That Trigger Long-Term Decline

If these conditions emerge and persist, Canada’s trajectory locks into long-term stagnation:

CAD falls below 65 cents and stays there Unemployment exceeds 8.5% Business investment stays below 75% of U.S. levels Industrial power prices remain uncompetitive NIIP worsens to below –80% of GDP Debt interest exceeds 15% of government revenue Housing starts stay below replacement levels for 3+ years Credit spreads widen vs U.S. benchmark equivalents Major industrial projects remain stuck in permitting for 2+ years

What This Looks Like in Five Years (If We Don’t Act Immediately)

If we let this continue until 2030:

Currency & Growth

CAD hovers in the 62–68 cent band

GDP per capita shrinks 3–7%

NIIP deepens to –80%

Debt service exceeds 15% of fiscal capacity



Employment

Unemployment hits 8–9%

White-collar underemployment surges

Skilled trades remain scarce

Construction layoffs deepen as housing slows

Wealth & Living Standards

Median wages stagnant or declining

Real home values down 15–25%

Public sector cost pressures passed to households

Institutional & Social

Infrastructure strain worsens

Municipal services degrade

Trust in federal leadership collapses

Regional tensions rise sharply

What Canada Must Do This Week

Every one of the following measures must be launched—not studied, not signaled, not promised—implemented—within the next two quarters.

Rebuild the Industrial Base

Tax credits and accelerated depreciation for machinery, fabrication, automation, and tooling

Fast-track zoning and permitting for advanced manufacturing hubs

Cut project approval times by 75%

Deliver Industrial Power

Build LNG terminals, SMRs, hydro expansions, and gas with carbon capture

Offer guaranteed-rate, long-term power contracts for AI, data centers, hydrogen, steel, and materials processing

Realign Immigration Policy

Cap annual intake until housing and employment absorption stabilize

Prioritize trades, energy infrastructure, electrical technicians, and industrial automation skills

End Housing as a GDP Driver

Eliminate tax incentives for speculative ownership

Target construction toward workforce housing in industrial corridors

Penalize hoarding and vacancy

Train Builders, Not Bystanders

Triple funding for vocational trades and STEM apprenticeships

Tie university and college funding to job market outcomes in priority sectors

Launch employer-linked education pipelines

Unlock Domestic Capital

Shift tax pressure off labour and small business and onto passive capital and foreign holdings

Require pension funds to allocate a minimum threshold to Canadian industrial projects

The Next Five Years Decide Our Fate

We’re not helpless.

But we are late.

We’ve let the workshop rust, auctioned off our tools, and convinced ourselves that rising house prices were a substitute for national productivity.

The United States doubled down on production.

We doubled down on drywall.

We still have time to reverse this—but not years. Weeks. Quarters. A year at most.

If we act now, we can rebuild the workshop and reclaim the future.

If we wait, we will calcify—until what we’re fighting for is no longer ownership, but salvage.

The deadline is now.