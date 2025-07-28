By Clint Mason

It’s a question that once got you labeled a conspiracy theorist. Now, it’s one we can’t afford to ignore:

Who’s really controlling our elections?

Justice Marie-Josée Hogue’s recent public inquiry into foreign interference confirmed what many of us suspected but were told not to say out loud: Canada’s democracy is being manipulated by foreign interests. Not just China—but India, Russia, Iran, and Pakistan were also named. This isn’t speculation. This is now official record.

Let’s break it down.

The Foreign Actors Behind the Curtain

China – The Most Active Interferer

Used a “sophisticated and sustained” influence campaign targeting the 2019 and 2021 elections

Allegedly funneled $250,000 in covert donations through consular channels

Used Chinese-language media, WeChat, and community proxies to suppress opposition and promote Beijing-aligned candidates Impact: Manipulated nomination races and local campaigns—enough to potentially alter results in multiple ridings.

India – Targeted Community Influence

Focused efforts on Indo-Canadian communities, especially Sikh voters

Spread disinformation framing critics as extremists

Promoted candidates aligned with Indian state interests Impact: Disrupted engagement and distorted narratives within key diaspora groups.

Russia – The Chaos Agent

Used bots, trolls, and divisive content on COVID-19, freedom protests, and institutional trust

No financial link reported, but a clear psychological warfare strategy Impact: Eroded trust in democracy, public health messaging, and Canada’s political system.

Iran – Digital and Diaspora Manipulation

Intimidated Iranian-Canadian activists online

Attempted to steer community engagement with anti-U.S. and anti-Israel messaging Impact: Chilled free expression and damaged open participation among diaspora voters.

Pakistan – Religious and Geopolitical Pressure

Targeted Muslim communities with Kashmir-related messaging

Amplified division through identity-based disinformation Impact: Limited reach, but fed intercommunal tension and religious-political divides.

The Strategy is Division. The Goal is Control.

This isn’t about rigged ballots. It’s about rigged narratives.

Foreign regimes don’t need to win elections. They just need to bend the process—control what’s said, what’s heard, and who gets selected.

The $250,000 in Chinese interference? That’s less than a Vancouver condo—and it may have bought leverage over national policy.

Meanwhile, What Has Ottawa Done?

$13.4 million to G7 coordination

$10 million for domestic disinformation monitoring

51 recommendations from the Hogue Inquiry

But no charges. No blacklist. No purge of foreign-backed nominations. Just more meetings.

So—Who’s Really Controlling Our Elections?

When hostile consulates fund candidates, when social media dictates what voters see, and when every party looks the other way—then no, the people aren’t in charge anymore.

Canadians are playing by the rules. But the game has been rigged. And if we don’t name the players, expose the networks, and shut the foreign pipelines down, we’ll end up with elections run by outside powers in Canadian clothing.

This isn’t about partisanship. It’s about sovereignty.

Because a compromised election isn’t an election at all.

