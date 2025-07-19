By Clint Mason | Beyond the Barrel

It’s not a mystery—it’s math and mismanagement.

The reason the Trans Mountain Expansion (TMX) pipeline isn’t running at full capacity is simple: the cost exploded to over five times the original budget. Why? Because of ideological interference, poor government oversight, and foreign-funded activism designed to keep Canadian oil landlocked.

Groups like the Tides Foundation, Sierra Club, and 350.org funneled millions of dollars—much of it from U.S. and Russian sources—into Canada to halt our energy development. They didn’t do it to help the climate. They did it to control the market. These campaigns paid for legal challenges, media pressure, and opposition protests, even incentivizing certain Indigenous groups to stall construction.

The result? Years of delays, inflated costs, and mounting toll fees. Now the tolls are so high that producers are avoiding TMX and sticking with cheaper alternatives like the Enbridge system. Foreign interests win. Canadian producers and taxpayers lose.

But not entirely.

TMX finally entered service in May 2024 and has already diverted around 220,000 barrels per day from the U.S. market to Asia. That shift alone has narrowed the WCS-WTI price differential and increased the value of Canadian crude—delivering an estimated $10 billion in benefit. The power of tidewater access is no longer theoretical. It’s measurable.

Still, TMX remains underutilized. Current throughput is about 77% of capacity. According to projections, it should reach:

84% in 2025

92% by 2027

96% by 2028

It’s a slow climb—but the economic benefit is clear.

Now imagine we went further. Imagine Canada approved a second west coast pipeline with 500,000 barrels per day of capacity—not just to reroute oil, but to increase our total production and exports.

Here’s what that would mean:

At 500,000 barrels per day, that’s 182 million new barrels per year.

If we assume a global oil price of $85 USD and a $10–15 uplift from avoiding the landlocked discount, we’re looking at an added $18–25 billion in annual oil revenue.

That translates to $4–7 billion per year in combined federal and provincial taxes and royalties.

Over 20 years? That’s a fiscal benefit between $80–140 billion—without even factoring in job creation, GDP growth, or trade leverage.

This isn’t just an energy issue. It’s a nation-building issue.

The opportunity is massive, but we can’t get there unless we stop letting foreign-funded NGOs and Ottawa bureaucrats dictate our future. The economic math is simple. More production. More market access. More national revenue. More sovereignty.

We’ve already seen the impact of partial tidewater access through TMX. A second pipeline—fully utilized and supported—wouldn’t just lift Alberta. It would lift Canada.

It’s time to stop playing defence. It’s time to build again.

—

Clint Mason is the President of Kaizen Well Solutions Ltd., a proud Albertan, and an unapologetic advocate for Canadian energy.